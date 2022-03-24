For members
VISAS
What are the pros and cons of Spain’s student visa?
Enrolling on a course and applying for a student visa is one way for non-EU citizens of any age to be able to live in Spain beyond the regular length of a tourist stay, but what exactly are the pros and cons of Spain's student visa that applicants should know about?
Published: 24 March 2022 09:02 CET
Spain's student visa. Photo: Mikael Kristenson / Unsplash
For members
VISAS
Getting a medical certificate for Spanish residency: What you need to know
Some Spanish residency visas require applicants to get a medical certificate to prove that they’re in good health. What exactly are these medical certificates, what do you need them for and where do you get one from?
Published: 16 March 2022 08:38 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments