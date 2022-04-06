Read news from:
Spanish PM to meet Morocco’s king in further sign of renewed friendship

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will meet Morocco's King Mohammed VI in Rabat on Thursday after the two countries ended a thorny year-long dispute over Western Sahara.

Published: 6 April 2022 12:23 CEST
Moroccan King Mohammed VI attends a ceremony in 2019. Despite widespread criticism at home, Sánchez has defended the decision as crucial for securing a "more solid relationship" with Morocco. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Sánchez will join Morocco’s king when he breaks Thursday’s Ramadan fast with an evening meal, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told a Madrid news conference.

“This is a very strong sign of friendship,” he said, adding Sánchez’s visit would continue on Friday.

During Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, believers abstain from food and drink during daylight hours, breaking their fast with the iftar evening meal.

Morocco’s royal palace confirmed Sánchez’s visit in a statement, saying he would be a “distinguished guest”.

The meeting comes as the two nations moved to normalise ties after drawing a line under a bitter spat in mid-March, when Madrid changed its position on Western Sahara, a disputed territory claimed by Rabat.

Spain on March 18th said it had agreed to publicly recognise Rabat’s autonomy plan for the territory, ending a decades-long stance of neutrality.

In agreeing to a long-standing Moroccan demand, Spain sought to end a dispute which erupted in April 2021 when it allowed Western Sahara’s independence leader Brahim Ghali to be treated for Covid-19 at a Spanish hospital.

A month later Spain allowed more than 10,000 migrants to surge across the Moroccan border into Spain’s Ceuta enclave as local border forces looked the other way, in what was widely seen as a punitive gesture by Rabat.

Ghali’s Polisario Front has fought since the 1970s for the independence of Western Sahara, a desert region bigger than Britain that was a Spanish colony until 1975.

Despite multiple overtures by Madrid, Morocco remained unmoved — until last month’s U-turn.

Ghali criticised Madrid’s “radical shift” and accused Spain of once again “abandoning” the people of Western Sahara, in a weekend interview in Spain’s El Mundo daily.

Western Sahara, with rich Atlantic fishing waters and access to key markets in West Africa, is 80 percent controlled by Morocco but considered a “non-autonomous territory” by the UN.

Spain withdrew from the area in 1975 but the Polisario Front waged a long armed struggle for independence from Morocco before reaching a ceasefire in 1991 on the promise of a UN-supervised self-determination referendum with all options on the table.

But the referendum has never happened.

Morocco has rejected any vote including the option of independence, and has only offered limited autonomy under a 2007 plan which would see the phosphate-rich desert kept under Moroccan sovereignty.

In November 2020, the Polisario declared the ceasefire null and void, and has since stepped up attacks on Moroccan forces.

Madrid, whose enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla share land borders with Morocco, now officially views the autonomy plan as “the most serious, realistic and credible basis” for a resolution.

Despite widespread criticism at home, Sanchez has defended the decision as crucial for securing a “more solid relationship” with Morocco, a key ally notably on migrant issues.

But Jorge Dezcallar, a former Spanish ambassador to Morocco, said Madrid’s shift “should” allow for better relations with Rabat but admitted he was “not too confident” it would be for the long term.

“It will depend on domestic politics in Morocco,” he said.

Rabat has a territorial claim over Ceuta and Melilla which will eventually strain ties once again, he added.

Feijóo: steady hand on the tiller for Spain’s opposition party

Known as a pragmatic moderate with a knack for pouring oil on troubled waters, Alberto Núñez Feijóo promises to be a steady hand on the tiller for Spain's storm-tossed Popular Party (PP).

Published: 2 April 2022 14:00 CEST
For the past 13 years, Feijóo, 60, has run the northwestern Galicia region, earning a solid reputation as one of the best-respected leaders in the right-wing opposition PP.

His overwhelming election as leader with 98 percent of the vote at Saturday’s party conference came as the PP emerges from one of its worst-ever internal crises, toppling his predecessor Pablo Casado ahead of a general election due by the end of 2023.

“This election is only the beginning because what is really important now is to continue together so that Spaniards elect us to govern their future,” he said, thanking the party for electing him.

A keen fisherman who became a father for the first time at 55, Feijóo is often described as an “ordinary man” with very good manners.

Born and bred in Galicia, he’s spent most of his political career there and when he ran for regional leader in 2009, was elected with an absolute majority — repeating the feat in three subsequent elections.

“Feijoo is the best leader at a complicated moment,” Jorge Azcon, PP leader in the Aragon region, said this month.

“He’s a serious politician who is the opposite of the frivolity we are used to seeing… He brings people together and doesn’t cause divisions.”

In a survey in March, Feijóo was found to be Spain’s most respected political leader. News of his likely appointment calmed the storm around the party, which quickly stopped haemorrhaging votes.

“Everyone in the party believes Feijóo is the right person,” said Fran Balado, a Galician journalist and author of the book “Feijóo’s Journey” (2021).

“He’s a moderate because he manages to attract progressive voters and he’s a pragmatist whom people trust,” he told AFP.

From law student to civil servant

Born on September 10, 1961, in the village of Os Peares, Feijóo grew up in a working class family. His father worked in construction and his mother ran a grocery shop.

A studious child described as “responsible and obedient”, he read law in Santiago de Compostela, hoping to become a judge. But when his father was left jobless, he pitched in to help, becoming a civil servant in 1985.

His interest in politics was piqued while at university, when he would watch political debates on television.

But it was only in 1991 that he got his foot on the political ladder, taking a job at Galicia’s agriculture ministry with a politician who later became Spain’s health minister and who, in 1996, took Feijóo with him to Madrid.

There, Feijóo ran Insalud, Spain’s national health service at the time. In 2000 he took over as boss of Correos, the national postal service, until returning to Galicia’s regional administration in 2003 as head of public works and housing.

In 2006, he became regional head of the PP, a party he had only joined a few years earlier. At the time in crisis, Feijóo led the faction to victory in 2009 and has ruled Galicia ever since.

Although largely unknown, he won plaudits for cutting excess spending, although he never made cuts to health and education, says Balado.

Cards close to his chest

Always one to play his political cards close to his chest until the very last minute, he had been widely expected to run for the PP’s national leadership in 2018.

But he surprised everyone when he didn’t, breaking down in tears as he said being Galicia’s leader was his “highest political ambition”.

Several years earlier, he raised eyebrows when El País newspaper published photographs of him from the mid-90s on a boat with Marcial Dorado, a cigarette smuggler later convicted of drug trafficking.

Feijóo admitted they were friends at the time but said he had no idea about Dorado’s business activities.

In Galicia, he has managed to keep far-right party Vox at bay, despite its national resurgence. Vox has not held a single seat in the region’s parliament.

Always very discrete about his private life, Feijóo is currently in along-term relationship with top business woman Eva Cardenas, whom he met when she was running Zara Home. Together they have a five-year-old son, Alberto.

He is known to be an aficionado of traditional Galician dishes, notably goose barnacles and fresh spider crab, and is also a football fan, following local team Deportivo de La Coruna.

