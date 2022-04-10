Read news from:
Spain finds hundreds of stuffed endangered animals in shed

Spain said on Sunday it seized over 1,000 taxidermied animals, including hundreds of endangered or extinct species, in one of the largest hauls of its kind. 

File: A Royal Bengal tiger walks in its enclosure at the central zoo in Lalitpur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on December 6, 2021. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP)

The Civil Guard said the private collection, estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros, was discovered in a shed in Betera, near Valencia in eastern Spain. 

Among the 1,090 animals seized, 405 are classified as protected, endangered or extinct, including the scimitar-horned oryx once found in parts of Africa. 

A stuffed Bengal tiger, considered near extinction, was also found, along with cheetahs, lynxes, polar bears, white rhinos and 198 elephant tusks. 

The Civil Guard said on Sunday it was the country’s “largest haul of nationally-protected taxidermied animals and one of the largest in Europe”. 

The owner of the collection is under investigation for smuggling and several environmental crimes. 

ROYALTY

Spain’s former king to appeal no-immunity ruling

Spain's former king Juan Carlos I will appeal a ruling that he does not have state immunity, as he fights harassment claims from his ex-lover, a court heard Tuesday.

Published: 29 March 2022 17:26 CEST
Spain's former king to appeal no-immunity ruling

The 84-year-old former head of state was told last week that Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn can pursue him in the English courts for civil personal injury damages.

At a hearing at the High Court in London, the former king’s lawyers said they would ask the Court of Appeal to overturn the ruling.

Judge Matthew Nicklin adjourned the case until July 8, pending the decision of the higher court about whether to grant the application.

Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, 58 alleges that Juan Carlos harassed her after their relationship soured, using threats, break-ins at her properties and surveillance.

The Danish businesswoman’s lawyers accused him of trying to frustrate her claim. He strenuously denies the allegations.

“We are another step towards a hearing on the facts of this case,” said lawyer Robin Rathmell.

