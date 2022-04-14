For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
Can I gain Spanish residency through marriage or partnership?
Is it possible to gain Spanish residency through a marriage or partnership? Read on to find out more and discover if your situation makes you eligible.
Published: 14 April 2022 15:24 CEST
Spanish residency through marriage. Photo: ANURAG1112 / Pixabay
MOVING TO SPAIN
What you need to know before moving to Spain’s Canary Islands
The Atlantic archipelago is a paradise with arguably the best climate in Europe, but there are many practical considerations foreigners should factor in before moving there. The Local Spain’s editor Alex Dunham, who grew up in Tenerife, explains.
Published: 12 April 2022 12:56 CEST
