REMINDER: Can unvaccinated Brits travel to Spain?

With the Easter holidays just days away, there has been some confusion recently in the United Kingdom after on April 6th the Twitter account of the Spanish Tourist Board in the UK (@Spain_inUK) mistakenly tweeted that unvaccinated Britons were now allowed to visit Spain if they presented a negative Covid-19 test.
This caused several people, including travel journalists, to start tweeting this as fact and several British media outlets even wrote news stories detailing the new rules, without having checked official Spanish government sources such as the BOE state bulletin.
The Spanish Tourist Board in the UK has since retracted the mistaken comment, taken down the tweet and apologised.
So what are the official rules for unvaccinated Britons who want to come to Spain in April?
On March 29th 2022, the Spanish government extended again temporary restrictions for non-essential travel from most third countries, including the UK, for another month, until April 30th 2022.
To confirm, this means that non-EU/Schengen adults who reside outside of the EU (including Britons living in the UK) who haven’t been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the illness in the past six months can still not go on holiday to Spain over Easter or in April.
If you’re unvaccinated and haven’t had Covid-19 within the past six months, you cannot simply show a negative Covid-19 test to enter Spain.
Spain was willing to make an exception for Brits as third-country nationals for a few months in 2021 but not anymore and not currently.
This is an indirect consequence of Brexit, as Britons’ new non-EU status means the same rules apply to them as to Americans, Canadians, Indians or other third country nationals, who can’t travel to Spain for non-essential reasons such as tourism if unvaccinated.
Vaccinated
Britons who are fully vaccinated can enter Spain without the need to show a negative Covid-19 test or quarantine, regardless of their reason for travel. Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements.
At least 14 days must have passed since being fully vaccinated before arrival in Spain. If you completed your vaccination schedule was more than 270 days (nine months) ago, you must also be able to show proof of having received a booster jab. If not, then you will not be able to enter, unless you have a recovery certificate.
Children
Those under 12 don’t require any proof of vaccination or a negative test.
Unvaccinated non-resident teens aged 12 to 17 (who haven’t turned 18 yet) travelling from the UK are able to visit Spain if they present a negative PCR taken within 72 hours before arrival in Spain or an antigen test, taken within 24 hours.
For specific updated details on who can enter and entry requirements for Spain click here.
