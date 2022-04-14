Has tourism in Spain finally recovered after two years of the pandemic?

The Spanish tourism sector suffered greatly during the pandemic when foreign tourist numbers fell by over 80 percent in 2020. Then in 2021, the Spanish government revealed that the number of tourists who visited during the first six months of the year was the lowest since records began.
Data looks promising as this week, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés revealed that Spain is already the fourth most popular destination for tourists in the world so far this year after Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Greece. But could the Spanish tourism market finally be back on track?
Valdés said that Spain has already recovered 87 percent of its pre-pandemic international flight reservations and that the islands of Ibiza, Mallorca and Tenerife are already seeing higher tourist numbers than those recorded during the Easter of 2019.
Juan Molas, president of the Spanish Tourism Board added during his speech at the II edition of ‘Wake Up, Spain!’ (the Spanish Economic Forum) that occupancy was already back up 90 percent in many places across Spain this Thursday.
The British are back
Despite Brexit and the drop in holidaymakers from the UK over the past two years due to travel bans, quarantines, testing and vaccination requirements, British tourists are back and bookings from UK visitors are already 12 percent above the figures from 2019.
In 2021, the French took the top spot in foreign tourist arrivals with 5.8 million visitors, but this year it looks like the British are set to reclaim their place.
According to Spain’s National Statistic Insitute (INE), so far this year (up until February, the latest data available), 5.6 million foreign visitors arrived in Spain. Of these, 941,718 are British, putting them once again at the top.
So far this year the Canary Islands are proving to be the most popular Spanish holiday destination for Britons.
Domestic tourism recovery
Valdés commented that “Domestic tourism is performing even better than in the pre-pandemic levels, and this Easter domestic flights are already seven percent above those of 2019”.
According to data released from travel search engine Kayak.es Madrid, Barcelona, Mallorca, Tenerife and Seville are the five most popular destinations among Spanish tourists this Easter.
Looking ahead to summer 2022
Valdés said that the summer season will depend on the duration of the war in Ukraine, but that it looks promising with “bookings for July and August showing a 73 percent recovery from 2019”. Valdés hopes that the measures adopted by European governments to stimulate spending and hold down inflation will help exceed that percentage.
