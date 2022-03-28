For members
EUROPEAN UNION
EXPLAINED: How the new pan-European personal pension works
Have you ever wondered what to do with your private pension plan when moving to another European country?
Published: 28 March 2022 15:33 CEST
Flags of the EU member states flutter in the air near a statue of the Euro logo outside the European Commission building in Brussels, on May 28, 2020. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
LIFE IN SPAIN
FOCUS: How soaring prices are fuelling growing social unrest in Spain
A lorry drivers' strike, mass protests by farmers and fishermen, industrial production stoppages: record inflation levels have fuelled growing anger with Spain's left-wing government as energy prices go through the roof.
Published: 23 March 2022 16:41 CET
