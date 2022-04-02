Read news from:
Feijoo: steady hand on the tiller for Spain opposition

Known as a pragmatic moderate with a knack for pouring oil on troubled waters, Alberto Nunez Feijoo promises to be a steady hand on the tiller for Spain's storm-tossed Popular Party (PP).

Published: 2 April 2022 14:00 CEST
The new leader of Spain's opposition Popular Party (PP) Alberto Nunez Feijoo.
For the past 13 years, Feijoo, 60, has run the northwestern Galicia region, earning a solid reputation as one of the best-respected leaders in the right-wing opposition PP.

His overwhelming election as leader with 98 percent of the vote at Saturday’s party conference came as the PP emerges from one of its worst-ever internal crises, toppling his predecessor Pablo Casado ahead of a general election due by the end of 2023.

“This election is only the beginning because what is really important now is to continue together so that Spaniards elect us to govern their future,” he said, thanking the party for electing him.

A keen fisherman who became a father for the first time at 55, Feijoo is often described as an “ordinary man” with very good manners.

Born and bred in Galicia, he’s spent most of his political career there and when he ran for regional leader in 2009, was elected with an absolute majority — repeating the feat in three subsequent elections.

“Feijoo is the best leader at a complicated moment,” Jorge Azcon, PP leader in the Aragon region, said this month.

“He’s a serious politician who is the opposite of the frivolity we are used to seeing… He brings people together and doesn’t cause divisions.”

In a survey in March, Feijoo was found to be Spain’s most respected political leader. News of his likely appointment calmed the storm around the party, which quickly stopped haemorrhaging votes.

“Everyone in the party believes Feijoo is the right person,” said Fran Balado, a Galician journalist and author of the book “Feijoo’s Journey” (2021).

“He’s a moderate because he manages to attract progressive voters and he’s a pragmatist whom people trust,” he told AFP.

From law student to civil servant

Born on September 10, 1961, in the village of Os Peares, Feijoo grew up in a working class family. His father worked in construction and his mother ran a grocery shop.

A studious child described as “responsible and obedient”, he read law in Santiago de Compostela, hoping to become a judge. But when his father was left jobless, he pitched in to help, becoming a civil servant in 1985.

His interest in politics was piqued while at university, when he would watch political debates on television.

But it was only in 1991 that he got his foot on the political ladder, taking a job at Galicia’s agriculture ministry with a politician who later became Spain’s health minister and who, in 1996, took Feijoo with him to Madrid.

There, Feijoo ran Insalud, Spain’s national health service at the time. In 2000 he took over as boss of Correos, the national postal service, until returning to Galicia’s regional administration in 2003 as head of public works and housing.

In 2006, he became regional head of the PP, a party he had only joined a few years earlier. At the time in crisis, Feijoo led the faction to victory in 2009 and has ruled Galicia ever since.

Although largely unknown, he won plaudits for cutting excess spending, although he never made cuts to health and education, says Balado.

Cards close to his chest

Always one to play his political cards close to his chest until the very last minute, he had been widely expected to run for the PP’s national leadership in 2018.

But he surprised everyone when he didn’t, breaking down in tears as he said being Galicia’s leader was his “highest political ambition”.

Several years earlier, he raised eyebrows when El Pais newspaper published photographs of him from the mid-90s on a boat with Marcial Dorado, a cigarette smuggler later convicted of drug trafficking.

Feijoo admitted they were friends at the time but said he had no idea about Dorado’s business activities.

In Galicia, he has managed to keep far-right party Vox at bay, despite its national resurgence. Vox has not held a single seat in the region’s parliament.

Always very discrete about his private life, Feijoo is currently in along-term relationship with top business woman Eva Cardenas, whom he met when she was running Zara Home. Together they have a five-year-old son, Alberto.

He is known to be an aficionado of traditional Galician dishes, notably goose barnacles and fresh spider crab, and is also a football fan, following local team Deportivo de La Coruna.

After crisis, Spain’s right-wing PP appoints new leader

Spain's opposition Popular Party (PP) on Saturday overwhelmingly voted Alberto Nunez Feijoo as leader as they hope the calm, experienced moderate will return the right-wing faction to power.

Published: 2 April 2022 12:30 CEST
After 13 years governing Galicia in northwestern Spain with a track record of four absolute majorities, the party is hoping the 60-year-old will be able to translate his regional success to a national level.

In a vote on Saturday morning, he was elected with 98.3 percent of the ballots at a two-day party conference in the southern city of Seville.

“I have come here to win and to govern,” he told delegates on Friday at a two-day party conference in the southern city of Seville to appoint him.

 “I am not running just to lead a party, but to serve Spain… Because Spain needs us more than ever. I will work tirelessly to pave a path that most Spaniards can walk along,” he later tweeted.

The Galician leader was the only candidate running to take over from Pablo Casado, who was edged out following a bitter internal dispute with one of the party’s rising stars.

When he took over as PP chief in July 2018, Casado was a young hardliner who promised to breathe new life into a party snarled in corruption and bleeding votes.

But barely four years later, the 41-year-old was left fighting for his political life after a very public confrontation with Isabel Diaz Ayuso, whose success as Madrid regional leader threw his own lacklustre leadership into sharp relief.

Casado told the gathering on Friday that he was giving up his seat in parliament and quitting all “positions of responsibility” in the PP. “It is best if I step aside,” he said.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo (L) and outgoing Popular Party leader Pablo Casado react at the end of the 20th National Congress of the Popular Party (PP) at the Fibes conference and exhibition centre in Seville on April 1, 2022.

Two former PP prime ministers also spoke at the two-day gathering: Jose María Aznar, who was premier between 1996-2004, and Rajoy, who served between 2011-2018. Both urged party members to rally around Feijoo.

“I ask everyone for the greatest unity and the clearest support for this new stage of our party,” said Aznar speaking by video link because he has Covid-19.

Feijoo v. Vox and the Socialists

Feijoo is the only one of Spain’s regional leaders to govern with an absolute majority in a region where the Socialists pose no threat and the far-right party Vox has made no headway despite its growing popularity across Spain.

But at a national level, the scene is the opposite, and Feijoo will have to contend with a Socialist-led government, its hard-left partner Podemos and Vox in the ascendency.

During his long political career, Feijoo has steered clear of scandal, despite the emergence of photos from the mid-90s showing his friendship with a cigarette smuggler later jailed for drug trafficking. While admitting they were friends at the time, Feijoo said he had no idea about the illegal activities.

During a national tour to present his candidacy, Feijoo made a few slips, including a reference to the government as “autistic” for which he later apologised to those with the condition.

General elections are due by the end of 2023 but Pedro Sanchez’s left-wing coalition is already worn out by the pandemic, soaring inflation and social unrest over spiralling prices as well as the global uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

The far-right has also been a headache for the PP, which has watched how Vox has, within eight years, managed to obtain 52 of the 350 seats in Spain’s parliament as its own showing has fallen from 186 to 88.

Feijoo’s job is now “to attract the centrist voters” that brought the PP’s Aznar and Rajoy to power, said Ernesto Pascual, a political scientist at Barcelona’s Autonomous University.

Even if the PP does succeed in next year’s election, recent polls suggest it could need the support of Vox to govern.

Alarm bells sounded last month when the PP made a coalition deal with Vox, letting the far-right faction into a regional government for the first time, raising fears it could be a blueprint for future power-sharing, both regionally and nationally.

