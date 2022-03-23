Read news from:
Spain’s PM eyes ‘more solid’ Morocco ties after Western Sahara U-turn

Under attack over Spain's decision to change its stance on Western Sahara, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday defended the move as crucial to securing a "more solid relationship" with Morocco.

Published: 23 March 2022 16:34 CET
Morocco's former Prime Minister Saad Eddine el-Othmani (R) receives his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez (2nd-R) in the Moroccan capital Rabat during an official visit in 2018. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

For 10 months, Spain was in “an absolutely unsustainable situation” with Morocco, a strategic ally with whom “ties were cut from a political, diplomatic and economic point of view”, he said on a visit to Ceuta, one of two Spanish enclaves in North Africa.

“This was a crisis that could no longer be sustained over time, that we had to solve,” he said.

It was the first time Sánchez has spoken about last Friday’s bombshell announcement that Spain had agreed to publicly recognise Rabat’s autonomy plan for disputed Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975.

The decision drew a line under Madrid’s decades-long stance of neutrality, giving in to years of pressure from Rabat in order to end a major diplomatic crisis, which erupted just over a year ago.

Diplomatic ties nose-dived in April 2021 after Madrid allowed Western Sahara’s independence leader Brahim Ghali to be treated at a Spanish hospital for Covid-19.

Ghali’s Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a desert region bigger than Britain, that was a Spanish colony until 1975.

Then in mid-May, more than 10,000 migrants surged into Ceuta as Moroccan border forces looked the other way in what was widely seen as a punitive gesture by Rabat.

And despite multiple overtures by Madrid, ties remained frosty until now.

‘Essential to resume normalisation’

“We’re not only ending a crisis that had its clearest and most striking expression on 18 May 2021.. the most important thing is that we’re laying the foundations for a much more solid, stronger relationship with the Kingdom of Morocco,” Sánchez said.

“From now, it’s essential that we begin to develop this normalisation in economic and trade relations.. and in fundamental aspects such as migration control and security,” he said.

Migration is a key issue for Spain, with Morocco playing a fundamental role in controlling migratory flows — an issue which observers say has often been used by Rabat to put pressure on Madrid.

But Sánchez has come under fire for the secrecy surrounding the agreement, a major foreign policy shift that wasn’t ever discussed with his coalition partners, and for how it came to light via a statement from Morocco’s royal palace.

“We have been working diplomatically, silently, but I believe the result is good for Spain and Morocco,” he said, indicating the agreement had been under negotiation for 10 months.

Although Morocco quickly returned its own ambassador to Spain who had been recalled for consultations, the move infuriated Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front and is one of Spain’s main gas suppliers.

Western Sahara is designated by the UN as a “non-self-governing territory” whose people “have not yet attained a full measure of self-government”.

Morocco controls 80 percent of the territory, while the rest — an area bordering Mauritania that is almost totally landlocked — is run by the Polisario Front.

Why Spain’s Western Sahara U-turn is a risky move with no guarantees

In changing Spain's position on disputed Western Sahara, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has taken a risk that has sparked a new diplomatic crisis with Algeria and triggered a political backlash.

Published: 22 March 2022 15:50 CET
Why Spain's Western Sahara U-turn is a risky move with no guarantees

At this stage, there are no real guarantees he’ll get anything in return.

In publicly backing Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, Madrid has ended its decades-long stance of neutrality, giving in to years of pressure from Rabat in order to end a major diplomatic crisis.

Ties between Spain and Morocco nose-dived in April 2021 after Madrid allowed Western Sahara’s independence leader Brahim Ghali to be treated at a Spanish hospital for Covid-19.

Ghali’s Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a desert region bigger than Britain that was a Spanish colony until 1975.

A month later, more than 10,000 people surged into Spain’s tiny North African enclave of Ceuta as Moroccan border forces looked the other way in what was seen as a punitive gesture.

Morocco hailed Spain’s U-turn, returning its ambassador who had left in May 2021.

Spain said it hoped the shift would ensure “cooperation in managing migrant flows” — a key issue for Madrid.

“Spain knows through experience that when the relationship with Morocco is good, migrant arrivals fall dramatically,” said Eduard Soler, a North Africa expert at the Barcelona Centre for International Affairs.

Brahim Ghali, President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SARD) and Secretary-General of the Polisario front, was treated for Covid-19 in Spain. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)

But the “guarantees that Spain might have received about controlling migratory flows will not necessarily last forever”, warned Irene Fernández Molina, an international relations expert at Britain’s Exeter University.

Madrid also said the move would safeguard its “territorial integrity” — a reference to its Ceuta and Melilla enclaves, both claimed by Morocco, which is expected to put its demands on the back burner.

But the timing and the way the Spanish decision came to light via a statement from Morocco’s royal palace — contrary to diplomatic norms — has raised questions.

“It gives the impression that the palace pre-empted (a Spanish announcement) with its own statement, probably on purpose,” said Isaias Barrenada, an international relations expert at Madrid’s Complutense University.

The move infuriated Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front. It immediately recalled its ambassador, triggering another diplomatic crisis whose consequences remain unknown.

Algeria is one of Spain’s main suppliers of gas, which leaves Madrid vulnerable at a time when energy prices are soaring due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Enric Bartlett Castella, a professor at Esade business school, said it was “unlikely” Algeria would turn off the tap.

“Given the current price of gas, it is in every producer’s interest to sell. And fulfilling a contract is a guarantee which the seller must be careful to observe” to ensure supplier credibility.

Algeria could however review its partnership with Spain, reserving surplus production for other nations and forcing Madrid to look further away for suppliers, which would be more expensive.

“Algeria is an important partner for Spain. It has provided us with stable gas supplies and will continue to do so,” insisted Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday.

Western Sahara was a Spanish province from 1958 to 1976, at which point it abandoned the territory without transferring its sovereignty over to another country or declaring it independent. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)

Spain recently reduced its dependence on Algerian gas by importing liquified natural gas (LNG), after Algiers stopped sending supplies through a pipeline that crossed Moroccan territory following a crisis with Rabat.

“Before, nearly 50 percent of Spain’s gas imports came from Algeria. But in January, Washington outstripped Algiers as the main provider, accounting for 30 percent compared with 28 percent from Algeria,” said Gonzalo Escribano, a researcher at the Elcano Institute think tank.

In Spain, Sánchez’s decision sparked a backlash within his coalition government. The hard-left Podemos — which backs self-determination for Western Sahara — denounced the move as “a serious mistake”.

Such tensions with Podemos come at a difficult moment, with rising social unrest over record inflation and runaway prices.

And the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) demanded answers for changing a policy “that has been a matter of consensus” since Spain relinquished its colonial claim on Western Sahara.

“Such a drastic change in foreign policy cannot be decided on by a government, let alone by a party,” railed incoming PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on Saturday.

“It is foolhardy to take the risk of making a U-turn without sufficient support.”

