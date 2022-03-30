Read news from:
UK’s first LNG-powered ferry launches route between Portsmouth and Bilbao

The UK’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered ferry arrived in the Spanish port city of Bilbao this week from Portsmouth in the United Kingdom. Here's what you need to know about the new green energy ferry route.

Published: 30 March 2022 15:47 CEST
Ferry
Brittany Ferries Salamanca LNG-powered vessel. Photo: Brittany Ferries

The Salamanca is the first LNG-powered vessel to join the Brittany Ferries’ fleet and left on its inaugural voyage to Spain on Sunday March 27th with more than 600 passengers and freight vehicles.

She is set to make two round trips to Bilbao each week – one way will take around 28 hours – and will also make a weekly return voyage to Cherbourg in France.

“LNG-powered ships like Salamanca are a clear statement of our commitment to the future and to fleet renewal,” said Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries CEO.

“They are cleaner vessels, significantly cutting air quality emissions like soot and sulphur. That’s good news for port partners today, but they could be even greener in the years to come. Salamanca is capable of running on future fuels like e-methane or bio-methane if these become available in volume. Either has the potential to cut carbon footprint significantly, in addition to the cleaner air that LNG-power brings from day one,” he added.

The company promises a smoother, quieter ride for passengers, as well as less carbon emissions during the journey.

The Salamanca will sail with around 500 cubic metres of LNG and will be refuelled about twice a week in Bilbao, at the new refuelling station created by Repsol, which is expected to start operating in the coming days.

A cryogenic tank with the capacity to hold up to a thousand cubic metres at -160 °C degrees has been installed there. The president of the Port Authority, Ricardo Barkala, explained that it will also provide service to other gas vessels that use the port.

Mathieu stressed that after facing challenges such as Brexit and the pandemic, “the connections between the United Kingdom, Bilbao and Santander are almost complete for this season”.

Salamanca’s sister ship the Santoña is set to join Brittany ferries’ fleet next year. Also, LNG-powered, it will connect Portsmouth with Santander. Two more LNG-electric hybrid vessels will also be ready by 2025, connecting Portsmouth with St Malo and Caen in France.

Salamanca is one of the largest ships in the Brittany Ferries fleet. She is 214.5 metres long, with ten decks and can host up to 1,015 passengers in 341 cabins. With nearly 3km of space, she can also transport cars and freight.

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL: Unvaccinated non-EU tourists still can’t visit Spain in April 

Britons, Americans and other non-EU/Schengen travellers who are neither vaccinated nor recently recovered from Covid-19 will not be able to visit Spain for tourism over Easter or in April 2022, Spanish authorities confirmed on Tuesday. 

Published: 29 March 2022 16:38 CEST
The Spanish government on March 29th extended again temporary restrictions for non-essential travel from most third countries for another month, until April 30th 2022.

That means that non-EU/Schengen adults who reside outside of the EU and who haven’t been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the illness in the past six months cannot go on holiday to Spain in April. 

Therefore, Spain continues to not accept negative Covid-19 tests from British, American, Canadian, South African or other third-country nationals who are neither vaccinated nor recently recovered. 

Those who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 more than two weeks prior to travel to Spain will need to show a valid vaccination certificate with an EMA or WHO approved vaccine.

If their initial vaccination treatment was completed more than 9 months ago (270 days), they’ll need to show they’ve had a Covid-19 booster shot. 

READ ALSO: Do I need a Covid-19 booster shot to travel to Spain?

As for non-EU/Schengen travellers who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months, they will need to show a recovery certificate to prove this

According to Spain’s Health Ministry, recovery certificates accepted as valid are those “issued at least 11 days after the first positive NAAT or RAT, and up to a maximum of 180 days after the date of sampling”, as well as being issued by the relevant authorities.

In early February, Spanish authorities also decided to start allowing unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen teenagers aged 12 to 17 to visit Spain for tourism if they provided a negative PCR.

Spain continues to have a small list of low-risk third countries whose travellers visiting Spain for non-essential reasons can enter without having to present proof of Covid-19 testing, recovery or vaccination. 

This is updated weekly and can be checked here by clicking on the PDF under “risk and high risk countries/areas”. 

This latest announcement by the Spanish government, published in the country’s BOE state bulletin, marks Spain’s umpteenth extension to non-essential travel from outside of the EU/Schengen area over the past two years of the pandemic.

It affects unvaccinated third country tourists in particular, as tourism isn’t considered an essential reason for travel to Spain currently.

READ ALSO: Can I travel to my second home in Spain if I’m not vaccinated?

If you’re not vaccinated or recovered, the exceptions for travel to Spain from third countries that fall under the non-essential travel restrictions are:

  • You are a resident in the EU or Schengen country.
  • You have a visa for a long duration stay in an EU or Schengen country.
  • You work in transport, such as airline staff or are in a maritime profession.
  • You work in diplomatic, consular, international organisations, military or civil protection or are a member of a humanitarian organisation.
  • You have a student visa for a country in the EU or Schengen zone.
  • You are a highly qualified worker or athlete whose work cannot be postponed or carried out remotely.
  • You are travelling for duly accredited imperative family reasons.
  • You are allowed entry due to force majeure or on humanitarian grounds.
  • And as mentioned earlier in the article, if you have a vaccination certificate that Spain’s Ministry of Health recognises, as well as for any accompanying minors (unless they’re under 12 years of age).

READ ALSO: When do I need to fill out Spain’s Covid health control form for travel?

