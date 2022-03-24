Read news from:
¡Joder! An expert guide to correctly using the F-word in Spanish 

As in many other languages, there’s an art to swearing in Spanish. Here we discuss the different ways you can properly use the Spanish versions of the F-word and their derivative uses and how they compare to English. 

Published: 24 March 2022 10:30 CET
There's plenty to unwrap when learning how to use the Spanish F-word, but remember you shouldn't be sprinking too many expletives in your speech unless really necessary. Photo: Etienne Girardet/Unsplash

Disclaimer: For the sake of not angering global English-language search engines, this article may include an f*cktonne of f*cks with an asterisk, but we’re sure you’ll get the drift.

Spanish doesn’t have the versatile expletive equivalent of the F-word in English.

By this we mean that depending on whether you’re referring to having sex, getting angry about something or emphasizing a word by adding a ‘f*cking’ as an adjective in front of it, you’ll use different swear words in Castilian Spanish. 

The two main translations of the verb ‘to f*ck’ are joder and follar in Spanish. 

As for the adjective or adverb ‘f*cking’ you can either use jodido/a or puto/a, the latter also being the word for ‘whore’ in Spanish.

And as for a translation of the noun ‘f*ck’ in terms of sexual intercourse, the most common use is un polvo.

There are also expressions which in English include the F-word but in Spanish they opt instead to use mierda (shit), coño (the Spanish C-word but less shocking), carajo (similar to damn), cojones (testicles) or cagar (to poo) . 

In order to help you understand how to properly get your (pardon our French) f*cking message across in Spanish, we’ll now list examples of English uses of the F-word with their correct translation into Castilian Spanish. 

One last thing before we proceed. Spaniards of all ages are renowned for swearing more often than many of their European counterparts. While it’s true that expletives are not as frowned upon as in other societies, it doesn’t mean you should be effing and blinding all the time (only when the situation really requires it and in the right social context).

READ ALSO: How to ‘swear’ politely in Spanish

Anger

F*ck off! ¡Vete a la mierda! or ¡Vete a tomar por culo!

F*ck you! – ¡Qué te den por el culo! or ¡Qué te folle un pez!

Shut the f*ck up! – ¡Cállate la puta boca!

Dismissal

I don’t give a f*ck! – ¡Me importa una mierda! or ¿Y a mi qué coño me importa?

F*ck it! – ¡A la mierda!

No f*cking chance – Ni de coña

Surprise

What the f*ck?! – ¿Qué coño? or ¿Qué putas? or ¿Qué carajo? or ¿Qué cojones?

F*ck me! Are you kidding? – ¡No jodas! ¿Estás de broma?

Fucking hell! – ¡Jooodeerrr!

Questioning 

Who the f*ck are you? – ¿Quién coño/carajo/cojones eres?

What the f*ck do you want? – ¿Qué coño quieres?

Where the fuck are you? ¿Dónde coño estás?

Bad situations

We’re f*cked! – ¡Estamos jodidos! 

We f*cked up – La cagamos

F*ck! – ¡Joder! or ¡Mierda!

It’s really f*cked up – Es una puta mierda

F*ck my life – Puta mierda de vida

If you want to tell someone to stop f*cking around in Spanish, you say ‘deja de joder la marrana’. Photo: Tycho Atsma/Unsplash

Orders

Quit f*cking around and wasting time – Deja de joder la marrana or Deja de hacer el gilipollas

¡Don’t f*ck with me! – ¡No me toques los cojones!

Sex

¿Shall we f*ck? – ¿Follamos?

Fancy a f*ck? ¿Quieres echar un polvo?

Emphasis

He talks too f*cking much – Habla jodidamente demasiado

She’s f*cking beautiful – Es jodidamente hermosa

A f*cktonne of gente – Un puto huevo de gente

Tired as f*ck – Cansado de la hostia or Cansado de cojones 

It’s f*cking great – Es la puta hostia 

Celebration

You’re the f*cking man – Eres el puto amo 

F*ck yeah! – ¡Sí, joder!

We f*cking won! – ¡Hemos ganado, joder!

Insults 

What an absolute f*cker – ¡Qué cabrón! or ¡Qué hijoputa!

What’s up, motherf*cker? – ¡Qué pasa, hijoputa! 

John is a f*ckwit – John es un puto imbécil

F*cking idiot – Puto/a idiota or Jodido/a idiota

LANGUAGE AND CULTURE

Spanish expression of the day: ‘Para colmo’ 

If you want to learn to complain in Spanish, here is an expression you can use when you're at your wits' end. Do you know what “colmo” means?

Published: 8 March 2022 13:07 CET
We’re living through complicated times, where war, an ongoing pandemic and the rising cost of living all seem to be mounting up. 

But at least we can have a good old grumble about it, right?

If in Spanish you want to say to top it all off or to make matters worse, you say “para colmo” before mentioning what this undesirable cherry on the cake is.  

Examples:

Ha subido mucho el precio de la luz y de la gasolina y, para colmo, también el de los alimentos. 

Electricity and petrol prices have gone up a lot, and to make matters worse, also food prices.

Or

Está lloviendo a cántaros y, para colmo, tengo un pinchazo en la rueda.

It’s raining cats and dogs, and to top it off, I’ve got a flat tyre.

The noun (el) colmo isn’t used very often in Spanish on its own, but it means the peak, the rim, the brim of something. 

On the other hand, the expression el colmo de los colmos is very common and means the worst of the worst. 

Example:

Pagarle un pastón a un nutricionista para después comer hamburguesas todos los días es el colmo de los colmos. 

Paying a nutritionist a fortune to then eating hamburgers every day is the worst of the worst. 

It’s also traditional for some jokes in Spanish to start with the question ¿Cúal es el colmo de los colmos? to denote irony. 

Example:

¿Cúal es el colmo de los colmos? Que un mudo le diga a un sordo que un ciego les esta mirando.

What’s the worst of the worst? If a mute person tells a deaf person that a blind person is looking at them. 

Then there’s the verb colmar, which can mean to fulfil or meet (a target), to fill to the brim (of a glass) or reach the limit (usually patience), but again such uses aren’t very common in modern Spanish. 

But this does lead us to a fantastic Spanish expression that is used all the time in Spain – la gota que colmó el vaso – which in its most literal sense translates to ‘the drop that overfilled the glass’ but in reality has the same meaning as the ‘last straw’ or ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’ in English. 

Example:

La invasión ilegal de Ucrania por parte de Putin fue la gota que colmó el vaso para el pueblo ruso.

Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine was the last straw for the Russian people.

