UKRAINE

Spain to reopen embassy in Kyiv, prime minister says

Spain will reopen its embassy in Kyiv "shortly," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, the latest country to return its diplomats to the Ukrainian capital after the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Published: 18 April 2022 11:51 CEST
Spain's prime minister said the embassy in Kyiv would reopen "in the coming days". (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

The country’s diplomatic delegation was evacuated from the Ukrainian capital to Poland shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

“We will reopen the Spanish embassy in Kyiv in Ukraine shortly, in the coming days, as another show of the commitment of the Spanish government, of Spanish society, with the people of Ukraine,” Sanchez said during an interview with private television Antena 3.

Spain is providing support to Ukraine through military equipment, humanitarian aid and by welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

Turkey has moved its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv after relocating it to Chernivtsi near the Romanian border.

France announced last week that its embassy would return to Kyiv from the western city of Lviv.

Russian diplomats expelled

Earlier this month, Spain had expelled 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

“The unbearable images we have seen of the massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian army deeply outrage us,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in a reference to a town outside Kyiv.

The Russian diplomats and staff “represent a threat to the interest of the country” and they will be expelled “immediately”, he told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

“We are talking about a group of around 25 people, we are completing the list,” he said.

UKRAINE

Spanish village changes its name to Ukraine

In a show of solidarity to war-torn Ukraine, one Spanish village has renamed itself and its road signs.

Published: 17 April 2022 11:11 CEST
The small village of Fuentes de Andalucía in southern Spain has taken an original stand against Russia’s invasion by temporarily changing its name to ‘Ukraine’.

Located in the Seville region and home to just over 7,000 inhabitants, the village now known as ‘Ukraine’ has also renamed some of its streets after Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson and Odesa.

People arriving to the village are greeted with a ‘Ukraine’ sign alongside a yellow and blue flag, according to Spanish newspaper El Diario.

The mayor of the town, Francisco Martinez, said: “If the children of the village see how we help Ukraine, they will grow up in solidarity. What we are doing is sending a message to the children of the town, so that they see what is being organised, and that we all help together.”

Syria, Ethiopia, Yemen, Palestine and Afghanistan are also honoured in the town’s street names and points of interest.

“It is all the result of the work that has been done for many years in this town, to show our support for people who are having a hard time in different parts of the world,” he added.

The village also plans to offer homes to up to 25 Ukraine refugees at a new centre or with families.

