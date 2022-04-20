Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19

Spain detects cases of new highly contagious XE Covid variant

Just as Spain drops its indoor mask-wearing rules, Spanish health authorities have warned that a new highly contagious but largely unstudied Covid variant has been detected in the country.

Published: 20 April 2022 13:41 CEST
Covid-19 PCR tests
Spain detects new XE variant. Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Spain’s Health Alerts and Emergencies Centre(Ccaes) has detected the new XE variant of Covid-19 in Spain.

Coinciding with Spain’s decision to end the indoor mask rule, the emergence of XE is worrying, but so far has only been detected in very low numbers – less than two percent of cases.

XE is a new super contagious Covid variant, which is a combined version of Omicron and the so-called ‘Stealth’ or ‘Silent’ Omicron subvariant, as the latter often can’t be detected via Covid-19 tests.

Despite the fact that its presence in Spain is low, Spain’s Ministry of Health warns that according to the latest reports from the United Kingdom, Covid XE has grown in recent weeks at a rate higher than that of ‘Stealth Omicron’ or BA.2.

However, Ccaes confirms that the ‘Stealth’ Omicron variant is still the dominant variant in Spain for now.

READ ALSO – ‘Stealth’ Omicron is now the dominant strain in Spain: What you should know

Covid XE could be the most contagious of all the variants

XE is what’s called a “recombinant” variant, which can occur when a person becomes infected with two or more variants at the same time, causing their genetic material to mix within a patient’s body.

The new strain was detected for the first time in the UK on January 19th 2022 with more than 600 cases and was later reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the beginning of April.

However, the WHO stressed that studies into the global spread of Covid-19 over recent weeks are still being carried out due to the lower number of tests. 

Currently, there are more than 1,100 cases of the new variant in the UK and experts there warn it could become the new dominant strain.

There have also been cases detected in Japan, Thailand, Israel and India.  

Global health experts say it is too soon to form conclusions on XE’s severity or reaction to vaccines, and this latest variant isn’t the first “recombinant” that’s developed during the pandemic.

However, early studies suggest XE may be more transmissible than previous strains such as Omicron, having so far demonstrated a slightly higher infection rate than its predecessor.

The WHO so far estimates it could be 10 percent more contagious than ‘Stealth Omicron’ subvariant, which in turn was 75 percent more infectious than the original Omicron variant.

Symptoms of XE 

According to a report on the XE variant issued by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), this variant is so far producing symptoms similar to Omicron, which include fever, cough, runny nose, tiredness and headaches.  

However, it says that “there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions” about how the new XE variant will behave. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 ALERT

First antiviral pills to treat Covid-19 set to be available in Spain

Paxlovid, the oral antiviral pill which helps reduce the risk of hospitalisation from Covid-19 by 90 percent, is set to arrive in Spain in the coming days.

Published: 24 March 2022 16:52 CET
First antiviral pills to treat Covid-19 set to be available in Spain

The Spanish Ministry of Health is set to sign an agreement this Thursday to receive the pills, which were developed by  Pfizer, the same pharmaceutical company that developed Spain’s most widely used Covid-19 vaccines.

According to scientists, if the antiviral pills are administered in the first few days after infection in people with mild symptoms, they can reduce hospitalisations of people at risk by around 90 percent.

Starting next week, the pills will be able to be administered to infected patients throughout the country. At first, they will mainly be given to those patients who are at risk of developing serious complications from Covid-19.

Paxlovid in Europe

In January, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorised the use of the Paxlovid drug and the Spanish government preordered 350,000 doses.

The first doses have already arrived in nearby countries such as France and Italy.

Paxlovid will be the first orally-administered antiviral drug used in the EU to treat Covid-19.

Pfizer has said that this oral treatment is also effective against the omicron variant. According to the company, the studies suggest that the treatment “has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations much higher than the amount necessary to prevent omicron from replicating in cells”. 

Pricey pills

The antiviral drugs come with a hefty price tag and will be costing Spain’s healthcare system €700 for each set of the 30 pills that complete a five-day course of treatment.

In order to pay for it, the Council of Ministers had to approve an agreement to be able to use a contingency fund and a loan of €253.4 million, intended for the acquisition of medical supplies to fight against Covid-19, including Paxlovid.

It is not yet known whether Paxlovid will be available to purchase in pharmacies and what the cost will be to the patient.

SHOW COMMENTS