Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TOURISM

Has tourism in Spain finally recovered after two years of the pandemic?

The Spanish tourism industry experienced devastating losses during the first two years of the pandemic - to businesses, livelihoods, and income, but could it finally be on the road to recovery this Easter?

Published: 14 April 2022 12:55 CEST
Beach in Spain
Tourism in Spain is back. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP

The Spanish tourism sector suffered greatly during the pandemic when foreign tourist numbers fell by over 80 percent in 2020. Then in 2021, the Spanish government revealed that the number of tourists who visited during the first six months of the year was the lowest since records began. 

Data looks promising as this week, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés revealed that Spain is already the fourth most popular destination for tourists in the world so far this year after Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Greece.  But could the Spanish tourism market finally be back on track?

Valdés said that Spain has already recovered 87 percent of its pre-pandemic international flight reservations and that the islands of Ibiza, Mallorca and Tenerife are already seeing higher tourist numbers than those recorded during the Easter of 2019. 

Juan Molas, president of the Spanish Tourism Board added during his speech at the II edition of ‘Wake Up, Spain!’ (the Spanish Economic Forum) that occupancy was already back up 90 percent in many places across Spain this Thursday. 

The British are back

Despite Brexit and the drop in holidaymakers from the UK over the past two years due to travel bans, quarantines, testing and vaccination requirements, British tourists are back and bookings from UK visitors are already 12 percent above the figures from 2019.

In 2021, the French took the top spot in foreign tourist arrivals with 5.8 million visitors, but this year it looks like the British are set to reclaim their place.

According to Spain’s National Statistic Insitute (INE), so far this year (up until February, the latest data available), 5.6 million foreign visitors arrived in Spain. Of these, 941,718 are British, putting them once again at the top.

So far this year the Canary Islands are proving to be the most popular Spanish holiday destination for Britons.

Domestic tourism recovery 

Valdés commented that “Domestic tourism is performing even better than in the pre-pandemic levels, and this Easter domestic flights are already seven percent above those of 2019”.

According to data released from travel search engine Kayak.es Madrid, Barcelona, Mallorca, Tenerife and Seville are the five most popular destinations among Spanish tourists this Easter. 

Looking ahead to summer 2022

Valdés said that the summer season will depend on the duration of the war in Ukraine, but that it looks promising with “bookings for July and August showing a 73 percent recovery from 2019”. Valdés hopes that the measures adopted by European governments to stimulate spending and hold down inflation will help exceed that percentage.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Can you camp or sleep over at any beaches in Spain?

Is it ever possible to camp or sleep on the beach in Spain? Read on to find out the rules and restrictions on where you can and can't camp along the coast.

Published: 14 April 2022 09:18 CEST
Can you camp or sleep over at any beaches in Spain?

It’s the ultimate Spanish camping holiday dream, setting up your tent right on the beach and waking up to a spectacular coastal view and the sound of the waves gently lapping against the shore.

But is this even possible or legal? Are you actually allowed to camp or sleep at any beaches in Spain?

The short answer is that unfortunately wild camping on the beach in Spain is not allowed.

Why is it not allowed?

The reasons for restricting camping on the beach range from health and safety to security and respecting the environment. This means that there are very strict regulations when it comes to camping or sleeping on the beach. 

Is camping on the beach ever allowed under specific circumstances?

As mentioned above, generally wild camping on the beach, meaning not at a designated campsite, is not allowed in Spain. You are however able to request specific permission from the local authorities to do so under very specific circumstances. 

Keep in mind though, according to the Spanish Federation of Campsite Entrepreneurs (FEEC) the local authorities rarely grant such permission, unless you have a particular reason or need to camp by the beach, such as for environmental research. Simply camping on the beach for tourism will not be allowed. 

What about sleeping on the sand without a tent?

How about if you don’t intend to camp on the beach, but you just want to sleep on the sand in a sleeping bag? Unfortunately, this is generally not allowed either and if you’re spotted, you could be fined by the local Ayuntamiento or Town Hall or told to move on.

But it’s not just a question of being fined, it’s also a health and safety risk to sleep on the beach. If you’re in an urban area you’re at risk of people stealing your belongings while sleeping.

Big tractors and other vehicles will often also drive along the beaches at night or in the early hours of the morning, cleaning and raking the sand, and may not see you if you’re sleeping there in the dark.

While changes in the tides are minimal in Spain, depending on where you are, tides and big waves could also be a risk factor.

Can I park my campervan or caravan next to the beach?

OK, so you can’t camp in a tent on the beach or sleep directly on the sand, without the risk of incurring a fine, but what about parking your caravan or campervan right next to the beach and still waking up to that incredible sea view?

As mentioned above, wild camping in Spain is not allowed, even in a campervan, you must find appropriate campsites to stay the night.

However, there is one main caveat to this rule. You are allowed to park your campervan anywhere where parking is permitted and sleep in it for the night, providing that you are not showing that you’re camping there. This means that you can’t set up awnings, tables and chairs or other camping equipment, it must look as though you are simply parked.

General Traffic Regulations state that they “prohibit parking and circulation, as well as camping and camping sites, 20 meters from the beach in an urban area or 100 meters in a rural area, counted from the seashore”.

This means that as long as it doesn’t look like you’re camping, you may still be able to find an official parking area that meets these rules and still offers a stunning sea view.

Read here to find out the campervan and motorhome rules for each region in Spain and how long you’re permitted to park in one place. 

Places where you can still camp near the beach

The good news is that camping is very popular in Spain and there are hundreds of campsites all over the country. The latest figures available showed that there were 527 campsites across the country in 2020 (in 2019 there were over 700).

Many of these campsites are indeed located along the coast and several are in fact right next to the beach. This means that you can still fulfill that dream of unzipping your tent door in the morning and waking up to that fabulous seaside view.

Some of the most popular regions for coastal campsites in Spain include the Costa del Azahar and the Costa Blanca in Valencia, the Costa Brava and the Costa Dorada in Catalonia, the Costa Tropical and the Costa de la Luz in Andalusia, and across the Balearic and the Canary Islands.

SHOW COMMENTS