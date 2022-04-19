Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Catalan separatists accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage

Catalan separatists on Monday accused Spain of spying on dozens of its leaders’ mobile phones with Pegasus spyware, after details came to light in a report by a Canadian organisation.

Published: 19 April 2022 09:07 CEST
Catalan separatists accuse Spain of 'huge' espionage
Those targeted include present Catalan leader Pere Aragones, who was deputy leader of the region at the time. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

At least 65 Catalan separatists were targeted including the region’s current leader, according to the report by Citizen Lab research centre at the University of Toronto cited by The New Yorker and Spanish daily El País.

The report said Pegasus spyware developed by Israel’s NSO Group had been installed on their phones.

Nearly all the phones were allegedly hacked between 2017 and 2020. The kind of espionage Madrid is accused of is illegal in Spain.

“We have been spied on in a huge and illegal manner through software that only states can possess,” ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont tweeted.

“Politicians, lawyers and activists are all victims of the Spanish state’s dirty war,” he added.

Those targeted include present Catalan leader Pere Aragonès, who was deputy leader of the region at the time, ex-regional leaders Quim Torra and Artur Mas as well as members of the EU and Catalan parliaments and of independent civil society organisations.

Puigdemont, who escaped to Belgium after an attempt by the region to gain independence through a 2017 referendum, was not one of those targeted but several people close to him were, including his wife, Citizen Lab said.

The Spanish government did not respond to requests for comment.

The president of the Catalan regional parliament, Roger Torrent, in July 2020 accused Spain of spying on him with Pegasus software but Madrid denied the claim.

“The Spanish government must give immediate explanations and get to the bottom of the matter,” Aragones tweeted in English on Monday.

Catalonia in northeast Spain has been at the centre for several years of a political crisis between separatists, who control the executive and the regional parliament, and the central government in Madrid.

Tensions have eased following the start of talks in 2020 between separatists and the Socialist government under Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after he pardoned nine jailed separatist leaders.

Pegasus, which can switch on a phone’s camera or microphone and harvest its data, was at the centre of a storm last year after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide was leaked to the media.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

‘Sniper’ who threatened to kill Spain’s PM sentenced to jail

A Spanish court has sentenced to seven and a half years in jail a gun enthusiast who threatened to kill Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, according to the ruling released on Tuesday.

Published: 12 April 2022 13:24 CEST
'Sniper' who threatened to kill Spain's PM sentenced to jail

Manuel Murillo Sánchez (no relation to the Spanish Prime Minister), a 65-year-old security guard from the northeastern city of Terrassa, was arrested in September 2018 after police were alerted to messages he shared with a right-wing WhatsApp group.

He told members of the group he was furious at the prime minister’s plans to exhume late dictator Francisco Franco from his high-profile resting place near Madrid, an operation that finally took place in October 2019.

“We can’t let them humiliate the Generalísimo,” he wrote in one message according to the National Court ruling dated April 11th and released on Tuesday.

“If it is needed I will go armed and will sit on Franco’s tomb and if they come near I will shoot.”

“I am a sniper and with one precise shot I can end Sánchez. Before he completely sinks Spain.”

Murillo Sánchez expressed on several occasions his intention to “end” the premier’s life to “produce a change in Spain’s political situation”, and requested help from members of the group to carry out his plan, the ruling said.

While the man did not have “a definitively concocted plan”, the court said it took into consideration the danger represented by his “determination” and the weapons found in his house.

The court found him guilty of unlawful possession of weapons and explosives and plotting to commit murder and sentenced him to 7.5 years in prison, said the ruling.

When he was arrested, police found several weapons and ammunition, including a handmade crossbow, at his home, the court said.

The court also banned him from owning weapons for eight years.

It rejected his argument that he had been under the influence of alcohol and tranquilisers when he made his threats again the prime minister.

The Spanish government said at the time of his arrest that the prime minister’s security “had never been compromised”.

SHOW COMMENTS