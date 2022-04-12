For members
TAX DECLARATION
How to complete Spain’s Declaración de la Renta tax return
Here's everything you need to know about how to complete Spain's Declaración de la Renta or income tax return in 2021 with our step-by-step guide.
Published: 12 April 2022 16:09 CEST
Here are the steps you should follow when doing your annual income tax declaration in Spain. Photo: Brum Naus/Unsplash
MONEY
CONFIRMED: How Spain’s foreign asset declaration laws are finally changing for the better
Following the recent EU ruling that Spain’s 'Modelo 720' foreign assets declaration form was “extremely repressive” and breaching community rules, the Spanish government has actually listened and on Thursday voted in favour of more lenient fines and conditions.
Published: 31 January 2022 14:36 CET
Spain's Tax Minister Maria Jesús Montero has admitted that the Modelo 720 fines are "extortionate". Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP
