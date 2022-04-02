Read news from:
POLITICS

After crisis, Spain’s right-wing PP appoints new leader

Spain's opposition Popular Party (PP) on Saturday overwhelmingly voted Alberto Nunez Feijoo as leader as they hope the calm, experienced moderate will return the right-wing faction to power.

Published: 2 April 2022 12:30 CEST
The newly elected president of PP, Alberto Nunez Feijoo waves prior to delivering his speech during the 20th National Congress of the Popular Party (PP) at the Fibes conference and exhibition centre in Seville on April 2, 2022. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

After 13 years governing Galicia in northwestern Spain with a track record of four absolute majorities, the party is hoping the 60-year-old will be able to translate his regional success to a national level.

In a vote on Saturday morning, he was elected with 98.3 percent of the ballots at a two-day party conference in the southern city of Seville.

“I have come here to win and to govern,” he told delegates on Friday at a two-day party conference in the southern city of Seville to appoint him.

 “I am not running just to lead a party, but to serve Spain… Because Spain needs us more than ever. I will work tirelessly to pave a path that most Spaniards can walk along,” he later tweeted.

The Galician leader was the only candidate running to take over from Pablo Casado, who was edged out following a bitter internal dispute with one of the party’s rising stars.

When he took over as PP chief in July 2018, Casado was a young hardliner who promised to breathe new life into a party snarled in corruption and bleeding votes.

But barely four years later, the 41-year-old was left fighting for his political life after a very public confrontation with Isabel Diaz Ayuso, whose success as Madrid regional leader threw his own lacklustre leadership into sharp relief.

Casado told the gathering on Friday that he was giving up his seat in parliament and quitting all “positions of responsibility” in the PP. “It is best if I step aside,” he said.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo (L) and outgoing Popular Party leader Pablo Casado react at the end of the 20th National Congress of the Popular Party (PP) at the Fibes conference and exhibition centre in Seville on April 1, 2022. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

Two former PP prime ministers also spoke at the two-day gathering: Jose María Aznar, who was premier between 1996-2004, and Rajoy, who served between 2011-2018. Both urged party members to rally around Feijoo.

“I ask everyone for the greatest unity and the clearest support for this new stage of our party,” said Aznar speaking by video link because he has Covid-19.

Feijoo v. Vox and the Socialists

Feijoo is the only one of Spain’s regional leaders to govern with an absolute majority in a region where the Socialists pose no threat and the far-right party Vox has made no headway despite its growing popularity across Spain.

But at a national level, the scene is the opposite, and Feijoo will have to contend with a Socialist-led government, its hard-left partner Podemos and Vox in the ascendency.

During his long political career, Feijoo has steered clear of scandal, despite the emergence of photos from the mid-90s showing his friendship with a cigarette smuggler later jailed for drug trafficking. While admitting they were friends at the time, Feijoo said he had no idea about the illegal activities.

During a national tour to present his candidacy, Feijoo made a few slips, including a reference to the government as “autistic” for which he later apologised to those with the condition.

General elections are due by the end of 2023 but Pedro Sanchez’s left-wing coalition is already worn out by the pandemic, soaring inflation and social unrest over spiralling prices as well as the global uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

The far-right has also been a headache for the PP, which has watched how Vox has, within eight years, managed to obtain 52 of the 350 seats in Spain’s parliament as its own showing has fallen from 186 to 88.

Feijoo’s job is now “to attract the centrist voters” that brought the PP’s Aznar and Rajoy to power, said Ernesto Pascual, a political scientist at Barcelona’s Autonomous University.

Even if the PP does succeed in next year’s election, recent polls suggest it could need the support of Vox to govern.

Alarm bells sounded last month when the PP made a coalition deal with Vox, letting the far-right faction into a regional government for the first time, raising fears it could be a blueprint for future power-sharing, both regionally and nationally.

POLITICS

FOCUS: After crisis, Spain right-wing opposition shifts to centre

Spain's right-wing Popular Party (PP) anoints a new leader on Saturday to get the faction back on track following a major internal conflict -- a moderate pragmatist who will reorient it towards the centre.

Published: 31 March 2022 13:21 CEST
FOCUS: After crisis, Spain right-wing opposition shifts to centre

At an extraordinary congress in the southern city of Seville, the PP will formally hand the reins to Alberto Núñez Feijóo, an experienced politician who will become Spain’s main opposition leader.

As well as patching up internal divides following a brief-but-brutal crisis, Feijóo will also lead the PP’s response to Spain’s left-wing government and to the far-right Vox, which has seen a surge in support.

The 60-year-old, who has run the northwestern region of Galicia for 13 years, is the only candidate running, in a sign of the party’s desire to set aside its internal differences.

And his credentials are impressive: as regional leader he won four absolute majorities and has prevented Vox from making any headway in Galicia despite its growing popularity across Spain.

He has also steered clear of scandal, despite the emergence of photos from the mid-90s showing his friendship with Marcial Dorado, a cigarette smuggler later jailed for drug trafficking.

While admitting they were friends at the time, Feijóo said he had no idea about Dorado’s illegal activities.

“We aspire to be the reference for all Spaniards who have ever trusted us — and for those who have never trusted us,” he tweeted ahead of the two-day congress which begins on Friday.

An experienced pair of hands will come as a relief following the bitter clash between two of the PP’s younger faces: outgoing party leader Pablo Casado, 41, and rising hardliner and regional leader in Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, 43.

In February, their increasingly-tense relationship exploded into all-out war when she accused him of secretly gathering alleged evidence of corruption against her and her entrepreneur brother over a contract to buy Covid-19 face masks.

Ayuso has denied any wrongdoing. Public prosecutors have opened an investigation into the case.

Tensions between them had sharpened after her landslide victory in regional elections, her success throwing Casado’s lacklustre leadership into sharp relief, with their public confrontation pushing party barons to engineer his ouster.

“The time had come to turn a new page,” said Esteban González Pons, a PP lawmaker in the European Parliament who rushed back to Spain to help organise the congress.

General elections are due by the end of 2023 but Pedro Sánchez’s left-wing coalition is already worn out by the pandemic, the resulting economic crisis, soaring inflation, social unrest over spiralling prices and the global uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

The national outlook “could get complicated” with inflation and rising prices “hitting people’s pockets ever more deeply while wages remain unchanged,” said Ana Sofía Cardenal, a political scientist at Catalonia’s Open University.

Feijóo with former Spanish Prime Minister and PP leader Mariano Rajoy in 2016. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

In this context, Feijóo, “who is more centrist, could win votes in the centre or the centre-left”.

The far-right has become a headache for the PP, which has watched how Vox has, in eight years, managed to obtain 52 of the 350 seats in Spain’s parliament as its own showing has fallen from 186 to 88.

Although it has taken longer for an extremist, ultra-nationalist party to take root in Spain, Vox is different from its counterparts in France, Italy or Germany in that it “splintered off from the PP,” admits a senior party source, indicating all of the faction’s founders were once PP members.

Under Casado, the PP shifted to the right as it sought to staunch the flow of voters to Vox.

“Lately, our political rhetoric has been using the same language as Vox,” the source said, although Feijóo’s appointment had raised hopes “that we can win some of them back”.

Feijóo’s job is now “to attract the centrist voters” that brought former PP prime ministers Jose María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy to power, said Ernesto Pascual, a political scientist at Barcelona’s Autonomous University.

He needs to get the message across that “moving towards extremism is not the way to win a ruling majority,” he said.

Polls, however, suggest the PP could need to join forces with Vox to govern with a majority, like it has just done for the first time at the regional level in Castilla y Leon, just north of Madrid.

