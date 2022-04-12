Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Man who threatened to kill Spain’s PM sentenced to jail

A Spanish court has sentenced to seven and a half years in jail a gun enthusiast who threatened to kill Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, according to the ruling released on Tuesday.

Published: 12 April 2022 13:24 CEST
Man who threatened to kill Spain's PM sentenced to jail
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's former number 2, Unidas Podemos's Pablo Iglesias, also received bullets in the post in 2021. (Photo by Filip SINGER / POOL / AFP)

Manuel Murillo Sánchez (no relation to the Spanish Prime Minister), a 65-year-old security guard from the northeastern city of Terrassa, was arrested in September 2018 after police were alerted to messages he shared with a right-wing WhatsApp group.

He told members of the group he was furious at the prime minister’s plans to exhume late dictator Francisco Franco from his high-profile resting place near Madrid, an operation that finally took place in October 2019.

“We can’t let them humiliate the Generalísimo,” he wrote in one message according to the National Court ruling dated April 11 and released on Tuesday.

“If it is needed I will go armed and will sit on Franco’s tomb and if they come near I will shoot.”

Murillo Sánchez expressed on several occasions his intention to “end” the premier’s life to “produce a change in Spain’s political situation”, and requested help from members of the group to carry out his plan, the ruling said.

While the man did not have “a definitively concocted plan”, the court said it took into consideration the danger represented by his “determination” and the weapons found in his house.

The court found him guilty of unlawful possession of weapons and explosives and plotting to commit murder and sentenced him to 7.5 years in prison, said the ruling.

When he was arrested, police found several weapons and ammunition, including a handmade crossbow, at his home, the court said.

The court also banned him from owning weapons for eight years.

It rejected his argument that he had been under the influence of alcohol and tranquilisers when he made his threats again the prime minister.

The Spanish government said at the time of his arrest that the prime minister’s security “had never been compromised”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Spain finds hundreds of stuffed endangered animals in shed

Spain said on Sunday it seized over 1,000 taxidermied animals, including hundreds of endangered or extinct species, in one of the largest hauls of its kind. 

Published: 10 April 2022 15:20 CEST
Spain finds hundreds of stuffed endangered animals in shed

The Civil Guard said the private collection, estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros, was discovered in a shed in Betera, near Valencia in eastern Spain. 

Among the 1,090 animals seized, 405 are classified as protected, endangered or extinct, including the scimitar-horned oryx once found in parts of Africa. 

A stuffed Bengal tiger, considered near extinction, was also found, along with cheetahs, lynxes, polar bears, white rhinos and 198 elephant tusks. 

The Civil Guard said on Sunday it was the country’s “largest haul of nationally-protected taxidermied animals and one of the largest in Europe”. 

The owner of the collection is under investigation for smuggling and several environmental crimes. 

SHOW COMMENTS