TRAVEL NEWS

Can you camp or sleep over at any beaches in Spain?

Is it ever possible to camp or sleep on the beach in Spain? Read on to find out the rules and restrictions on where you can and can't camp along the coast.

Published: 14 April 2022 09:18 CEST
camping on the beach
Can you camp on the beach in Spain? Photo: Duncan Tran / Pixabay

It’s the ultimate Spanish camping holiday dream, setting up your tent right on the beach and waking up to a spectacular coastal view and the sound of the waves gently lapping against the shore.

But is this even possible or legal? Are you actually allowed to camp or sleep at any beaches in Spain?

The short answer is that unfortunately wild camping on the beach in Spain is not allowed.

Why is it not allowed?

The reasons for restricting camping on the beach range from health and safety to security and respecting the environment. This means that there are very strict regulations when it comes to camping or sleeping on the beach. 

Is camping on the beach ever allowed under specific circumstances?

As mentioned above, generally wild camping on the beach, meaning not at a designated campsite, is not allowed in Spain. You are however able to request specific permission from the local authorities to do so under very specific circumstances. 

Keep in mind though, according to the Spanish Federation of Campsite Entrepreneurs (FEEC) the local authorities rarely grant such permission, unless you have a particular reason or need to camp by the beach, such as for environmental research. Simply camping on the beach for tourism will not be allowed. 

What about sleeping on the sand without a tent?

How about if you don’t intend to camp on the beach, but you just want to sleep on the sand in a sleeping bag? Unfortunately, this is generally not allowed either and if you’re spotted, you could be fined by the local Ayuntamiento or Town Hall or told to move on.

But it’s not just a question of being fined, it’s also a health and safety risk to sleep on the beach. If you’re in an urban area you’re at risk of people stealing your belongings while sleeping.

Big tractors and other vehicles will often also drive along the beaches at night or in the early hours of the morning, cleaning and raking the sand, and may not see you if you’re sleeping there in the dark.

While changes in the tides are minimal in Spain, depending on where you are, tides and big waves could also be a risk factor.

Can I park my campervan or caravan next to the beach?

OK, so you can’t camp in a tent on the beach or sleep directly on the sand, without the risk of incurring a fine, but what about parking your caravan or campervan right next to the beach and still waking up to that incredible sea view?

As mentioned above, wild camping in Spain is not allowed, even in a campervan, you must find appropriate campsites to stay the night.

However, there is one main caveat to this rule. You are allowed to park your campervan anywhere where parking is permitted and sleep in it for the night, providing that you are not showing that you’re camping there. This means that you can’t set up awnings, tables and chairs or other camping equipment, it must look as though you are simply parked.

General Traffic Regulations state that they “prohibit parking and circulation, as well as camping and camping sites, 20 meters from the beach in an urban area or 100 meters in a rural area, counted from the seashore”.

This means that as long as it doesn’t look like you’re camping, you may still be able to find an official parking area that meets these rules and still offers a stunning sea view.

Read here to find out the campervan and motorhome rules for each region in Spain and how long you’re permitted to park in one place. 

Places where you can still camp near the beach

The good news is that camping is very popular in Spain and there are hundreds of campsites all over the country. The latest figures available showed that there were 527 campsites across the country in 2020 (in 2019 there were over 700).

Many of these campsites are indeed located along the coast and several are in fact right next to the beach. This means that you can still fulfill that dream of unzipping your tent door in the morning and waking up to that fabulous seaside view.

Some of the most popular regions for coastal campsites in Spain include the Costa del Azahar and the Costa Blanca in Valencia, the Costa Brava and the Costa Dorada in Catalonia, the Costa Tropical and the Costa de la Luz in Andalusia, and across the Balearic and the Canary Islands.

TRAVEL NEWS

Why you now need to book a rental car in advance in Spain

If you're coming to Spain this Easter and want to rent a car, there's a high chance you won't be able to. Here's why.

Published: 13 April 2022 17:24 CEST
Visitors to Spain who want to hire a car will have a hard time trying to get hold of one this Easter or even this summer, unless they book well in advance. 

Over the past two years, since the start of Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a shortage in rental cars in Spain. However, during peak holiday times such as Easter, the issue has been brought to the forefront.

It’s now common in Spain to see car rental companies hanging up signs saying “no hay coches” or no cars, similar to the no vacancy signs seen in bed & breakfasts and hotels.

Which places in Spain are experiencing shortages?

While all of Spain is currently experiencing car rental shortages, the problem is particularly affecting areas of Spain with high numbers of tourists such as the Costa del Sol, the Balearic Islands and the Canaries.

According to the employers’ associations of the Balearic Islands, Aevab and Baleval, there are 50,000 fewer rental cars across the islands than before the pandemic.

In the Canary Islands, there is a similar problem. Occupancy rates close to 90 percent have overwhelmed car rental companies. The Association of Canary Vehicle Rental Companies (Aecav) says that they too have 50,000 vehicles, but to meet current demand, they estimate they would need at least 65,000.  

While the National Business Federation of Vehicle Rental With and Without Driver (FENEVAL), which operates across Spain has revealed that they currently have 600,000 cars, which is 27 percent less than in 2019, when they had 820,000 vehicles.

READ ALSO – How to cut travel costs by carpooling in Spain: Eight trustworthy options

Why is there a shortage?

There are several factors that have led to this shortage, which primarily have to do with the pandemic.

According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), fewer than 20 million foreign tourists visited Spain in 2020 and revenues in the sector plummeted by more than 75 percent. While numbers did rise in 2021, the country still only welcomed 31.1 million foreign visitors last year, well below pre-pandemic levels and far short of the government’s target.

Many Spanish car rental companies have admitted that the fleet they offer is down to half after selling off vehicles in the pandemic due to the lack of demand.  They also say that they cannot replace these vehicles because they do not have the dealers to do so.

One of the biggest issues is that also due to the drop in demand during the pandemic, the world is experiencing a shortage of semiconductor microchips, which are an integral part of automobile production. Each car requires an average of 200 to 400 microchips.

“They are manufacturing very few cars due to the lack of microchips”, explained the president of the Business Association of Rental Vehicles in Andalusia (AESVA), Ana María García.  

The car rental sector also complains that car rental companies are not priority customers for manufacturers. “They are selling them to other sectors or to individuals,” explained García.  

President of Feneval, Juan Luis Barahona also echoed this sentiment, saying “we are having problems getting manufacturers to provide us with new cars”.  

What can I do?

If you know that you’re coming to Spain and will need a rental car, the best option is to book your car as soon as you book your flights.

Make sure that you don’t leave it until you arrive, otherwise, you’ll find that you could be left without any private transportation and will be forced to rely on public transport instead – not ideal if you’ve planned a Spanish road trip or you’ve planned on visiting some of the Canary and Balearic Islands where public transport isn’t very reliable. 

In the Canary Islands, Aecav expects this problem to worsen during the summer and recommends “booking well in advance”.

Rise in prices

Due to the lack of availability and increase in demand, car rental prices have soared. As reported by LaSexta TV channel, renting a car from Palma de Mallorca airport in July 2021 cost €880 when booking one month in advance, but now even if you look three months in advance, the cost has gone up to €970.

The rise in prices affects the cheapest models, which together with the rise in fuel prices will make self-drive and road trip vacations a lot more difficult for many tourists to Spain this year.

