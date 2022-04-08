Read news from:
Reader question: How do I deregister my Spanish residency?

If you're leaving Spain for good or for a long period of time, then you will need to make sure that you deregister before you leave, essentially giving up or renouncing your Spanish residency. Here's how to do it.

Published: 8 April 2022 08:26 CEST
Airport
Renouncing Spanish residency. Photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay

There are several reasons you will want to make sure you renounce your Spanish residency when you leave, rather than just simply leaving.

The most common one is so that you can prove that you’re no longer resident in Spain for tax purposes. 

How do I go about renouncing my residency? 

In order to renounce your residency, you will need to go back to the National Police Station or Oficina de Extranjería where you first originally registered or received your residency documents. Remember that in some regions or cities, you will need to make a ‘cita previa‘ or prior appointment in order to visit, and sometimes this can take several months to get.

You will need to take your residency documents such as your green residency card featuring your NIE or your TIE along with your passport.

If you are an EU citizen and have a green residency document, you will need to complete the modelo EX-18 or EX-18 form and check the box that says ‘Baja por cese’. The form then gives you space to state the reason why you are leaving.

In the case of non-EU citizens, you only have to renounce your residency if you have permanent residency or you’re leaving before the date that your residency or visa will expire. In this case, you should take the above documents to the Oficina de Extranjería, where they will give you the necessary forms to complete.

They will ensure that you don’t have any outstanding taxes, fees or fines to pay before cancelling your residency. 

When you give up your residency, you will be issued with a stamped document detailing the date when you renounced your residency and the reason for it. This is proof that you are no longer resident in Spain, should you ever need to show it to anyone.

The authorities will keep and destroy your residency documents so that they are no longer in your possession and will no longer be valid. 

Remember, if you are a citizen of a non-EU country such as the UK or the US, you cannot simply undo this process if you change your mind. It will mean starting from scratch and applying for your visa all over again, if you’re eligible. 

Are there any other places I have to de-register from?

Although you have officially renounced your residency after going to the National Police Station or Oficina de Extranjería, there are still a few other things you need to do.

The first is to go to your Ayuntamiento or Town Hall and inform them that you want to de-register from the padrón, this will ensure that you will no longer be listed as living at your address.

You must also remember to inform your bank of your plans to move. You can either decide to close your account or change your account from a resident one to a non-resident one, if you will still have financial obligations in the country. Showing them the certificate you received at the National Police Station or Oficina de Extranjería should suffice in being able to change your account. 

This step is important because if you simply just withdraw your money and leave, you may still incur charges if it’s not closed properly.

What are my tax obligations after leaving Spain?

If you renounce your Spanish residency and move to another country, it’s most likely that you will not be a tax resident in Spain anymore. However, you may still need to present one more tax return in the year after you leave as taxes are presented retrospectively. 

If you still own a property in Spain, you will need to complete a non-resident tax declaration form every year. You will also need to pay tax on earnings from any rent you receive. 

RESIDENCY PERMITS

What to do if you lose your TIE or other Spanish residency document

What steps should you follow in the unfortunate event that your Spanish residency document is lost or stolen? Here's what you should do to get a duplicate.

Published: 4 April 2022 16:13 CEST
What to do if you lose your TIE or other Spanish residency document

So you’re a foreign resident in Spain with either a green residency certificate if you’re from the EU (Certificado de Ciudadano la Unión), or a TIE card (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero) if you’re a non-EU national. 

Perhaps you’ve had your wallet stolen or you’ve tried endlessly to find your Spanish residency document to no avail. 

What should you do in order to get a new residency document?

The first step to take is to go to your local police station. 

Police officers may ask you to report the loss through a denuncia (complaint) depending on the circumstances.   

They will give you a document with details about the denuncia

If your wallet was stolen or you left it somewhere, there is a high chance that it will be returned, even if the money you had in your wallet may not. 

Remember to cancel any debit or credit cards if it’s your wallet that’s gone missing and not just your residency document.  

If after three to five days you have been unable to retrieve your residency document, the next step to take is to request a duplicate.

You will need to provide passport photos again if you’re applying for a duplicate TIE residency card for non-EU residents in Spain.

How to request a duplicate of your Spanish residency document

If you need to get a new green residency certificate (Certificado de Ciudadano la Unión), or a TIE card (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero), the process doesn’t involve having to submit additional documentation as is the case for first-time non-EU residency applicants. 

Applying for a duplicate is similar to a residency document exchange or renewal, it is more straightforward and involves fewer background checks. 

That’s because losing your Spanish residency document or having it stolen does not mean you’ve lost your residency status. 

In order to start the duplicate process, you will have to request a cita previa (prior appointment) at a police station or extranjería (migration) office near you. 

You should technically do this within 30 days of having lost your Spanish residency document.

This is done online via the following website and choosing your province in Spain.

If you’re an EU citizen you’ll need to choose the “Certificado de Registro de la Unión” option and if you’re non-EU you’ll have to choose the “Expedición de tarjeta y renovación de tarjeta” option. 

It costs less to apply for a duplicate of the green cardboard residency document for EU residents in Spain than for a copy of the hard plastic TIE card for non-EU nationals in Spain.

There may also be an option available to British applicants exclusively, given their new status post-Brexit. Britons who lost an old green certificate issued to them when they were still EU nationals are likely to be given a TIE card to replace it. 

Once you’ve got an appointment, you need to get several documents ready to get the processes completed. These are:

  • Fill in and take with you form EX-17, which you can download here. When filling in the form, make sure you tick the box at the bottom which reads “DUPLICADO POR ROBO, EXTRAVÍO, DESTRUCCIÓN O INUTILIZACIÓN”.
  • Pay fee 790/012 at any bank branch and get proof of payment to take with you to your appointment. You can fill in the form here. Depending on your residency document, this will cost anywhere from €12 to €21.44. 
  • Get a photocopy or colour copy of your passport and take it with you, along with your actual passport.
  • Get three photos (passport type) of yourself against a white background. Most photography studios in Spain offer this service.
  • Take the denuncia document with details of the theft or loss with you. 

Take the above documents with you to your appointment at the police station or extranjería office

In theory, you should be issued a new TIE or green certificate within 40 to 45 days. 

Depending on where you are in Spain, you may need to get another appointment in order to pick your new card up. 

Your new residency document will include the same NIE foreigner ID number, as this never changes and it should include the same issuance and expiration details (if applicable) as your previous residency document. 

If you’re a third-country national and you need to travel urgently before then, you should bring it up with the police officer dealing with your case. 

They are likely to suggest that you use the proof they give you that your card is being processed as a means of applying for the autorización de regreso (authorization to return to Spain), which you will also need to get a cita previa for and present other documents. 

This document will mean border officials in Spain will allow you to return to the country despite not having a valid residency permit.

