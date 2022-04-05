Read news from:
Can Spain power Europe with its solar energy as Elon Musk suggests?

The SpaceX and Tesla billionaire has weighed in on Spain’s plans to be a leader in tech and digital transformation by suggesting the country “power all of Europe” with “a massive solar array”. Does Spain have what it takes?

Published: 5 April 2022 10:48 CEST
Spain is currently exporting more solar power than ever before. Does Elon Musk has his finger on the pulse about the country's energetic potential? (Photo by Patrick Pleul / POOL / AFP)

“Spain should build a massive solar array. Could power all of Europe,” tweeted Elon Musk on Monday in response to a story published in tech website Slashdot about the Spanish government’s plans to become a huge producer of microchips. 

READ MORE: Spain to invest €11 billion to become Europe’s microchip factory

The billionaire’s comments are certainly serving to help promote Spain as a country determined to change its economic model from tourism and services dependent to a tech and renewables powerhouse. 

Meta, IBM, Google and Amazon are also among the big players that have announced they will set up huge data centres and create thousands of jobs in Spain in the coming years.

Thanks to billions of euros in EU recovery funds, Spain’s Prime Minister has been able to announce ambitious projects that will contribute to the country’s digital transformation. 

Solar power has so far not been one of those main pillars, but that may be because it’s already an industry that’s in full swing in Spain, which suggests Elon Musk does have his finger on the pulse.

In 2019, the country returned to being Europe’s biggest solar energy producer after an 11-year plateau in the industry’s development. 

This slump came in large part as a result of legislation introduced in 2013 which made it compulsory for any individual or company to hook their solar panels up to the national grid to be metered and taxed, or face fines running into millions of euros.

Luckily, this controversial ‘solar tax’ – slammed as “stupid” and “ludicrous” in international publications – is now a thing of the past, after the law was scrapped in 2018 and other measures were introduced to make energy self-sufficiency easier.

This has spurred a ‘solar panel rush’ in Spain, along with the fact that national electricity rates in the country have kept beating records in 2021 and 2022.

In early 2022, Spain was exporting record amounts of solar energy, especially to France and Portugal, at a favourable price. 

This has been largely due to the fact the network of electricity interconnections Spain has with its nearest neighbours grew by 233 percent in 2021, tripling the revenue for Spain from these exports up to €110 million. 

So what’s stopping Spain from doing what Elon Musk suggests?

For starters, a huge investment to improve the interconnections network across the continent and perhaps five billion more solar panels. 

Despite Spain’s recent growth in interconnections capacity, in 2020 it had still not reached the minimum of 10 percent recommended by the European Union for, the only European country to fall short, according to the European Network of Managers of Electricity Transmission Networks (ENTSO-E).

The EU consumes around 11 percent of the world energy total and according to industry experts it would reportedly take 51.4 billion 350W solar panels to power the world.

This explains Spain’s former Minister of Science and Innovation Pedro Duque’s reply to Elon Musk: “We welcome investments in Spain to boost our already large production of renewables. All our legal framework is prepared for it. Know any investors?”.

In the context of the war in Ukraine and what Putin’s invasion has meant for some European countries dependent on Russian gas, the European Commission recently said that it will do “whatever it takes” to transform Europe’s solar manufacturing industry.

There is still plenty of growth potential for Spain in terms of solar power installations, with little more than 10,000 roofs in the country having solar panels in 2020. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

China is the world’s top manufacturer of solar energy followed by the United States, India, Japan and Vietnam. European countries lag behind in terms of solar panel production, with Spain among other manufacturers on the continent as well as France, Italy and Slovenia.

As the EU’s attention turns to energy self-sufficiency, sunny Spain certainly appears to have the potential to be able to lead the way, in terms of both natural gas dispensation and renewable energy.

It won’t be able to do it alone, however. 

Spain has a fragile economy that suffered greatly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and only the investment of billions of euros from Brussels allowed it to get back on its feet and embark on ambitious transformation projects. 

Perhaps a cash injection from Elon Musk himself – a man with a reported net worth of $267 billion in 2022 – could help take Spain’s photovoltaic industry to a whole new level?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez seems to think so, having replied to Musk’s tweet with: “We’re already implementing (the) most ambitious plan towards (an) efficient & sustainable energy system. All sectors on board. Maximizing opportunities, digitalization and value chain for a long lasting success. (The) time is now. Let’s get it right. Come and see. We welcome investors in Spain”.

Spain and Portugal present their ‘energy island’ plan for cutting electricity costs

Spain and Portugal on Thursday sent Brussels their joint proposal for lowering electricity prices in the Iberian peninsula to a maximum of €30 ($33) per megawatt hour, Spain’s ecology minister said.

Published: 1 April 2022 11:39 CEST
The move came a week after the European Union agreed that Spain and Portugal could deviate from the bloc’s rules on energy pricing to ease the impact of energy prices on consumers.

Spain and Portugal are in a strategically advantageous position in that they’re not as dependent on Russian natural gas as many of their European neighbours, importing most of it from Algeria and other countries.

Spain is also the country with the largest gas storage and regasification capacity in Europe and together with Portugal is a renewable energy leader in terms of solar, hydraulic and wind power. Their energy markets are more self-sufficient and extremely well connected between both nations.

This has led the two countries that form the Iberian peninsula (as well as tiny Andorra) to be referred to as an “energy island” by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his Portuguese counterpart António Costa, as a simplified way of describing why their countries should be temporarily released from the EU’s common market rules.

The decision to grant Spain and Portugal “special treatment” came after their efforts to convince Brussels to decouple electricity prices from the gas market fell on deaf ears.

“We have a joint proposal… and we’re working with the European Commission” to push it through, Teresa Ribera told reporters.

The proposal involves capping the price of gas used for the generation of electricity to the equivalent of “€30 ($33)” per megawatt hour, she said.

Such a cap, which would significantly reduce the price of electricity on the wholesale market in both countries, “is one of the technical elements of the proposal we need to discuss with Brussels”, she said.

Prices are particularly high in the Iberian peninsula, with both Spain and Portugal heavily dependent on gas to produce electricity.

Prices have risen sharply in both countries in recent months due to the rules governing Europe’s electricity market which obliges producers to sell electricity on the wholesale markets at a price determined by the most expensive production costs — that of gas-fired power plants.

READ ALSO: Is Spain ready to be the EU’s main natural gas supplier?

