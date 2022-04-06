Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Spain

If you're planning on visiting Spain for the Easter holidays this year, here's everything you need to know before you come, including the latest entry rules, mask mandates, Covid health passes, events and what you can expect from the weather.

Published: 7 April 2022 12:08 CEST
The blue tiles of Gaudí's Casa Batlló in Barcelona. Easter is one of the business times for travel in Spain and tourism is expected to pick up this Semana Santa after two years of Covid restrictions. Photo: Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash

Easter is typically one of the most popular times for travel in Spain and with so many restrictions in place over the past two years because of the pandemic, many people are desperate to get out there and start exploring again.

If you’re planning on visiting Spain this Easter, which runs from April 10th to 18th this year, here’s what you can expect. 

Easter back to being busy

Semana Santa or Easter week is one of the most popular times for Spaniards to travel within Spain, as well as for visitors from the EU and other countries in the world to travel here, this means that it’s a very busy time to travel and accommodation is booked out well in advance.

Make sure to be prepared and book tickets for some of the most important sites such as Granada’s Alhambra and Barcelona’s Sagrada Família beforehand too. Try to book car rental if needed as soon as possible. 

Spain will be among the most popular destinations in the world for tourists this Easter, according to Spain’s Tourism Ministry and ForwardKeys, a leading Spanish company in traveller analysis.

Weather

April is usually one of Spain’s most unpredictable months weather-wise but it can often be quite rainy and windy.

Spain has experienced a very wet month of March and a bitter cold start to April (with snow in some parts of the country).

Weather agencies forecast changeable weather over the Easter holidays across Spain, with showers probable but sunny weather expected in most of the country on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

This means that if you’re wondering what to bring, you need to be prepared for a wide variety of different types of weather. Make sure you pack clothes for wet weather, as well as coats and jumpers for cold evenings and t-shirts for the middle of the day. And just in case you get lucky with the weather, don’t forget your swimsuit. 

READ ALSO – Easter weather: Spain set for rain on the parades

General travel rules 

At the end of March, the Spanish government confirmed that Britons, Americans and other non-EU/Schengen travellers who are neither vaccinated nor recently recovered from Covid-19 will still not be able to visit Spain for tourism over Easter or in April 2022. 

All EU countries are on on Spain’s at-risk list but EU nationals and residents can enter Spain with a negative Covid test if unvaccinated, or by showing proof of full vaccination (and booster dose after 270 days) or proof of recovery from Covid in the past six months.

Using the EU Digital Covid Certificate of your EU country to show either testing, vaccination or recovery is the easiest way of proving your Covid status at the airport, but other official certificates are also allowed.

All travellers arriving in Spain, regardless of their nationality, country of residency or where they’re flying from, must fill in Spain’s health control form before travel.

Read here to find out more about you need to enter Spain this Easter, depending on where you’re travelling from. 

You won’t need to wear a mask outdoors in Spain in most outdoor situations, but you will be expected to keep it on indoors. Photo: Ana Maria Nichita/Unsplash

Masks

Masks will be required in Spain in all indoor public spaces over Easter, including on all modes of transport.

On Wednesday April 6th, the Spanish government proposed that masks should  no longer be required in most indoor public settings from April 20th 2022, just after Easter.

The legislation has not yet been approved, but even so it is more than probable that Easter holidaymakers will have to keep their masks on in shops, restaurants and bars while moving around and other indoor public settings.

Although masks are no longer mandatory outdoors, there are still some situations where you are recommended to wear one. This includes crowded places such as Easter processions, where you may be required to wear one. 

READ ALSO: What happens when tourists get Covid while on holiday in Spain?

Covid health passes 

All of Spain’s 17 regions, apart from four, at one time or another decided to implement the Covid health pass (a digital pass indicating if you’d been fully vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 or had a negative test result) for daily affairs such as accessing the interiors of restaurants, bars and nightclubs. 

However, as of the end of February 2022, all of Spain’s regions have scrapped the use of the Covid pass for bars, restaurants, cafés, hotels and other establishments.

They may still be required to access hospitals and care homes in some regions, though this is unlikely to affect tourists. 

READ ALSO – MAP: Which regions in Spain still require a Covid pass for daily affairs?

Other Covid rules

Spain has dropped most of its Covid-19 rules and restrictions.

There are no longer curfews, travel bans between regions, closures of nightclubs or restrictions on the number of people that can meet at a time.

There may however still be capacity limits in certain venues and as mentioned above, masks are still currently required indoors. The rules vary between regions, so check before you leave if there are any restrictions where you’ll be visiting. 

Semana Santa events 

While the mesmerising processions of Semana Santa may have been cancelled during the height of the pandemic, this year they’re back with a bang.

If you’re interested in finding out more about what you can expect to see, here’s our essential guide to Easter in Spain in 2022.

For those spending Easter in Andalusia who prefer to escape the crowds, you can visit one of these beautiful off-the-beaten-track towns.

Travellers heading to the Costa Blanca may be interested in these picturesque day trips in Spain’s Alicante province

And for holidaymakers searching for some peace and quiet on the seaside, consider visiting one of these charming coastal towns in different parts of Spain. 

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in April?

Travel rules change rapidly during the pandemic, and if you're planning on travelling to Spain, you will need to know what you need in order to enter the country. Here's what you need to know if you're coming to Spain this April.

Published: 6 April 2022 09:38 CEST
EU travellers

All travellers visiting Spain from other EU countries by air and sea must fill out Spain’s health control form found here, before entering the country. This will give you a QR code, which you will need to show authorities both before you board and when you arrive.

Travellers arriving from EU/EEA countries can enter Spain without the need to provide any negative Covid tests or vaccination certificates, but only if they are travelling from a country that has been deemed safe because of its epidemiological situation and is not on the at-risk list.

Unfortunately, all EU countries are on the high-risk list currently, meaning most EU travellers will need to show proof of full vaccination, a Covid-19 recovery certificate or a negative test to visit Spain. Be sure to check here to see the updated list of EU countries, in case yours has been classified as safe. 

If you are an EU citizen and you are arriving from an EU at-risk country or area, you must show your EU Digital Covid Certificate in order to enter Spain. This should be uploaded to the health control form before you travel.

The EU Digital Certificate shows one of three things:

  • That you have been vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the Spanish government, your vaccination certificate must have been issued at least 14 days after the date of administration of the complete course of vaccination. However, if you received your last vaccine does more than 270 days (nine months) ago, your certificate must show the administration of a booster dose as well. 
  • You have a negative Covid test result. The diagnostic certificate must be a negative PCR or similar test (NAAT-type test) issued less than 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain, or a negative antigen test, issued less than 24 hours before arriving in Spain.
  • You have a recovery certificate from Covid-19. The recovery certificate must be issued by the relevant authorities or medical service at least 11 days after the first positive test result. The certificate will no longer be valid 180 days after the date of your test. 

Spanish citizens and residents

If you are a Spanish national returning to Spain or a resident of Spain coming back after a trip, you can show your EU Digital Covid Certificate to enter the country. 

This shows that you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have a negative test result or that you have a recovery certificate. 

Spanish residents and nationals who haven’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter with a negative Covid-19 test. This can be a NAAT or PCR test obtained 72 hours before arrival in Spain or an antigen test, taken within the last 24 hours. 

All residents and citizens of Spain must also fill out Spain’s health control form found here

READ ALSO: Spain reduces validity of antigen tests for travellers from 48 to 24 hours

Non-EU travellers

A Spanish health control form must be completed by all non-EU travellers, which can be found here

On March 28th, the Spanish government again extended the temporary restrictions for non-essential travel from most third countries for another month, until April 30th 2022.

This means that Britons, Americans and other non-EU/Schengen travellers who are neither vaccinated nor recently recovered from Covid-19 will not be able to visit Spain for tourism over Easter or in April 2022. 

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: Unvaccinated non-EU tourists still can’t visit Spain in April

In February 2022, the Spanish government announced that tourists from third countries who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months can visit Spain, even if they haven’t been fully vaccinated against Covid or if their Covid vaccination certificate has expired because they haven’t had a booster shot.

According to Spain’s Health Ministry, recovery certificates accepted as valid are those “issued at least 11 days after the first positive NAAT or RAT, and up to a maximum of 180 days after the date of sampling”.

NAATs – nucleic acid amplification tests – are usually PCR tests whereas RATs stand for rapid antigen tests. The Covid test must have been carried out by an accredited laboratory; self-test kits are not valid. 

READ ALSO: Spain allows entry of non-EU travellers if they have recovery certificate

Unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen tourists aged 18 or over who do not have a recovery certificate can still not enter Spain. 

Children under 12 years of age are not required to present a health certificate of any kind.

Unvaccinated 12 to 17-year-olds from non-EU countries are allowed to enter Spain if they present a negative PCR test. 

Vaccine certificates must show:

  • Your full name
  • Date of vaccination
  • Type of vaccine
  • Number of doses that have been administered
  • The issuing country
  • The organisation that issued the vaccine certificate

The Spanish government states that the vaccine certificate must have been issued at least 14 days after the date of the final dose of the complete vaccination course.

If your last vaccine dose was administered more than 270 days (nine months) ago though, it must also show a booster shot. 

Spain accepts vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency EMA.

You may also enter Spain without being fully vaccinated or having a recovery certificate if you meet one of the Spanish government’s very specific list of ‘exceptional circumstances’. This includes those that have a visa or residency for an EU country, are a student in an EU country or are professional health workers. The full list of exceptions can be found here

Only those travelling from a country that is deemed safe with a low incidence Covid-19 can enter Spain without the need for a negative test or a vaccination certificate. The list of these countries changes regularly, but currently includes China (incl. Hong Kong), Macao, Taiwan, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. You can check the list here

The Spanish government states that those travelling from a country deemed high-risk must also present a negative Covid test, along with a vaccination or recovery certificate. No countries are currently on the high-risk list, but it is updated regularly and can be found here

With regards to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the EU has now barred all Russian-owned, Russian-controlled and Russian-registered planes from all of its airspace, including the airspace over Spain. They will not be able to take off or land anywhere in the EU, or fly over EU airspace. This includes commercial airlines and private jets.

All flight connections between Spain and Ukraine have been cancelled, and Ukraine has also closed its airspace. There is, however, no travel ban on Russia, so people can still travel between Spain and Russia on either a non-Russian airline or by road, rail or sea. 

Russia has retaliated by closing its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including Spain, so Russian tourists may not be able to fly home again and may have to resort to other modes of transport. 

Commercial airlines are also avoiding airspace around Moldova and Belarus, following Russia’s invasion.

As non-EU nationals tourists from Russia must be fully vaccinated or have a recovery certificate in order to travel to Spain, although Spain does not recognise the Sputnik vaccine. 

British

Travellers from the UK follow the same rules as the rest of the third countries, meaning that those over the age of 18 can only enter Spain if they have been fully vaccinated or have a recovery certificate from the last six months. Those aged between 12 and 17 (who have not yet turned 18) can enter by showing a negative PCR test.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: Spain to allow unvaccinated UK teens to enter with PCR 

Americans

In order to enter Spain, those aged 18 and over who are travelling from the US must show proof that they are fully vaccinated and have received the last required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine no less than 14 days, and no more than 270 days (nine months), prior to arrival in Spain.

Like those from other non-EU countries, they can now also show a recovery certificate issued in the last six months. Those aged 12-17 can enter by showing a negative PCR test. Read here to find out the full details for Americans travelling to Spain. 

