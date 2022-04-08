Read news from:
PETS

What to do when your pet dies in Spain

It’s a moment all pet owners dread but must eventually go through. Here’s what to do if your pet dies in Spain, the processes to follow, and what you can and can’t do.

Published: 8 April 2022 14:19 CEST
These are the steps to follow if your pet passes away in Spain. Photo: Helena Lopes/Unsplash

They say the Brits are a nation of dog lovers but if you’ve spent any time in Spain you’d have seen how popular pets are among Spaniards.

Pets can become like a part of the family, and losing them can be a great loss for many.

Unfortunately, it’s something that happens to all pet owners eventually, and, in Spain, it’s not as simple as burying the pet wherever you want.

There are several legal issues to consider, and it’s better to be prepared.

In fact, in Spain, the law specifically says that you can’t just bury your pet – or any animal – anywhere you like, such as the back garden.

According to the legislation, you can’t bury your pet in ‘unauthorised’ places, and there’s specific locations you are allowed to.

Veterinary practices

If your pet dies or is put down at the vet, there’s less to worry about legally because it is the responsibility of the clinic to carry out the legal procedures.

They will take care of the paperwork and registries, and will guide you through the decisions you need to make with regards to the next steps and arrangements. It is worth noting, however, that vets will often not let you leave with the body.

If your pet dies at home or in a public place, however, there are some steps to follow and things to know.

Records

The first thing you need to do is to contact the Archivo de Identificación de Animales (like an Archive of Pet Identification) for your corresponding autonomous community to report the death of your pet and remove it from the identification registry.

You’ll need to provide them with the number of the microchip and in some municipalities there are also pet censuses that it’s necessary to remove them from.

Burial or cremation

Once you’ve reported the death, you’ll need to decide what to do with the body.

Simply put, that means choosing between burial and cremation. It is worth noting that, if you want to bury your pet, Spain isn’t home to many cemeteries specifically for pets, and the rates vary depending on the type of burial and location.

Cremation is free in some areas of Spain but in most places charge a fee based on the weight of your pet. Prices normally range from €25 to €180.

Travelling with ashes

If you’d prefer to take your pet’s remains home, wherever that may be, it largely follows the same process as travelling with the ashes of a loved one.

Ashes can often be carried on airlines as hand luggage, as long as you have a death and cremation certificate, and the urn is sealed.

As always, it’s better to be safe than sorry and call your airline if you’re wanting to scatter your pet’s remains out of Spain. 

FOOD & DRINK

Why bread in Spain doesn’t taste the same anymore

Have you noticed recently that bread in Spain doesn't have quite the same taste as it used to? Here’s why.

Published: 7 April 2022 09:21 CEST
In Spain, bread is seen as an integral part of most meals, whether that’s as a bocadillo (filled baguette) or a tostada (toast) for breakfast, a basket of bread as an accompaniment to the main meal at lunch or bread eaten with cold cuts and cheese as part of tapas dishes in the evening. 

According to the latest figures available from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Spaniards consume an average of 34.12 kilos of bread per person per year.

With that in mind, it’s clear that many in Spain will be able to tell if their bread starts to taste differently. 

This new taste is down to the fact that Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture has established a maximum amount of salt content for bread, a rule which came into effect on April 1st 2022.

Spaniards have bread with pretty much every meal of the day. (Photo by RAFA RIVAS / AFP)

The Ministry seeks to offer “healthier products and with the maximum guarantees” for consumers.

Bread in Spain is now less salty and therefore a bit blander in taste, but at least it is healthier. 

The new rule establishes that the maximum content of salt allowed in “common bread”, must be 1.31 grammes per 100 grammes of bread, if analysed by chloride determination. Or, 1.66 grammes of salt per 100 grammes of bread, if analysed by total sodium.

The new law defines “common bread” as being “made with flour or whole grain flour”, meaning that it affects both white and wholemeal breads.

The bread quality standard was approved in April 2019 by Royal Decree 308/2019 and came into force on July 1st of 2021, although the specific measure on salt content was postponed until April 1st 2022, so that manufacturers would have time to adapt their production processes and labelling.

bread in Spain

Bread in Spain is now less salty and therefore a bit blander in taste, but at least it is healthier for you. Photo: Marta I. Seco/ Pixabay

Salt and health

This new law regarding the amount of salt allowed in bread will bring Spain more in line with the parameters of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which recommends a salt intake of less than 5 grammes (approximately 2g sodium) per person per day.

However, according to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan), Spaniards consume an average of up to 9.8 grammes of salt per day. High sodium intake can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and strokes. 

Spanish Minister of Agriculture Luis Planas said that this change marks a “legal precedent” in terms of regulating food quality requirements in Spain and that this measure “encourages” consumption, with a reduced VAT for those products considered “healthier”, such as wholemeal or low-salt bread.

The changing habits of bread consumption in Spain

In the third quarter of 2021, according to the Agri-Food Sector Confidence Climate Barometer, 65 percent of industries detected an increase in the demand for ‘special bread’, particularly those made with sourdough.  

In addition, 75 percent confirmed an increase in the demand for bread made with cereals other than wheat and 90 percent considered that the low-salt standard “has helped to clarify” the characteristics and composition that different types of bread should have.

74.6 percent of consumers admitted that, with the new norm, there had been an “improvement” in the quality of the bread and, according to the survey, sourdough has seen the greatest increase in demand. 

