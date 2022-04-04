Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Spain seizes another yacht owned by Russian oligarch close to Putin

Authorities seized Monday a mega yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the demand of the United States, Spanish police said.

Published: 4 April 2022 17:14 CEST
Spain seizes another yacht owned by Russian oligarch close to Putin
Spanish authorities have already seized several other mega yachts belonging to Russian oligarchs. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

The 78-meter-long yacht named Tango was impounded at the Mediterranean port of Palma de Mallorca by Spanish police in coordination with US federal agents, Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.

The Tango, worth over €90 million ($99 million), belongs to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, the head of conglomerate Renova Group who is “very close” to Putin, the statement added.

Renova and some other Russian companies were added to a US sanctions black-list in 2018 as part of Washington’s efforts to punish Moscow for its alleged attacks against “Western democracies”.

While Vekselberg is not “at the moment” the target of European Union sanctions, he is under investigation in the United States for trying to conceal his ownership of the yacht to avoid Washington’s sanctions, the statement said.

Spanish and US agents seized documents and computers from the vessel that carries the flag of the Cook Islands to “confirm the identity of its real owner”, police added.

This is the fourth yacht linked to a Russian billionaire to be impounded in Spain since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

The three other yachts are suspected of belonging to Russian oligarchs who are sanctioned by the European Union over the Ukraine war.

The authorities in Italy and France have also impounded yachts with links to Russian oligarchs as part of Europe’s efforts to pressure Putin to pull back from Ukraine.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Spanish PM sees possible ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday he saw signs of a possible "genocide" in Ukraine after claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.

Published: 4 April 2022 10:42 CEST
Spanish PM sees possible 'genocide' in Ukraine

“We will do everything to ensure that those who have perpetrated these war crimes do not go unpunished, and therefore appear before the courts… to deal with these alleged cases of (crimes against) humanity, war crimes and why not say it too, genocide,” he said.

“Putin’s unjustified aggression has brought war back to the gates of the European Union”, he told an economic forum in Madrid.

Sánchez is one of the first European Union leaders to label Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “genocide”.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday also called for an international investigation into what he termed a “genocide” carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Western leaders have erupted in outrage over the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people in Bucha, a small town northwest of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly blamed Moscow for the “killings” of civilians.

According to Ukrainian officials, at least 340 civilians killed by Russian troops have been buried in Bucha so far. 

“This is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people,” Zelensky told the CBS programme Face the Nation, according to a transcript provided by the network on Sunday.

Russia denied the accusations and said Kyiv had staged footage of the corpses.

Spain’s public prosecutor last month opened an inquiry into “serious violations of international humanitarian law” by Russian troops in Ukraine.

SHOW COMMENTS