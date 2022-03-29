Spain’s former king to appeal no-immunity ruling

The 84-year-old former head of state was told last week that Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn can pursue him in the English courts for civil personal injury damages.
At a hearing at the High Court in London, the former king’s lawyers said they would ask the Court of Appeal to overturn the ruling.
Judge Matthew Nicklin adjourned the case until July 8, pending the decision of the higher court about whether to grant the application.
Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, 58 alleges that Juan Carlos harassed her after their relationship soured, using threats, break-ins at her properties and surveillance.
The Danish businesswoman’s lawyers accused him of trying to frustrate her claim. He strenuously denies the allegations.
“We are another step towards a hearing on the facts of this case,” said lawyer Robin Rathmell.
