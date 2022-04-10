Read news from:
Favourable breezes make wind Spain’s main electricity source

Buoyed by a surge in investment and new projects, wind power has become Spain's main source of electricity generation just as Europe seeks to curb its energy imports from Russia. 

Published: 10 April 2022 09:52 CEST
This photograph shows wind turbines in a wind farm in Villar de los Navarros, Zaragoza province in Spain on April 5, 2022. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

“We are on suitable ground here,” said Joaquin Garcia Latorre, project director at Enel Green Power Espana, pointing to gigantic masts erected on the heights of the tiny northeastern village of Villar de los Navarros. 

The Spanish-Italian firm picked this spot, which is well exposed to the wind, to set up a 180-megawatt wind farm, one of the country’s biggest.  Dubbed Tico Wind, its 43 wind turbines started producing power in November, said Latorre while workers around him tended to the turbines, which are over 100 metres (328 feet) high. 

“There are between 2,500 and 3,000 hours of wind here per year,” he added. 

The wind farm will be able to produce 471 gigawatt hours per year — enough to meet the demands of 148,000 households — after it becomes fully operational in a month. 

These types of projects have popped up across Spain in recent years, making it Europe’s second-biggest wind power producer after Germany for installed capacity and the world’s fifth biggest. 

Wind power became the main source of electricity production in Spain last year, accounting for 23 percent, ahead of nuclear (21 percent) and gas (17 percent), according to national grid operator REE. 

The sector “benefits from a favourable situation” although “brakes” remain on its development, such as a dependency on government auctions, said Francisco Valverde Sanchez, renewables specialist at electricity consultants Menta Energia. 

Investor interest

Following a boom in the 2000s thanks to generous public financial aid, the sector suffered a sudden halt when subsidies were slashed in 2013 during Spain’s economic crisis. 

It has since charged ahead. Spain, which has a total of 1,265 wind farms, had an installed wind power capacity of 28.1 gigawatts in 2021, up from 23.4 gigawatts in 2018, according to industry group AEE. 

With large swathes of sparsely populated land, a favourable legal framework and cutting edge wind turbine makers, Spain is one of the most “interesting” markets for wind power investors, said AEE director general Juan Virgilio Marquez. 

Spain is home to several sector heavyweights such as Iberdrola and Naturgay, making it a top exporter of wind power equipment.

“This explains the dynamism of the sector,” said Marquez. 

Investor interest has even come from outside of the energy sector.  In November Spain’s Amancio Ortega, the founder of fast fashion giant Zara and one of the world’s richest men, injected 245 million euros ($268 million) in a wind farm in the northeastern region of Aragon. 

Energy ‘breadbasket’ 

Spain in 2020 pledged to generate 74 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, up from 47 percent. 

To meet this target, Spain is counting on the development of offshore wind power, a sector that is in its infancy. 

But since Spain has thousands of kilometres of coastline, offshore wind has lots of room to grow. 

“This is an ambitious goal,” said Valverde Sanchez, arguing that government bureaucracy around wind farm projects must be reduced for it to be met. 

Nearly 600 wind power projects are currently under study by the government, according to AEE. 

As part of its plan to respond to the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Spain has pledged to speed up the approval of wind power projects of less than 75 megawatts. 

“Our country had enough natural resources to become Europe’s leading producer and exporter of renewable energy,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday, adding this could be key to help the European Union meet its goal of “energy independence”. 

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Brussels has declared a mission to cut the EU’s Russian gas imports by two thirds this year and to end the use of Russian gas by 2027.  Spain “could become the energy ‘breadbasket’ of Europe,” said Virgilio Marquez. 

Can Spain power Europe with its solar energy as Elon Musk suggests?

The SpaceX and Tesla billionaire has weighed in on Spain’s plans to be a leader in tech and digital transformation by suggesting the country “power all of Europe” with “a massive solar array”. Does Spain have what it takes?

Published: 5 April 2022 10:48 CEST
“Spain should build a massive solar array. Could power all of Europe,” tweeted Elon Musk on Monday in response to a story published in tech website Slashdot about the Spanish government’s plans to become a huge producer of microchips. 

READ MORE: Spain to invest €11 billion to become Europe’s microchip factory

The billionaire’s comments are certainly serving to help promote Spain as a country determined to change its economic model from tourism and services dependent to a tech and renewables powerhouse. 

Meta, IBM, Google and Amazon are also among the big players that have announced they will set up huge data centres and create thousands of jobs in Spain in the coming years.

Thanks to billions of euros in EU recovery funds, Spain’s Prime Minister has been able to announce ambitious projects that will contribute to the country’s digital transformation. 

Solar power has so far not been one of those main pillars, but that may be because it’s already an industry that’s in full swing in Spain, which suggests Elon Musk does have his finger on the pulse.

In 2019, the country returned to being Europe’s biggest solar energy producer after an 11-year plateau in the industry’s development. 

This slump came in large part as a result of legislation introduced in 2013 which made it compulsory for any individual or company to hook their solar panels up to the national grid to be metered and taxed, or face fines running into millions of euros.

Luckily, this controversial ‘solar tax’ – slammed as “stupid” and “ludicrous” in international publications – is now a thing of the past, after the law was scrapped in 2018 and other measures were introduced to make energy self-sufficiency easier.

This has spurred a ‘solar panel rush’ in Spain, along with the fact that national electricity rates in the country have kept beating records in 2021 and 2022.

In early 2022, Spain was exporting record amounts of solar energy, especially to France and Portugal, at a favourable price. 

This has been largely due to the fact the network of electricity interconnections Spain has with its nearest neighbours grew by 233 percent in 2021, tripling the revenue for Spain from these exports up to €110 million. 

So what’s stopping Spain from doing what Elon Musk suggests?

For starters, a huge investment to improve the interconnections network across the continent and perhaps five billion more solar panels. 

Despite Spain’s recent growth in interconnections capacity, in 2020 it had still not reached the minimum of 10 percent recommended by the European Union for, the only European country to fall short, according to the European Network of Managers of Electricity Transmission Networks (ENTSO-E).

The EU consumes around 11 percent of the world energy total and according to industry experts it would reportedly take 51.4 billion 350W solar panels to power the world.

This explains Spain’s former Minister of Science and Innovation Pedro Duque’s reply to Elon Musk: “We welcome investments in Spain to boost our already large production of renewables. All our legal framework is prepared for it. Know any investors?”.

In the context of the war in Ukraine and what Putin’s invasion has meant for some European countries dependent on Russian gas, the European Commission recently said that it will do “whatever it takes” to transform Europe’s solar manufacturing industry.

There is still plenty of growth potential for Spain in terms of solar power installations, with little more than 10,000 roofs in the country having solar panels in 2020. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

China is the world’s top manufacturer of solar energy followed by the United States, India, Japan and Vietnam. European countries lag behind in terms of solar panel production, with Spain among other manufacturers on the continent as well as France, Italy and Slovenia.

As the EU’s attention turns to energy self-sufficiency, sunny Spain certainly appears to have the potential to be able to lead the way, in terms of both natural gas dispensation and renewable energy.

It won’t be able to do it alone, however. 

Spain has a fragile economy that suffered greatly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and only the investment of billions of euros from Brussels allowed it to get back on its feet and embark on ambitious transformation projects. 

Perhaps a cash injection from Elon Musk himself – a man with a reported net worth of $267 billion in 2022 – could help take Spain’s photovoltaic industry to a whole new level?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez seems to think so, having replied to Musk’s tweet with: “We’re already implementing (the) most ambitious plan towards (an) efficient & sustainable energy system. All sectors on board. Maximizing opportunities, digitalization and value chain for a long lasting success. (The) time is now. Let’s get it right. Come and see. We welcome investors in Spain”.

