DRIVING

How drivers in Spain can get 20 euro cents off every litre of fuel

Starting on Friday April 1st 2022, the Spanish government has cut the price of petrol and diesel by 20 euro cents for every litre of fuel. How can drivers in Spain take advantage of this subsidy and how much can they expect to save?

Published: 1 April 2022 14:13 CEST
The average Spanish household saves around €65 over the three month period, or €75 for petrol. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO / AFP)

As part of Pedro Sánchez’s plan to lessen the impact of the Ukraine war on the Spanish economy, the government has included “a minimum reduction of 20 cents per litre of fuel” as one of its main measures to reduce spiralling costs for “families and businesses”.

This is available to all people in Spain, not just lorry drivers and other workers in the transport sector who went on strike en masse for two weeks in March over crippling fuel costs

The price drop will apply to all types of gasoline, diesel and gas, as well as bioethanol, biodiesel and the special additive AdBlue.

The State will finance 15 cents whilst the oil companies will cover 5 cents, although Sánchez has praised the fact that some multinationals have committed to subsidising an even higher cost. 

All in all, it will cost the Spanish government €1.4 billion to offer these subsidies to the Spanish public, and €473 million for the petrol companies.

Until when will the discount apply?

It starts on Friday April 1st 2022 and will last three months until June 30th.

The Spanish government has indicated that the package of measures rolled out in response to the Ukraine war could be extended beyond that date if necessary.

How much can I expect to save on fuel?

Taking into account the latest data by the Oil Bulletin of the European Union, by applying the 20-cent deduction, diesel in Spain would cost €1.63 per litre on average and unleaded 95 petrol would cost €1.61 per litre. 

According to Spanish consumer watchdog OCU, it will mean that the average Spanish household saves around €65 over the three-month period, or €75 for petrol.

It also obviously depends on the price of each fuel and the initial price set by the individual filling station.

So overall it won’t necessarily mean huge savings for drivers but it certainly helps to move away from the €2/litre rate of recent weeks.

Does the discount apply at all petrol stations in Spain?

According to the Spanish state bulletin (BOE),  the requirement of providing a 5 cent reduction only applies to companies “with refining capacity in Spain and an annual turnover of more than €750 million”.

This is the case for only three of petrol multinationals operating in Spain – Repsol, Cepsa and BP – which together represent 48 percent of the filling stations in the country. 

These companies also have offers for customers on their loyalty programmes and those managing their fuel payment via their mobile apps.

It’s worth remembering however that the Spanish government will cover at least 15 euro cents per litre at other petrol stations as well. 

How do I get the fuel discount?

There isn’t a registration process or modus operandi that has to be followed in order to enjoy the discount. 

The offer is open to everyone and is as straightforward as filling up your tank has always been. 

The only difference to keep in mind is that the price that will appear on the fuel counter as you fill up does not include the price reduction. This will be applied by staff members at the till when it comes to paying.

Spanish petrol stations have two weeks to implement a system which shows the original price and the reduced rate on the receipt handed to drivers when they pay. 

LIFE IN SPAIN

Spain’s €400 culture voucher for young people: What you need to know

Here's what parents and young people in Spain need to know about the Spanish government's €400 youth culture voucher, from who can apply, to what it can be spent on and how to apply for it.

Published: 31 March 2022 11:02 CEST
In October of last year, the Spanish government announced that they would launch a Bono Cultural Jóven or a Youth Culture Voucher, giving young people a grant of €400 to spend on culture. However, it wasn’t until March 2022 that it was finally approved.

In total, this aid represents €210 million of Spain’s General State Budget and it’s estimated that almost 500,000 young people throughout Spain may end up benefiting from it.

What is the Youth Culture Voucher?

The voucher is a €400 grant approved by the Spanish government, to be spent on cultural products.

It was conceived as a way to promote and help revitalise the Spanish cultural sector after the difficulties it suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to help young people to benefit from cultural products that they may have missed during this time.

Who can benefit from the culture grant?

Currently, only those who turn 18 years old in 2022 will be able to access the grant. Unfortunately, if you are 18, but you had your birthday in 2021, you will not qualify.

It’s open to those with Spanish nationality, as well as legal residents and refugees. All you will have to do to prove you qualify is to show a document that includes your date of birth and residency status, such as a DNI, TIE or green residency document.

What can I spend it on?

Your grant must be distributed and diversified across three different cultural sectors, meaning that you can’t just blow it all at once on one big purchase. In each of these sectors, a limit will be set. 

  • A limit of €200 can be spent on performing arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual productions. This includes items such as theatre tickets, live music concerts, cinemas, museums, libraries, exhibitions, as well as music and literary festivals.  
  • A maximum of €100 can be spent on physical cultural products. This will include products such as books, magazines and periodicals, as well as video games, vinyl records or any other physical form of music and movies such as CDs and DVDs.
  • A maximum of €100 can be spent on digital or online culture. This includes subscriptions to companies such as Netflix and Spotify, digital music, audio and e-books, as well as podcasts, online video games and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines. Keep in mind that any subscriptions will be limited to a maximum of four months.

    Items such as computer hard or software, textbooks, musical instruments, gastronomy, sports equipment or tickets and fashion will not be included.  

Where can I use it? 

The grant can only be used in establishments or institutions which have signed up for the program and which operate within Spain. You will be able to find a full list of places once you have been approved for the voucher.  

How can I apply for it?  

The Spanish government is set to launch a special website for the culture voucher, where you will be able to fill out an online form to request the grant. As soon as this is launched, we will let you know and update this article with a link.   

The website will also be available for companies to sign up and offer their cultural products and services.  

Once approved for the grant, you will receive the money in one lump sum put onto a virtual prepaid card. You may also request a physical card if your phone is not compatible with the virtual one. It will be linked to your name and identity, so you will be the only one able to use it.

Finally, you will have a total of 12 months in which to spend the money from the time you receive it.

The Spanish government hopes to repeat the aid program in 2023, so if you’re not old enough to receive the grant this year, then you may be able to try next year. 

