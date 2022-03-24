For members
LANGUAGE AND CULTURE
¡Joder! An expert guide to correctly using the F-word in Spanish
As in many other languages, there’s an art to swearing in Spanish. Here we discuss the different ways you can properly use the Spanish versions of the F-word and their derivative uses and how they compare to English.
Published: 24 March 2022 10:30 CET
There's plenty to unwrap when learning how to use the Spanish F-word, but remember you shouldn't be sprinking too many expletives in your speech unless really necessary. Photo: Etienne Girardet/Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments