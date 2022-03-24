¡Joder! An expert guide to correctly using the F-word in Spanish 

Disclaimer: For the sake of not angering global English-language search engines, this article may include an f*cktonne of f*cks with an asterisk, but we’re sure you’ll get the drift.

Spanish doesn’t have the versatile expletive equivalent of the F-word in English.

By this we mean that depending on whether you’re referring to having sex, getting angry about something or emphasizing a word by adding a ‘f*cking’ as an adjective in front of it, you’ll use different swear words in Castilian Spanish.

The two main translations of the verb ‘to f*ck’ are joder and follar in Spanish.

As for the adjective or adverb ‘f*cking’ you can either use jodido/a or puto/a, the latter also being the word for ‘whore’ in Spanish.

And as for a translation of the noun ‘f*ck’ in terms of sexual intercourse, the most common use is un polvo.

There are also expressions which in English include the F-word but in Spanish they opt instead to use mierda (shit), coño (the Spanish C-word but less shocking), carajo (similar to damn), cojones (testicles) or cagar (to poo) .

In order to help you understand how to properly get your (pardon our French) f*cking message across in Spanish, we’ll now list examples of English uses of the F-word with their correct translation into Castilian Spanish.

One last thing before we proceed. Spaniards of all ages are renowned for swearing more often than many of their European counterparts. While it’s true that expletives are not as frowned upon as in other societies, it doesn’t mean you should be effing and blinding all the time (only when the situation really requires it and in the right social context).

Anger

F*ck off! ¡Vete a la mierda! or ¡Vete a tomar por culo!

F*ck you! – ¡Qué te den por el culo! or ¡Qué te folle un pez!

Shut the f*ck up! – ¡Cállate la puta boca!

Dismissal

I don’t give a f*ck! – ¡Me importa una mierda! or ¿Y a mi qué coño me importa?

F*ck it! – ¡A la mierda!

No f*cking chance – Ni de coña

Surprise

What the f*ck?! – ¿Qué coño? or ¿Qué putas? or ¿Qué carajo? or ¿Qué cojones?

F*ck me! Are you kidding? – ¡No jodas! ¿Estás de broma?

Fucking hell! – ¡Jooodeerrr!

Questioning

Who the f*ck are you? – ¿Quién coño/carajo/cojones eres?

What the f*ck do you want? – ¿Qué coño quieres?

Where the fuck are you? ¿Dónde coño estás?

Bad situations

We’re f*cked! – ¡Estamos jodidos!

We f*cked up – La cagamos

F*ck! – ¡Joder! or ¡Mierda!

It’s really f*cked up – Es una puta mierda

F*ck my life – Puta mierda de vida

If you want to tell someone to stop f*cking around in Spanish, you say ‘deja de joder la marrana’. Photo: Tycho Atsma/Unsplash

Orders

Quit f*cking around and wasting time – Deja de joder la marrana or Deja de hacer el gilipollas

¡Don’t f*ck with me! – ¡No me toques los cojones!

Sex

¿Shall we f*ck? – ¿Follamos?

Fancy a f*ck? ¿Quieres echar un polvo?

Emphasis

He talks too f*cking much – Habla jodidamente demasiado

She’s f*cking beautiful – Es jodidamente hermosa

A f*cktonne of gente – Un puto huevo de gente

Tired as f*ck – Cansado de la hostia or Cansado de cojones

It’s f*cking great – Es la puta hostia

Celebration

You’re the f*cking man – Eres el puto amo

F*ck yeah! – ¡Sí, joder!

We f*cking won! – ¡Hemos ganado, joder!

Insults

What an absolute f*cker – ¡Qué cabrón! or ¡Qué hijoputa!

What’s up, motherf*cker? – ¡Qué pasa, hijoputa!

John is a f*ckwit – John es un puto imbécil

F*cking idiot – Puto/a idiota or Jodido/a idiota