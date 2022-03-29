Read news from:
EU watchdog starts review of Spain’s Hipra Covid-19 booster jab

The EU medicines watchdog on Tuesday began a rolling review of a Covid-19 booster vaccine made by Spanish pharmaceutical firm Hipra, saying early results showed it was effective against the Omicron strain.

Published: 29 March 2022 15:42 CEST
The EU regulator has so far approved five Covid vaccines for use in the EU. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)

“Preliminary results suggest that the immune response with Covid-19 vaccine Hipra may be effective against SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern such as Omicron,” the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

Going by the brand name PHH-1V, the Hipra shot will now be scrutinised by the Amsterdam-based EMA, before its maker can apply for full authorisation for use within the 27-member bloc.

The EMA did not say how long the review would take.

It is being developed by Hipra as a booster vaccine for adults who have already been fully vaccinated with a different COVID-19 vaccine.

PHH-1V is a protein-based vaccine “that prepares the body to defend itself” against Covid-19, the EMA said.

The vaccine contains two types of spike proteins, which SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19 — uses to enter human cells.

When a person is administered the vaccine, their immune system will identify the two types of spike proteins as foreign and then produce natural defences — antibodies and T-cells — against them.

“If, later on, the vaccinated person comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will recognise the spike protein on the virus and be prepared to attack it,” the EMA said.

Covid-19 infections are again surging in parts of the world, blamed particularly on the spread of the highly transmissible BA.2 variant of Omicron.

The EU regulator has so far approved five Covid vaccines for use in the EU — Pfizer and Moderna, which use messenger RNA technology, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which use viral vector technology, and Novavax, which is based on a spike protein produced in a laboratory.

COVID-19 ALERT

First antiviral pills to treat Covid-19 set to be available in Spain

Paxlovid, the oral antiviral pill which helps reduce the risk of hospitalisation from Covid-19 by 90 percent, is set to arrive in Spain in the coming days.

Published: 24 March 2022 16:52 CET
The Spanish Ministry of Health is set to sign an agreement this Thursday to receive the pills, which were developed by  Pfizer, the same pharmaceutical company that developed Spain’s most widely used Covid-19 vaccines.

According to scientists, if the antiviral pills are administered in the first few days after infection in people with mild symptoms, they can reduce hospitalisations of people at risk by around 90 percent.

Starting next week, the pills will be able to be administered to infected patients throughout the country. At first, they will mainly be given to those patients who are at risk of developing serious complications from Covid-19.

Paxlovid in Europe

In January, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorised the use of the Paxlovid drug and the Spanish government preordered 350,000 doses.

The first doses have already arrived in nearby countries such as France and Italy.

Paxlovid will be the first orally-administered antiviral drug used in the EU to treat Covid-19.

Pfizer has said that this oral treatment is also effective against the omicron variant. According to the company, the studies suggest that the treatment “has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations much higher than the amount necessary to prevent omicron from replicating in cells”. 

Pricey pills

The antiviral drugs come with a hefty price tag and will be costing Spain’s healthcare system €700 for each set of the 30 pills that complete a five-day course of treatment.

In order to pay for it, the Council of Ministers had to approve an agreement to be able to use a contingency fund and a loan of €253.4 million, intended for the acquisition of medical supplies to fight against Covid-19, including Paxlovid.

It is not yet known whether Paxlovid will be available to purchase in pharmacies and what the cost will be to the patient.

