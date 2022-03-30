Read news from:
Soaring energy prices push inflation in Spain up to 37-year high

Spanish inflation has surged to a near 37-year high due to sky-high energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, official data showed Wednesday, adding pressure to the government.

Published: 30 March 2022 09:53 CEST
Soaring energy prices push inflation in Spain up to 37-year high
Inflation had already risen above 6 percent in Spain before Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed energy prices up even further. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

The rate jumped to 9.8 percent in March from 7.6 percent in February, its highest level since May 1985, according to a preliminary estimate from national statistics institute INE.

“It is a bad figure which affects our economy, especially more vulnerable groups … due to runaway energy prices,” Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told parliament.

Like the rest of Europe, Spain has been struggling since last year with soaring energy prices, with households and businesses struggling to pay electricity bills.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, oil prices have spiked, and Spain’s transport and farm sectors have staged noisy protests and strikes to demand help with crippling gasoline prices.

The spike in prices in March was due to the surge in electricity and fuel prices, but also by the rise in the cost of food items due to the war, the statistics office said.

Sánchez’s government approved Tuesday plans to offer €16 billion ($17.5 billion) in direct aid and loans for companies and households hit by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The measures, which will remain in place until June 30th, include a discount of 20 cents per litre of fuel, with the government paying 15 cents and fuel providers the rest.

It also includes a €362-million aid package for the agriculture and farming sector, €68 million for the fishing and aquaculture industries
and a two percent cap on rental increases.

For households, over the next three months, rent increases will be limited to a maximum of 2.0 percent.

IMMIGRATION

Amnesty International slams Spain’s ‘double standards’ on immigration

Human rights NGO Amnesty International has criticised Spain’s “double standards” vis-a-vis refugees, highlighting the contrast between its open arms policy to Ukrainian refugees and the “brutality” with which it treats African migrants in Ceuta and Melilla.

Published: 29 March 2022 11:55 CEST
Amnesty International slams Spain's 'double standards' on immigration

Amnesty International (AI) has criticised Spain for using “double standards” when it comes to the situation of refugees. 

The Spanish branch of the human rights group, which made the comments coinciding with the release of AI’s global 2021/2022 report, argues that on the one hand the Spanish government is making efforts to provide a quick response to those escaping conflict in Ukraine or Afghanistan but by contrast uses excessive violence or persecution against African migrants crossing into Spain. 

“We can’t one day welcome with open arms those who escape war, and the next day beat and use extreme brutality against those who jump the fence in Melilla,” said the director of Amnesty International Spain Esteban Beltrán.

“It’s incoherent to demand a coordinated and open response for refugees in the European Union, and then carry out quick returns, even of minors, and justify everything based immigration control. 

“Spanish authorities must decide whether they want to comply with international law at their borders, or if they’re only going to do so when it is of interest to them,” Beltrán concluded.

Amnesty International’s 2021/2022 report explains in its section on Spain how after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Spanish government evacuated 2,026 people and for the first time allowed people of Afghan nationality to apply for asylum in the Embassy of Spain in Pakistan.

As a further example of Spain’s double standards, the report points out the “overcrowding and precariousness” in migrant centres in the Canary Islands, referring to the poor conditions as “avoidable” and down to “poor management”.

Asylum-seekers in Spain have allegedly not been given access to adequate information about their rights, and Spanish authorities have not guaranteed their timely registration or the processing of their applications.

The human rights group with its headquarters in London also accuses Spain of “illegally and collectively” returning migrants to Morocco, including unaccompanied migrants.

In 2021, a total of 22,200 people arrived by sea to the Atlantic archipelago and at least 955 of them, including approximately 80 minors, drowned before they could reach Spanish shores.

The report, which analyses the human rights situation in 154 countries, also speaks negatively of the impunity displayed at Spanish nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, when hundreds of infected elderly people were not properly cared for or were left to die alone.

Amnesty International also stresses there’s been “another pandemic” in Spain in the sense of the lack of adequate access to healthcare for people with chronic diseases, the elderly, and people with mental health problems whilst Covid-19 has dominated health personnel’s workload.

Freedom of expression and the right to protest also continues to be threatened in the Spanish state according to the annual report, citing examples such as the absence of reform of the so-called gag law and the application of Spain’s Criminal Code in cases such as the conviction and imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel.

The “excessive” use of force by Spanish law enforcement officers in order to break up demonstrations, such as the inappropriate use of foam balls, continues to be denounced by Amnesty International.

