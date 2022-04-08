Read news from:
Austria
TRAVEL NEWS

OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Would you prefer to travel across Europe by train rather than plane this summer? It’s not nearly as simple as it should be, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis, explains specialist Jon Worth.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
Travelers speak together in a sleeper car of the Paris-Nice night train, between Paris and Nice, on May 20, 2021 on the day it returns to service after being stopped since December 2017. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Buried away in the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change about the changes needed in different sectors to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions is this startling graphic (below) – it is in the transport sector where the costs to decarbonise are lowest, and even have cost savings associated with them.

So with spring blossom in the trees and thoughts turning to planning summer holiday trips, why not look for a greener route to the sun – by taking the train rather than the plane?

In terms of the public debate, trains are back in fashion.

On the back of Greta Thunberg’s efforts to shame those who fly, and to push greener alternatives instead, media from The New York Times to the BBC are discussing the renaissance of long distance travel by train in Europe, especially night trains.

One railway company – Austria’s ÖBB – has seized the moment and has ordered a fleet of 33 new 7 carriage night trains, the first of which will be on Europe’s tracks from December this year.

The argument for night trains is a simple one, namely that by travelling at night you save yourself a night in a hotel at your destination, and passengers are happy to make a longer trip while they are asleep than they would during the day – when passengers normally will not spend more than 6 hours in a train.

The problem is that beyond ÖBB’s plans comparatively little is happening in long distance cross border night trains in Europe.

There are dozens of further connections where night trains would make sense – think of routes like Amsterdam-Marseille or Cologne to Warsaw for example – but we cannot hope that the Austrians will run those. The European Commission conservatively estimated in December 2021 that at least 10 more night train routes, over and above those planned by ÖBB, would be economically viable, and running those lines would need at least 170 new carriages to be ordered. But so far no operator has been tempted.

The main players in European rail – Deutsche Bahn, Renfe, SNCF and Trenitalia – have no interest in night trains, and even only limited interest in cross border rail at all.

More profitable national daytime services are their focus. The French and Italian governments have been making noises to push SNCF and Trenitalia respectively to run more night time services but – you guessed it – only on national routes.

A few small private players have sought to run night services – Sweden’s Snälltåget and Amsterdam-based European Sleeper for example, but they have struggled to scale.

All of this is on top of the headaches that cross border rail in Europe has faced for years, namely the difficulty of booking tickets on international trains (sometimes two or more tickets are needed), timetables that are not in sync if you have to change train at a border, and lack of clear information and compensation if something goes wrong. Even finding out what trains run is often a headache, as no complete European railway timetable exists.

The EU nominated 2021 as the European Year of Rail with the aim of drawing attention to what rail can do in Europe, but the year closed with scant little progress on any of this multitude of thorny problems – in the main because the railway companies themselves do not want to solve them.

Helping intrepid cross border travellers find their way around these practical barriers has become a kind of cottage industry in the social media era.

Communities of sustainable transport nerds of which I am a part on Facebook and Twitter help each other to find the best routes and cheapest tickets, and the venerable Man in Seat 61 website acts as a kind of FAQ for international rail. 

There’s nothing quite like waking up on a summer morning and seeing the sun on the Mediterranean or the wooded slopes of the Alps out of the window of a night train. But travel experiences like that are not nearly as simple or mainstream as they should be – and it is high time the railway industry stepped up.

Are you hoping to travel across Europe by train instead of plane but finding it difficult to organise? Feel free to get in touch and with Jon’s expertise we’ll try to help you. Email [email protected]

Jon Worth is a Berlin-based blogger who specialises in European train travel. You can his original post on this subject HERE.

Member comments

  1. Yes, I agree, much more should be done here. I used to use take Eurostar to Paris, change stations, and then the sleeper to Chur via Zürich. But these days, as a frequent traveller between London, Zürich and Chur, the complexity of purchasing a rail ticket, plus the cost, make it really impractical. One big improvement would be to the ability to purchase a ticket, in a single transaction, from London to Zürich/Berlin/Milan … Only the most dedicated (and wealthy) commuter is likely to persevere with the train option, when you can purchase a return flight within a few minutes and for perhaps £150 return.

  2. I’ve lived and studied in Germany and been all over Europe by rail. The worst European train is still far, far better than the best train in the USA.

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL: The new rules for filling in Spain’s Health Control Form

Spain has changed the rules regarding its Health Control Form, meaning that now it's not a requirement for all passengers to complete one before arrival. Read on to find out if you're exempt or if you still have to fill one out before travel to Spain.

Published: 7 April 2022 18:10 CEST
On Wednesday April 6th 2022 the Spanish government announced that it would be dropping the need for all travellers to fill out the Health Control Form before arrival in the country.

Previously, every traveller entering Spain, including anyone arriving in transit, from any country, was required to complete the form in order to receive a QR code to present at the airport upon arrival. 

As of April 6th, all travellers with an EU Digital Covid Certificate or equivalent from a non-EU country will simply have to show their certificate upon arrival, without having to complete the Health Control Form as well.

Before flying however, you should check that your equivalent certificate is valid for entry, otherwise you will still be required to complete the form and download the associated QR code to show at the airport.  

Now, when you visit Spain’s SpTH Health Control website, you will see two options – a yellow button for those who have an EU Digital Certificate or equivalent and a blue button for those who don’t (see below).

Children under the age of 12 and passengers in international transit do not have to show a certificate or SpTH QR code. 

The changes to Spain’s Health Control Form (called Formulario de Control Sanitario in Spanish, FCS) were published in Spain’s official state bulletin BOE

So far, 37 non-EU countries (and territories) have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate system, meaning that their equivalent certificates are accepted in the EU under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Likewise, the EU Digital COVID Certificate is accepted by those 37 countries.

The list includes countries such as the UK, New Zealand, Israel, Singapore and Malaysia, but does not include the US, Canada or Australia.

Here is the full list of countries whose travellers with Covid certificates equivalent to the EU’s don’t have to complete the SpTH form:

Albania
Andorra
Armenia
Benin
Cabo Verde
Colombia
El Salvador
Faroe Islands
Georgia
Israel
Iceland
Jordan
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Malaysia
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Panama
San Marino
Serbia
Singapore
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Tunisia
Togo
Turkey
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom and the Crown Dependencies (Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man)
Uruguay
The Vatican

You can also double-check here on the EU website in case more countries are added.

Check your certificate before travel

If you are unsure if your certificate is valid for entry to Spain or whether you still need to complete the Health Control Form, click on the yellow button that says ‘EU Digital Certificate or EU equivalent’ to check or click here.

First, you will need to introduce your date of arrival in Spain and indicate the country of origin of your trip, before uploading your certificate to the site.

The site will then tell if your certificate is valid or if you still need to complete the form.

You will have to show your Digital Covid Certificate, equivalent certificate or Health Control Form QR code before boarding your flight to Spain and again at the airport upon arrival.

When you arrive at the airport in Spain, the Spain Travel Health website states that if you have an EU Digital Certificate or EU equivalent you should follow the Orange path and if you do not, you must follow the Blue path and present your QR code from the health form.

