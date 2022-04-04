Read news from:
RESIDENCY PERMITS

What to do if you lose your TIE or other Spanish residency document

What steps should you follow in the unfortunate event that your Spanish residency document is lost or stolen? Here's what you should do to get a duplicate.

Published: 4 April 2022 16:13 CEST
Apart from applying for a duplicate of your residency card, you should also remember to cancel any debit or credit cards if your wallet has gone missing and not just your residency document.  

So you’re a foreign resident in Spain with either a green residency certificate if you’re from the EU (Certificado de Ciudadano la Unión), or a TIE card (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero) if you’re a non-EU national. 

Perhaps you’ve had your wallet stolen or you’ve tried endlessly to find your Spanish residency document to no avail. 

What should you do in order to get a new residency document?

The first step to take is to go to your local police station. 

Police officers may ask you to report the loss through a denuncia (complaint) depending on the circumstances.   

They will give you a document with details about the denuncia

If your wallet was stolen or you left it somewhere, there is a high chance that it will be returned, even if the money you had in your wallet may not. 

Remember to cancel any debit or credit cards if it’s your wallet that’s gone missing and not just your residency document.  

If after three to five days you have been unable to retrieve your residency document, the next step to take is to request a duplicate.

You will need to provide passport photos again if you’re applying for a duplicate TIE residency card for non-EU residents in Spain.

How to request a duplicate of your Spanish residency document

If you need to get a new green residency certificate (Certificado de Ciudadano la Unión), or a TIE card (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero), the process doesn’t involve having to submit additional documentation as is the case for first-time non-EU residency applicants. 

Applying for a duplicate is similar to a residency document exchange or renewal, it is more straightforward and involves fewer background checks. 

That’s because losing your Spanish residency document or having it stolen does not mean you’ve lost your residency status. 

In order to start the duplicate process, you will have to request a cita previa (prior appointment) at a police station or extranjería (migration) office near you. 

You should technically do this within 30 days of having lost your Spanish residency document.

This is done online via the following website and choosing your province in Spain.

If you’re an EU citizen you’ll need to choose the “Certificado de Registro de la Unión” option and if you’re non-EU you’ll have to choose the “Expedición de tarjeta y renovación de tarjeta” option. 

It costs less to apply for a duplicate of the green cardboard residency document for EU residents in Spain than for a copy of the hard plastic TIE card for non-EU nationals in Spain.

There may also be an option available to British applicants exclusively, given their new status post-Brexit. Britons who lost an old green certificate issued to them when they were still EU nationals are likely to be given a TIE card to replace it. 

Once you’ve got an appointment, you need to get several documents ready to get the processes completed. These are:

  • Fill in and take with you form EX-17, which you can download here. When filling in the form, make sure you tick the box at the bottom which reads “DUPLICADO POR ROBO, EXTRAVÍO, DESTRUCCIÓN O INUTILIZACIÓN”.
  • Pay fee 790/012 at any bank branch and get proof of payment to take with you to your appointment. You can fill in the form here. Depending on your residency document, this will cost anywhere from €12 to €21.44. 
  • Get a photocopy or colour copy of your passport and take it with you, along with your actual passport.
  • Get three photos (passport type) of yourself against a white background. Most photography studios in Spain offer this service.
  • Take the denuncia document with details of the theft or loss with you. 

Take the above documents with you to your appointment at the police station or extranjería office

In theory, you should be issued a new TIE or green certificate within 40 to 45 days. 

Depending on where you are in Spain, you may need to get another appointment in order to pick your new card up. 

Your new residency document will include the same NIE foreigner ID number, as this never changes and it should include the same issuance and expiration details (if applicable) as your previous residency document. 

If you’re a third-country national and you need to travel urgently before then, you should bring it up with the police officer dealing with your case. 

They are likely to suggest that you use the proof they give you that your card is being processed as a means of applying for the autorización de regreso (authorization to return to Spain), which you will also need to get a cita previa for and present other documents. 

This document will mean border officials in Spain will allow you to return to the country despite not having a valid residency permit.

VISAS

Is Spain’s golden visa scheme at risk of being phased out?

Should non-EU nationals looking to gain residency in Spain through investment be rushing to apply for the golden visa following the European Parliament’s recent vote to phase out golden passports?

Published: 14 March 2022 12:02 CET
Updated: 20 March 2022 08:46 CET
Members of the European Parliament have been calling for the termination of ‘golden passport’ schemes since 2014, but the issue has become more prominent in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, given the number of Russian citizens acquiring rights in EU countries through this route in recent years. 

This raises the question of whether Spain’s so-called golden visa has its days numbered, a scheme which started in 2013 and allows non-EU nationals who buy a Spanish property worth €500,000 or make a sizable investment in Spain to gain residency.

Spain’s golden visa

From 2013 to early 2020, Spain approved 24,500 golden visa residency permits for investors and their family members, including first-time applications and renewals.  

Chinese nationals received the most (8,287), followed by Russians (6,185) and then Ukrainians (1,011). 

According to Transparency International, Spain is one of the countries that approves most golden visas. 

Golden visas across Europe

The market of golden passports and visas developed rapidly since the 2008 financial crisis, as countries have sought to incentivise foreign investment.

Three EU countries – Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta – offer citizenship in exchange for a financial investment. Currently, however, Bulgaria is considering a government proposal to end the scheme, Cyprus is only processing applications submitted before November 2020, and Malta has just suspended the processing of applications from Russian citizens.

Spain is among the 12 EU countries (Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal) that grant residence permits on the basis of investments, the so-called ‘golden visas’. 

Each national scheme has different rules regarding minimum investment requirements, which range between €60,000 in Latvia and €1.25 million in the Netherlands. These can be through property ownership or contributions to public projects. 

A European parliament study estimates that, from 2011 to 2019, the total investment associated with these schemes has been €21.4 billion. 42,180 citizenship or residence applications have been approved under such programmes and more than 132,000 people have benefited, including family members of applicants. 

Do golden visas have their days numbered in Spain and Europe?

On March 9th 2022, the European Parliament called for the phasing out of citizenship by investment programmes operated by some EU countries and for EU-wide regulation on so-called ‘golden visas’ offered to wealthy individuals. 

The resolution passed by the parliament with 595 votes to 12 and 74 abstentions says golden passports should be scrapped fully, which evidences the support among EU directives to put a stop to these kinds of schemes. 

Golden visas pose a threat to European security and democracy as they can be used “as a backdoor” to the EU for “dirty money”, MEPs argued during the debate.

In the context of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,  a number of European countries including Greece, Portugal, Latvia, Lithuania , the Czech Republic and Iceland have blocked golden visa or similar residency applications by Russian nationals. 

People stroll in Puerto Banús luxury marina and shopping complex in Marbella. The glitzy town next to Málaga is one of the favourite destinations for Russian tourists and residents in Spain. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

The Spanish government is yet to comment or announce any change to the golden visa scheme, either for Russians or applicants from other non-EU/Schengen nations.  

This is despite the fact that the Ministerial Counsellor of the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid Dmitri Matyushenko has asked Spain to “review the policy of golden visas through which Russian oligarchs and representatives of the Russian government have obtained residence permits in Spain, by buying mansions”.

If Spain were to suspend golden visa applications from Russians, it would lose its second main source of golden visa investors, a scheme which draws an average of €1 billion a year for Spain, more so than any other EU country.  

It may still be willing to play ball with Europe on this front given the impact Russia’ illegal invasion of Ukraine is having on Spain’s economy.

But how about the rest of international golden visa applicants from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Canada and more? 

The European Parliament does make a distinction between golden passports, which it wants completely banned, and golden visas, for which it wants to “harmonise” the rules across the bloc with more stringent background checks, reporting obligations by member states, requirements for minimum physical residence. 

“Passports and golden visa schemes are not about attracting any meaningful legitimate investment in the real economy of Europe. They are designed for shady business, shady money and shady characters,” MEP Sophie in’t Veld said during the recent European Parliament debate.

This does rather controversially paint all golden visa applicants with the same brush and these are not necessarily views that are shared by the Spanish government, their lack of comment on the matter so far suggesting so. 

Spain does not have a golden passport scheme but rather a golden residency scheme which does allow holders to begin their ten-year road to Spanish citizenship.

It therefore seems highly unlikely that Spain’s golden visa scheme is at risk of being banned altogether, at most just for Russian nationals. 

But it could be that some of the more favourable conditions it currently offers – such as not having to actually live in Spain or be a tax resident – will be scrapped in order for Spain to be in line with these new EU regulations.

