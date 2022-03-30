Read news from:
LIFE IN SPAIN

Are Spaniards really that bad at queuing?

While the British are famous for their love of forming orderly lines, the stereotype from abroad is that Spaniards are impatient and incapable of queuing properly. Here's why foreigners have it all wrong.

Published: 31 March 2022 12:18 CEST
Perhaps it’s not that the Spanish don’t know how to queue, just that they do it differently. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

There are many different clichés said about the Spanish. One of the most common that always seems to come up is that they don’t queue properly, and are instead accustomed to just forming disorganised clusters or even pushing in.

Some even go as far as saying that the Spanish don’t know how to queue or are allergic to it and, if there isn’t some type of indication that you need to queue, they won’t do it.

But how true is this stereotype and is queuing in Spain the nightmare that it’s portrayed to be?

It’s generally true that the Spanish don’t like queueing (who does, really?) and may try to reduce their waiting times in a country where things do tend to go slower.

It’s not uncommon to see couples or families queuing at different counters to buy tickets or tills at the supermarket to see which is the quickest, then joining up together when the first one gets their turn.

You may also notice that if someone meets a friend or someone they know in the queue, they will often push in, to queue with them.

And occasionally an abuelo or abuela (grandfather or grandmother) will sneakily jump the queue because they can get away with it.  

While this may be seen as acceptable in Spain, it makes some foreigners very annoyed.

It may be typical to see chaotic jumbles of people standing around in no specific order to catch the metro or bus (and many people still don’t know how to wait to get on before others have gotten off).

But this lack of queuing doesn’t apply to all situations in Spain.

People queue outside the famous lottery office Doña Manolita to buy the “Fat One” (el Gordo) lottery tickets in the centre of Madrid on December 18, 2012. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

The queues may not be systematically as orderly as in the UK or northern European countries, but that doesn’t mean that the Spanish don’t know how to hacer la cola (queue).

In places such as offices and banks where many people are just standing around, it may not seem like there’s any queuing system in place, but there actually is, and it’s really quite clever.

When you arrive somewhere and see a cluttered mess, simply call out “¿Quien va el último?”, translated as “Who is the last?”.

Someone will answer you and you will know that it will be your turn after that particular person.

Don’t forget that when the next person comes along after you and asks “¿Quién va el último?”, it will be your turn to answer “¡Yo!” (Me!).

This nifty way of queuing means that you don’t all have to stand in one line and wait, you could find a comfy chair to sit on, go and stand near the air-con if it’s hot or go and chat to a friend you might spot who is also waiting.

Perhaps it’s not that the Spanish don’t know how to queue, just that they do it differently. Dare we say it’s actually better than the British or northern European way of standing in an orderly line? Is what is said about Spanish queueing just another unfair stereotype catering to Spain’s image abroad of being disorderly and undisciplined?

It’s also quite common in many places in Spain to collect a number or a ticket in advance, which then flashes up on a digital screen when it’s your turn.

This method can be seen everywhere from deli counters for buying cheeses and fresh fish to local post offices for sending parcels.

People queue outside a vaccination centre on April 26, 2021 in Barcelona during a vaccination campaign to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Shift during the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic took queueing to another level in a country where any form of bureaucracy already involved waiting. 

Queuing became necessary for everything from waiting outside supermarkets, hospitals, shops, restaurants as only a certain number of people were allowed in, to having specific places for each person to stand at the supermarkets.

Queuing has become so common during the pandemic that generally speaking, Spaniards have become even more adept at it and now seem to form queues everywhere (even bars!).

“¿Quien va el último?” and numbered tickets are still widely used in Spain, but the Spanish also appear to have a newfound appreciation for standing en fila india as they call it (in line), as well as doing it their own way.

MONEY

EXPLAINED: The plan to lessen Ukraine war impact on Spain’s economy

The Spanish government on March 28th unveiled its investment of €16 billion to address the issue of spiralling living costs in Spain caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here are the measures that cover everything from jobs to rent, fuel, electricity and benefits.

Published: 28 March 2022 17:39 CEST
On Monday March 28th, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez unveiled details of the long-awaited emergency response plan to Spain’s economic struggles in the face of runaway inflation and rising prices.

This follows an ongoing truck drivers’ strike, production stoppages, mass protests by farmers and fishermen, all adding to a period of social discontent in Spain, one that’s being replicated elsewhere in Europe.

Of the €16 billion promised, the Spanish government will release “approximately €6.0 billion in direct aid and tax rebates and €10 billion in state-guaranteed loans to cushion the impact of the crisis on families and businesses”, Sánchez told a business forum on Monday.

So what are the measures proposed and which are likely to come into effect in the coming days?

Ban on layoffs and other job-protecting measures 

Spanish employers will not be able to sack any employees until June 30th under the government’s plans.

“Companies will be able to resort to internal flexibility measures such as furlough (ERTE),” Sánchez pointed out on Monday about the scheme which was available to struggling businesses during most of the Covid-19 pandemic, having only ended last February. 

Although all the job protection measures are yet to be disclosed, Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz has hinted her department also wants to prevent company salaries from being lowered during this period of high inflation and sky-high energy costs.

Minimum bonus of 20 cents on every litre of fuel

The Spanish government plans include “a minimum reduction of 20 cents per litre of fuel”, Sánchez said.

The State will finance 15 cents whilst the oil companies will cover 5 cents, although Sánchez praised the fact that some multinationals have committed to subsidising an even higher cost. 

Last week, the government announced a similar reduction but only for lorry drivers, with the new reduction to impact everyone.

On March 28th 2022, average petrol prices in Spain ranged between €1.84 and €1.98 per litre, while diesel stood at between €1.86 and €1.95, according to dieselogasolina.com.

Minimum vital income will increase by 15 percent

This non-contributory benefit that Spain’s Social Security offers guarantees a minimum income to people without work or unemployment benefits.

The benefit, which ranges between €461 and €1,015 depending on different factors, will be increased on average by 15 percent. 

Extension of VAT reduction for electricity

The Spanish government reduced VAT on electricity bills from 21 percent to 10 percent in June 2021, deciding in December to extend the measure until April 2022, before the crisis in Ukraine pushed prices to even more exorbitant levels.

What is likely to happen next is that this drop in IVA (VAT in Spanish) will be extended yet again until further notice in order to help vulnerable consumers. 

This reduction in VAT on the bill will apply to all consumers with a contracted power of up to 10 kilowatts, provided that the average monthly price of the wholesale electricity market is above €45 per megawatt/hour (Mwh).

More cost-cutting energy measures

Even though they didn’t set a final amount, the Spanish government has announced it will put a “cap” on the price of gas for the production of electricity as an “exceptional” measure that will reportedly not curtail incentives for renewables nor distort the market, and will allow “electricity prices to be significantly lowered immediately. 

This will be approved shortly across Europe, Sánchez said, “and the next day it will be published in the Spanish BOE bulletin with immediate effect on the electricity bill”. 

Additionally, there will continue to be a temporary suspension of the 7 percent tax on electricity production.

Spanish authorities also plan to add 600,000 more vulnerable families to the country’s social energy tariffs, taking the total up to 1.9 million households.

Rents can’t be raised by more than 2 percent 

Landlords will not be able to increase the rent of tenants by more than 2 percent for the next three months. 

One of the consequences of the rise of the Consumer Price Index in Spain is that many landlords are using this general increase in costs to raise the rents of their tenants.

This is legal, but only in certain circumstances.

Money to support different sectors

There will be a new line of credit guarantees of a value of €10 billion offered by Spain’s Official Credit Institute to cover liquidity needs caused by the temporary increase in the cost of energy and fuel, as well as extended grace periods for repayment. 

The government has also promised an aid package of €362 million for the agriculture and livestock sector, and another of about €68 million for Spain’s fishing sector. 

As for the industrial sector, a large consumer of energy that has suffered the rise in prices in particular, €500 million will be allocated to help soften the economic blow.

A further €450 million in direct aid will be offered to freight and passenger transport companies. Depending on the type of vehicle, the amount they receive will vary from €1,250 per truck, €900 per bus, €500 per van and €300 per taxi.

