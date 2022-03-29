Read news from:
LIFE IN SPAIN

Spain’s trucker strike loses momentum as most transport restored

After 15 days of uninterrupted transport stoppages in Spain that have caused shortages and spurred on other protests, the country's main transport association has reported that activity on Monday returned “practically to normal”. 

Published: 29 March 2022 10:15 CEST
Despite this practical return to normality, some truck drivers in Spain will continue striking. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

The haulier strike that ground much of Spain’s logistical and transport machine to a halt last week appears to be losing steam. 

After the agreement signed by the Spanish Government with the majority of transport associations last Friday, Spain’s main haulier associations have spoken of “practical normality” on the roads at the start of this week.

Spain’s fishing sector has also resumed economic activities as hauliers once again enter and leave the country’s ports.

Spain’s Confederation of Freight Transport (CETM), the main transport employee body in the country, has reported that on Monday there were “many more trucks driving” than in the previous days.

They did however acknowledge that there was some ongoing strike action in Galicia, Asturias, the Basque Country and Ciudad Real, where lorries’ wheels continue to be punctured by protesters.

Over the past two week, Spaniards have watched with concern as a lorry drivers’ strike snowballed and then spurred mass protests by farmers and fishermen, industrial production stoppages and taxi driver demonstrations. 

Record inflation levels as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have fuelled growing anger among many Spanish workers as energy and fuel prices have gone through the roof.

Their strike action has had plenty of knock-on effects, from picketing causing traffic jams on Spanish roads to the lack of transport resulting in shortages of fuel, building materials, food products and even the risk of halting tap water dispensation in northern Spain. 

The Spanish government’s offer to subsidise up to 20 cents per litre of fuel on Friday March 25th was initially rejected by striking truckers as demonstrators convened in Madrid.

By Monday March 28th, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez unveiled a new set of measures aimed at alleviating the economic impact of the Ukraine war on Spain’s economy, with benefits for ordinary citizens and further improvements for the transport sector.

Despite this practical return to normality, the National Platform in Defence of Transport – the organisation that called the strikes in the first place – has assured that they will continue with their protests until the Spanish government responds to their demands, namely more subsidies to cover spiralling fuel costs.

MONEY

EXPLAINED: The plan to lessen Ukraine war impact on Spain’s economy

The Spanish government on March 28th unveiled its investment of €16 billion to address the issue of spiralling living costs in Spain caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here are the measures that cover everything from jobs to rent, fuel, electricity and benefits.

Published: 28 March 2022 17:39 CEST
On Monday March 28th, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez unveiled details of the long-awaited emergency response plan to Spain’s economic struggles in the face of runaway inflation and rising prices.

This follows an ongoing truck drivers’ strike, production stoppages, mass protests by farmers and fishermen, all adding to a period of social discontent in Spain, one that’s being replicated elsewhere in Europe.

Of the €16 billion promised, the Spanish government will release “approximately €6.0 billion in direct aid and tax rebates and €10 billion in state-guaranteed loans to cushion the impact of the crisis on families and businesses”, Sánchez told a business forum on Monday.

So what are the measures proposed and which are likely to come into effect in the coming days?

Ban on layoffs and other job-protecting measures 

Spanish employers will not be able to sack any employees until June 30th under the government’s plans.

“Companies will be able to resort to internal flexibility measures such as furlough (ERTE),” Sánchez pointed out on Monday about the scheme which was available to struggling businesses during most of the Covid-19 pandemic, having only ended last February. 

Although all the job protection measures are yet to be disclosed, Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz has hinted her department also wants to prevent company salaries from being lowered during this period of high inflation and sky-high energy costs.

Minimum bonus of 20 cents on every litre of fuel

The Spanish government plans include “a minimum reduction of 20 cents per litre of fuel”, Sánchez said.

The State will finance 15 cents whilst the oil companies will cover 5 cents, although Sánchez praised the fact that some multinationals have committed to subsidising an even higher cost. 

Last week, the government announced a similar reduction but only for lorry drivers, with the new reduction to impact everyone.

On March 28th 2022, average petrol prices in Spain ranged between €1.84 and €1.98 per litre, while diesel stood at between €1.86 and €1.95, according to dieselogasolina.com.

Minimum vital income will increase by 15 percent

This non-contributory benefit that Spain’s Social Security offers guarantees a minimum income to people without work or unemployment benefits.

The benefit, which ranges between €461 and €1,015 depending on different factors, will be increased on average by 15 percent. 

Extension of VAT reduction for electricity

The Spanish government reduced VAT on electricity bills from 21 percent to 10 percent in June 2021, deciding in December to extend the measure until April 2022, before the crisis in Ukraine pushed prices to even more exorbitant levels.

What is likely to happen next is that this drop in IVA (VAT in Spanish) will be extended yet again until further notice in order to help vulnerable consumers. 

This reduction in VAT on the bill will apply to all consumers with a contracted power of up to 10 kilowatts, provided that the average monthly price of the wholesale electricity market is above €45 per megawatt/hour (Mwh).

More cost-cutting energy measures

Even though they didn’t set a final amount, the Spanish government has announced it will put a “cap” on the price of gas for the production of electricity as an “exceptional” measure that will reportedly not curtail incentives for renewables nor distort the market, and will allow “electricity prices to be significantly lowered immediately. 

This will be approved shortly across Europe, Sánchez said, “and the next day it will be published in the Spanish BOE bulletin with immediate effect on the electricity bill”. 

Additionally, there will continue to be a temporary suspension of the 7 percent tax on electricity production.

Spanish authorities also plan to add 600,000 more vulnerable families to the country’s social energy tariffs, taking the total up to 1.9 million households.

Rents can’t be raised by more than 2 percent 

Landlords will not be able to increase the rent of tenants by more than 2 percent for the next three months. 

One of the consequences of the rise of the Consumer Price Index in Spain is that many landlords are using this general increase in costs to raise the rents of their tenants.

This is legal, but only in certain circumstances.

Money to support different sectors

There will be a new line of credit guarantees of a value of €10 billion offered by Spain’s Official Credit Institute to cover liquidity needs caused by the temporary increase in the cost of energy and fuel, as well as extended grace periods for repayment. 

The government has also promised an aid package of €362 million for the agriculture and livestock sector, and another of about €68 million for Spain’s fishing sector. 

As for the industrial sector, a large consumer of energy that has suffered the rise in prices in particular, €500 million will be allocated to help soften the economic blow.

A further €450 million in direct aid will be offered to freight and passenger transport companies. Depending on the type of vehicle, the amount they receive will vary from €1,250 per truck, €900 per bus, €500 per van and €300 per taxi.

