For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Spain
If you're planning on visiting Spain for the Easter holidays this year, here's everything you need to know before you come, including the latest entry rules, mask mandates, Covid health passes, events and what you can expect from the weather.
Published: 7 April 2022 12:08 CEST
The blue tiles of Gaudí's Casa Batlló in Barcelona. Easter is one of the business times for travel in Spain and tourism is expected to pick up this Semana Santa after two years of Covid restrictions. Photo: Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in April?
Travel rules change rapidly during the pandemic, and if you're planning on travelling to Spain, you will need to know what you need in order to enter the country. Here's what you need to know if you're coming to Spain this April.
Published: 6 April 2022 09:38 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments