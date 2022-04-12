How to complete Spain’s Declaración de la Renta tax return

Taxes in Spain can be very confusing, particularly if you’re new here or you have multiple sources of income.

So if you have lots of doubts it may be advisable to contact a gestor to go over your situation and help you to complete la declaración de la renta.

However, if you want to cut out extra costs and your income source is fairly straightforward (contract worker), this guide will help you with the different steps to fill out and submit your annual income tax declaration.

You can do it online, providing you have a Digital Certificate or a [email protected] pin.

Anyone resident in Spain who earned €22,000 and over in 2021 must present an income tax return, although you can find specific details on who must present one here.

The campaign for 2021 opened on April 6th 2022 and will close on June 30th 2022.

READ ALSO – La Renta: The important income tax deadlines in Spain in 2022

To begin, click here to access the Agencia Tributaria website, then click the link that says ‘Servicio de tramitación borrador/declaración (Renta WEB)’, under Gestiones destacadas. This will take you to the declaration form.

Step 1:

The first screen will ask you to identify yourself using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] pin. You are also able to identify yourself with your NIE, but only if you completed the Declaración de la Renta in the previous year and have the reference number.

If you’ve identified yourself with your Digital Certificate or [email protected] pin, you will be taken to a screen containing your personal details, such as name and address. If everything is correct, you want to click on the button that says ‘ratificar’. If you need to change certain details, click on ‘modificar’, then press ‘continuar’ to continue to the next page.

Check that all your details are correct to continue. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Step 2:

If you identified yourself with your NIE and reference number, you will be taken directly to the next page.

Here, you will see a page listing the different ‘Servicios Disponibles’ or Available Services. Click on ‘Borrador/Declaración (RENTA WEB)‘ to access and complete your tax return.

On the next screen, you will again see a summary of your personal details – name, address, birthdate, NIE etc. You will need to make sure that these are correct before continuing. You will also need to know the referencia catastral of the property you’re living in. If you own your property, this should be on the deeds to your house, but if you are renting, you can find it out here.

The form will also ask you questions about your marital status and give you the option of declaring as an individual or together with your spouse. You may want to contact a gestor or a tax lawyer to find out which would be best for you, because it could mean paying more or less tax, depending on your individual circumstances.

Fill out all your personal details. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

If you want to do it as an individual, check the box that says ‘Si desea que el programa solamente calcula de la declaración individual del declarante, marque aqui’.

When you’re done checking and completing all your personal details, click on ‘Aceptar’ to continue.

Step 3:

On the next page, you will see lots of numbers, detailing all the tax deductions and payments made by you in 2021. If you were employed, rather than self-employed you can click on ‘ver datos fiscales’ in order to check that everything is the same as on the certificado de retenciones or withholding certificate issued by your employer.

If you are self-employed, you can check that all the amounts match the amounts you declared and paid in each trimester of 2021 as you should have already submitted tax returns for the four trimesters of last year.

If there is anything you need to add in manually, you can do this by clicking on the button at the top which says ‘Ver datos trasladados’. Here, you can add in anything that was not already incorporated. When you’re done with this click on ‘Volver’ to return to the main page.

Check that all the amounts for 2021 are correct. Photo: Agencia Tributaria.

Step 4:

You will now see a 58-page document detailing a huge range of questions and scenarios. This includes everything from asking if you want to donate money to the Catholic church to any interest you may have earned on savings or anything you might have inherited during the previous year. You can click the arrows to move through each page or click on ‘Apartados‘ in the top left-hand corner to see a drop-down menu of each section and go directly to different parts of the form.

Click on the arrows to move through each page and answer the questions. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Step 5:

When you’ve filled everything out, click on ‘Validar‘ in the top left-hand corner in order to see if you have made any errors or mistakes. It will highlight anything you need to look at in yellow and let you know what you’ve done wrong.

Click on ‘Validar’ to see if you’ve made any mistakes. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Step 6:

When you’ve checked everything through, go back to the main page to see the final result of how much tax you need to pay or indeed if you’re owed a tax rebate. When you’re happy with everything, click on ‘Presentar Declaración’ at the top. It will ask you who is declaring, you as the Declarante or your spouse Conyuge. Remember that even if you are presenting your tax return together, you will still have to also make sure you present your declaration separately and log in again, it’s just that the calculations for both will be taken into account.

Present your tax return by clicking here. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Lastly, you will be taken to a page where you will need to fill out your bank details if you are owed money or the payment details, if you have to pay. You can choose if you want to pay in instalments or all at once. Finally, click on ‘Aceptar‘ to finalise and submit everything. Remember, if at any time you want to stop and continue later, you can always click on ‘Guardar‘ or Save at the top and come back to it.