For members
EUROPEAN UNION
Why it may get easier for non-EU citizens to move to another European Union country
Non-EU citizens living in the European Union, including Britons who moved both before and after Brexit, are eligible for a special residence status that could allow them to move to another EU country. Getting the permit is not straightforward but may get easier, explains Claudia Delpero.
Published: 9 April 2022 08:02 CEST
The European Union flag flutters in the breeze with the landmark Television Tower (Fernsehturm) in the background, in Berlin's Mitte district on April 19, 2021. (Photo by David GANNON / AFP)
TRAVEL NEWS
OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?
Would you prefer to travel across Europe by train rather than plane this summer? It’s not nearly as simple as it should be, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis, explains specialist Jon Worth.
Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments