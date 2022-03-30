UK’s first LNG-powered ferry launches route between Portsmouth and Bilbao

The Salamanca is the first LNG-powered vessel to join the Brittany Ferries’ fleet and left on its inaugural voyage to Spain on Sunday March 27th with more than 600 passengers and freight vehicles.

She is set to make two round trips to Bilbao each week – one way will take around 28 hours – and will also make a weekly return voyage to Cherbourg in France.

“LNG-powered ships like Salamanca are a clear statement of our commitment to the future and to fleet renewal,” said Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries CEO.

“They are cleaner vessels, significantly cutting air quality emissions like soot and sulphur. That’s good news for port partners today, but they could be even greener in the years to come. Salamanca is capable of running on future fuels like e-methane or bio-methane if these become available in volume. Either has the potential to cut carbon footprint significantly, in addition to the cleaner air that LNG-power brings from day one,” he added.

The company promises a smoother, quieter ride for passengers, as well as less carbon emissions during the journey.

The Salamanca will sail with around 500 cubic metres of LNG and will be refuelled about twice a week in Bilbao, at the new refuelling station created by Repsol, which is expected to start operating in the coming days.

A cryogenic tank with the capacity to hold up to a thousand cubic metres at -160 °C degrees has been installed there. The president of the Port Authority, Ricardo Barkala, explained that it will also provide service to other gas vessels that use the port.

Mathieu stressed that after facing challenges such as Brexit and the pandemic, “the connections between the United Kingdom, Bilbao and Santander are almost complete for this season”.

Salamanca’s sister ship the Santoña is set to join Brittany ferries’ fleet next year. Also, LNG-powered, it will connect Portsmouth with Santander. Two more LNG-electric hybrid vessels will also be ready by 2025, connecting Portsmouth with St Malo and Caen in France.

Salamanca is one of the largest ships in the Brittany Ferries fleet. She is 214.5 metres long, with ten decks and can host up to 1,015 passengers in 341 cabins. With nearly 3km of space, she can also transport cars and freight.

READ ALSO – LATEST: P&O Ferries cancels services between France and UK and fires 800 staff