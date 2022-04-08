For members
Reader question: How do I deregister my Spanish residency?
If you're leaving Spain for good or for a long period of time, then you will need to make sure that you deregister before you leave, essentially giving up or renouncing your Spanish residency. Here's how to do it.
Published: 8 April 2022 08:26 CEST
What to do if you lose your TIE or other Spanish residency document
What steps should you follow in the unfortunate event that your Spanish residency document is lost or stolen? Here's what you should do to get a duplicate.
Published: 4 April 2022 16:13 CEST
