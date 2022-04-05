Read news from:
UKRAINE

Zelensky compares Ukraine war to Nazi bombing of Guernica

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday compared Russia's devastating assault on his country to the Nazis' 1937 bombing of the northern Spanish town of Guernica in an address to Spain's parliament.

Published: 5 April 2022 18:39 CEST
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez delivers a speech as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on a screen to address the lower house by videoconference, at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid on April 5, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

“It’s April 2022 but it seems like April 1937 when the whole world heard about one of your cities, Guernica,” he told lawmakers, referencing the carpet-bombing of the town by aircraft from Hitler’s “Condor Legion” during Spain’s 1936-1939 civil war in support of Francisco Franco’s nationalist forces.

Hundreds of people were killed, many of whom were at a weekly market in the town centre, in an atrocity that shocked the world and was immortalised in Picasso’s haunting anti-war painting.

Historians give an estimated death toll of between 150 and 300 people, while the Basque authorities give a much higher figure of 1,654.

General view of the Basque town of Guernica after it was bombed in 1937 by Adolf Hitler’s Condor Legion pilots. (Photo by HO / AFP)

Zelensky’s 10-minute videolink speech came after he addressed the UN Security Council for the first time, demanding it expel Russia over its brutal invasion and that Moscow be held accountable for its atrocities against civilians.

“We never thought that we would once again see shocking images of bombings and massacres of innocent people on European soil,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in brief remarks after Zelensky’s speech.

People in awe of Pablo Picasso’s giant Guernica painting at the Reina Sofia museum in Madrid. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

The Ukrainian leader’s latest addresses followed a wave of global outrage over the harrowing discoveries of civilian victims in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv after Russian troops pulled back.

So far, Ukrainian officials say over 400 civilian bodies have been recovered from the wider Kyiv region, many of which were buried in mass graves.

The Kremlin has denied any civilian killings and claimed that the images are fakes produced by Ukraine forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out of the areas.

Europe’s worst conflict in decades has killed as many as 20,000 people, according to Ukrainian estimates.

Nearly 4.25 million Ukrainians have fled the country during Russia’s invasion, while a further 7.1 million are thought be internally displaced within Ukraine, the UN said Tuesday.

UKRAINE

Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats following Bucha massacre

Spain will expel around 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, following similar moves by Germany and France, Spain's foreign minister said Tuesday.

Published: 5 April 2022 14:22 CEST
“The unbearable images we have seen of the massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian army deeply outrage us,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in a reference to a town outside Kyiv.

The Russian diplomats and staff “represent a threat to the interest of the country” and they will be expelled “immediately”, he told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

“We are talking about a group of around 25 people, we are completing the list,” he said.

Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets in the town of Bucha, some with their hands bound behind them, following the Russian withdrawal have drawn international condemnation of Russia, and the EU is considering additional sanctions.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of being behind the killings but the Kremlin has denied any responsibility and suggested images of corpses were “fakes”.

On Monday,  France expelled 35 Russian diplomats, and Germany announced it had expelled a “significant number” of Russian envoys.

Denmark said Tuesday it is expelling 15 Russian “intelligence officers” registered as diplomats in the country

