BREXIT
Brexit and Spain roundup: impact on Spaniards, embassy strike and Gibraltar’s rubbish
This week we cover why northern Spain is particularly affected by Brexit, how strikes at Spain's embassy and consulates in the UK are affecting visa applications and why Brexit is proving to be a big stinky problem for Gibraltar.
Published: 30 March 2022 12:47 CEST
The impact of Brexit on Spain - either directly on its economy or indirectly through events in Gibraltar or the UK - is undeniable. Photos: Jorge Guerrero/AFP, Andrés García/Pexels
