LIFE IN SPAIN

Spain allows supermarket rationing to avoid food shortages

Spanish supermarkets can legally ration consumer purchases of certain products under a new provision published Wednesday in the state's official bulletin.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:16 CEST
A customer looks at milk cartons on the shelves of a supermarket in Madrid on March 23, 2022. Spain has been gripped by unrest which began on March 14th when lorry drivers began an open-ended strike over mounting fuel prices, staging roadblocks and picket lines and leaving supermarkets with empty shelves and several sectors struggling to cope. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

The text, which provides legal cover, says the restrictions can be applied “exceptionally and when there are extraordinary circumstances or force majeure that justify it”.

The move came as empty shelves appeared in many supermarkets due to the combined effect of a truck drivers’ strike and the Ukraine war.

Most of the empty shelves have been due to an ongoing lorry drivers’ strike over soaring diesel prices, which began on March 14 and has curbed supplies of milk, flour, rice and other basic goods.

Three weeks ago, Spanish supermarkets began rationing the sale of sunflower oil to stop customers from stockpiling over shortage fears due to Russia’s invasion of key supplier Ukraine.

The text was introduced as part of the government’s emergency plan to address the economic impacts of the war.

“It provides legal certainty so they can limit the number of articles purchased and thus avoid hoarding but mostly so that there is enough for all consumers,” Reyes Maroto, minister for industry, commerce and tourism, told reporters.

“We are also responding to a need that distribution companies have flagged to us which has become apparent due to the transport strike.”

Spain has been struggling with a wave of social unrest over runaway inflation and rising prices, with lorry drivers striking, production stoppages and mass protests by farmers and fishermen.

Soaring energy prices have also driven Spain’s inflation rate to a 37-year high, jumping to 9.8 percent in March up from 7.6 percent in February.

Earlier this week, the government unveiled plans to offer €16 billion ($17.5 billion) in direct aid and loans for families and companies hit by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

MONEY

Soaring energy prices push inflation in Spain up to 37-year high

Spanish inflation has surged to a near 37-year high due to sky-high energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, official data showed Wednesday, adding pressure to the government.

Published: 30 March 2022 09:53 CEST
The rate jumped to 9.8 percent in March from 7.6 percent in February, its highest level since May 1985, according to a preliminary estimate from national statistics institute INE.

“It is a bad figure which affects our economy, especially more vulnerable groups … due to runaway energy prices,” Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told parliament.

Like the rest of Europe, Spain has been struggling since last year with soaring energy prices, with households and businesses struggling to pay electricity bills.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, oil prices have spiked, and Spain’s transport and farm sectors have staged noisy protests and strikes to demand help with crippling gasoline prices.

The spike in prices in March was due to the surge in electricity and fuel prices, but also by the rise in the cost of food items due to the war, the statistics office said.

READ ALSO: The food products that are more expensive than ever in Spain

Sánchez’s government approved Tuesday plans to offer €16 billion ($17.5 billion) in direct aid and loans for companies and households hit by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The measures, which will remain in place until June 30th, include a discount of 20 cents per litre of fuel, with the government paying 15 cents and fuel providers the rest.

It also includes a €362-million aid package for the agriculture and farming sector, €68 million for the fishing and aquaculture industries
and a two percent cap on rental increases.

For households, over the next three months, rent increases will be limited to a maximum of 2.0 percent.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED – The plan to lessen Ukraine war impact on Spain’s economy

