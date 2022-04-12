Read news from:
TAX DECLARATION

How to complete Spain’s Declaración de la Renta tax return

Here's everything you need to know about how to complete Spain's Declaración de la Renta or income tax return in 2021 with our step-by-step guide.

Published: 12 April 2022 16:09 CEST
Here are the steps you should follow when doing your annual income tax declaration in Spain. Photo: Brum Naus/Unsplash

Taxes in Spain can be very confusing, particularly if you’re new here or you have multiple sources of income.

So if you have lots of doubts it may be advisable to contact a gestor  to go over your situation and help you to complete la declaración de la renta.

However, if you want to cut out extra costs and your income source is fairly straightforward (contract worker), this guide will help you with the different steps to fill out and submit your annual income tax declaration.

You can do it online, providing you have a Digital Certificate or a [email protected] pin.

Anyone resident in Spain who earned €22,000 and over in 2021 must present an income tax return, although you can find specific details on who must present one here

The campaign for 2021 opened on April 6th 2022 and will close on June 30th 2022. 

READ ALSO – La Renta: The important income tax deadlines in Spain in 2022

To begin, click here to access the Agencia Tributaria website, then click the link that says ‘Servicio de tramitación borrador/declaración (Renta WEB)’, under Gestiones destacadas. This will take you to the declaration form.

Step 1: 

The first screen will ask you to identify yourself using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] pin. You are also able to identify yourself with your NIE, but only if you completed the Declaración de la Renta in the previous year and have the reference number.

If you’ve identified yourself with your Digital Certificate or [email protected] pin, you will be taken to a screen containing your personal details, such as name and address. If everything is correct, you want to click on the button that says ‘ratificar’. If you need to change certain details, click on ‘modificar’, then press ‘continuar’ to continue to the next page.

Spanish tax return

Check that all your details are correct to continue. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Step 2: 

If you identified yourself with your NIE and reference number, you will be taken directly to the next page.

Here, you will see a page listing the different ‘Servicios Disponibles’ or Available Services. Click on ‘Borrador/Declaración (RENTA WEB)‘ to access and complete your tax return.

On the next screen, you will again see a summary of your personal details – name, address, birthdate, NIE etc. You will need to make sure that these are correct before continuing. You will also need to know the referencia catastral of the property you’re living in. If you own your property, this should be on the deeds to your house, but if you are renting, you can find it out here

The form will also ask you questions about your marital status and give you the option of declaring as an individual or together with your spouse. You may want to contact a gestor or a tax lawyer to find out which would be best for you, because it could mean paying more or less tax, depending on your individual circumstances.

Spain tax return

Fill out all your personal details. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

If you want to do it as an individual, check the box that says ‘Si desea que el programa solamente calcula de la declaración individual del declarante, marque aqui’.

When you’re done checking and completing all your personal details, click on ‘Aceptar’ to continue.

Step 3:

On the next page, you will see lots of numbers, detailing all the tax deductions and payments made by you in 2021. If you were employed, rather than self-employed you can click on ‘ver datos fiscales’ in order to check that everything is the same as on the certificado de retenciones or withholding certificate issued by your employer.

If you are self-employed, you can check that all the amounts match the amounts you declared and paid in each trimester of 2021 as you should have already submitted tax returns for the four trimesters of last year.

If there is anything you need to add in manually, you can do this by clicking on the button at the top which says ‘Ver datos trasladados’. Here, you can add in anything that was not already incorporated. When you’re done with this click on ‘Volver’ to return to the main page.

Check that all the amounts for 2021 are correct. Photo: Agencia Tributaria.

Step 4:

You will now see a 58-page document detailing a huge range of questions and scenarios. This includes everything from asking if you want to donate money to the Catholic church to any interest you may have earned on savings or anything you might have inherited during the previous year. You can click the arrows to move through each page or click on ‘Apartados‘ in the top left-hand corner to see a drop-down menu of each section and go directly to different parts of the form. 

Click on the arrows to move through each page and answer the questions. Photo: Agencia Tributaria
 
Step 5:
 
When you’ve filled everything out, click on ‘Validar‘ in the top left-hand corner in order to see if you have made any errors or mistakes. It will highlight anything you need to look at in yellow and let you know what you’ve done wrong. 
 

Click on ‘Validar’ to see if you’ve made any mistakes. Photo: Agencia Tributaria
 
Step 6:
 
When you’ve checked everything through, go back to the main page to see the final result of how much tax you need to pay or indeed if you’re owed a tax rebate. When you’re happy with everything, click on ‘Presentar Declaración’ at the top. It will ask you who is declaring, you as the Declarante or your spouse Conyuge. Remember that even if you are presenting your tax return together, you will still have to also make sure you present your declaration separately and log in again, it’s just that the calculations for both will be taken into account. 
 

Present your tax return by clicking here. Photo: Agencia Tributaria
 
Lastly, you will be taken to a page where you will need to fill out your bank details if you are owed money or the payment details, if you have to pay. You can choose if you want to pay in instalments or all at once. Finally, click on ‘Aceptar‘ to finalise and submit everything. Remember, if at any time you want to stop and continue later, you can always click on ‘Guardar‘ or Save at the top and come back to it. 

MONEY

CONFIRMED: How Spain’s foreign asset declaration laws are finally changing for the better

Following the recent EU ruling that Spain’s 'Modelo 720' foreign assets declaration form was “extremely repressive” and breaching community rules, the Spanish government has actually listened and on Thursday voted in favour of more lenient fines and conditions.

Published: 31 January 2022 14:36 CET
Updated: 25 February 2022 10:14 CET
Spain's Tax Minister Maria Jesús Montero
Spain's Tax Minister Maria Jesús Montero has admitted that the Modelo 720 fines are "extortionate". Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP

What is Spain’s Modelo 720?

If you live in Spain and own assets abroad, you’re no doubt familiar with Modelo 720 and the risks you face for not declaring your assets overseas.

If you have bank accounts, assets/private pensions or a property abroad which are worth more than €50,000, you have to declare all this to the Spanish taxman.

READ MORE: Do I really need to declare foreign assets to the Spanish taxman?

Why is Modelo 720 so controversial?

For the past decade, Spain established that income abroad that was not declared, or which was reported after the March 31st deadline, would be treated as an unjustified capital gain and the wrongdoer would receive a penalty of up to 150 percent of the value of the amount.

These fines could exceed the real value of the assets declared after the deadline, since they were set at an amount of €1,500 for each group of goods affected, or €5,000 for undeclared or incorrectly recorded data, with a minimum of €10,000 per group.

One of the most widely reported cases was that of a Spanish national who returned home to Spain from Switzerland and who had €330,000 euros in a Swiss account. He declared after the deadline and was fined €442,000.

In the first couple of years after Spain introduced its foreign assets declaration rule, knowledge about it among the general population was limited, with only 131,000 Modelo 720 forms submitted out of an estimated 2.5 million potential declarants. Upon finding out, many foreigners who were residing in Spain chose to leave the country due to fears they would be heavily fined.

Since the Modelo 720’s implementation in 2012, Spain’s Agencia Tributaria tax agency has added at least €230 million to public coffers through these fines.

What has happened recently?

On Thursday January 27th, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that Spain has failed to comply with its obligations under the principle of free movement of capital.

The Luxembourg-based court found that the obligation to present the ‘Modelo 720’ and the penalties derived from non-compliance, late entry or mistakes – with no equivalence for those with assets situated in Spain –  establish a difference in treatment among residents in Spain based on the location of their assets.

“This obligation may dissuade residents of that Member State (Spain) from investing in other Member States, prevent them from doing so or limit their possibilities of doing so,” judges concluded, adding that the system put in place by Spain’s Tax Agency meant they had more information on foreign assets than those in Spain itself.

CJEU judges also spoke out against the 150 percent fines as being “extremely repressive” and again “impairing” the free movement of capital. 

The ruling was a victory for two Spanish tax lawyers who raised the alarm in the European courts back in 2013; one of them being Mallorca-based Alejandro del Campo, who The Local has interviewed on several occasions regarding Spain’s most disproportionate tax laws.

READ MORE:

Has Spain actually changed anything?

Yes, although the Modelo 720 is still in force in Spain. On February 24th the Spanish Parliament voted unanimously in favour of scrapping the imprescriptibility of Modelo 720 fines, which allowed Spain to fine wrongdoers in perpetuity. 

Now any misconduct will only be punishable for four years as is the case with other fiscal crimes. 

Spanish Members of Parliament also voted for the maximum fines to be reduced from 150 percent of the value of the undeclared assets to a maximum of 50 percent of the value.  

Therefore, Tax Minister María Jesús Montero has stuck to her word after announcing last month that her government “respected” the European court ruling and would modify the rules relating to the Modelo 720 “as soon as possible” before the next March 31st deadline.

It remains unclear if the changes include a grace period for delayed and erroneous declarations as promised.

Montero and her ruling Socialists have been quick to distance themselves from the controversial Modelo 720 law, referring to the fines introduced by former Tax Minister Cristobal Montoro of the opposition Popular Party as “extortionate”.

Declaring foreign assets through the Modelo 720 is “still in force”, Montero did stress, so the Spanish government doesn’t seem quite that willing yet to ditch a rule that only applies to those with assets abroad but not for those with assets in Spain, as denounced by the European Court of Justice. 

Crucially however, those who have been fined for breaching Spain’s foreign asset declaration laws can be reimbursed.

The MO varies depending on whether the plaintiff has already appealed or not before the deadline.

According to Alejandro del Campo, who is being championed in the Spanish press as the ‘Don Quijote’ who took on Hacienda and won, “all the people who are fighting in court and who have continued to fight will now see the battle turn in their favour. 

“There are many procedures underway that will be resolved in favour of the taxpayers.

“My advice is that whoever is within the deadline, claims back the fine and whoever is outside the deadline should also do so because Spain can no longer massacre you and ask you for more than what you have.”

Is it the first time Spain gets called out on this?

No. Spain’s asset declaration penalty system was first implemented in 2012 by then Tax Minister Cristóbal Montoro under the right-wing PP government of former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, and the legislation has been causing legal problems for Spain’s Tax Agency ever since.

In February 2017, the European Commission already issued a complaint against Spain arguing that the fines were in conflict with EU rules and breached four community freedoms of the European Economic Area: free movement of people and workers, freedom of establishment, free presentation of services and the free movement of capital.

Despite the EC’s damning report, in which it called for the “discriminatory” system to be overhauled within two months, nothing changed and Brussels ended up taking the matter to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

However, Spain’s Hacienda tax agency continued to penalise taxpayers who didn’t get their asset declaration 100 percent right, as the European Commission wasn’t initially able to show enough evidence of irregularities in Spain’s tax system.

A number of Spanish judges have lifted fines for these taxpayers but ongoing sanctions meant the matter was again debated in the EU’s Court of Justice in July 2021 and in January 2022.

