Where are the rainiest places in Spain?

Is it true that the rain in Spain stays mainly on the plain? Here’s a breakdown of the cities and other locations where it rains the most in Spain. 

Published: 22 March 2022 11:40 CET
rainiest places in spain
It rains a lot in northern Spain but there are other parts in the south of the country where there's plenty of rainfall. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Spain isn’t a country that’s associated with cloudy and rainy weather but anyone who’s travelled around the Iberian nation will know that sunny skies aren’t always guaranteed. 

There are in fact parts of the country where there’s rain for half of the year. 

And no, the line ‘the rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain’ – conceived as a way to judge proper English pronunciation during Victorian times – isn’t scientifically accurate.

Weather patterns are changing as the world’s climatologists have made many of us aware of, but if there is a place that’s historically rainy it’s northern Spain. 

A climate guide by Spain’s national weather agency Aemet which looked at weather stats from 1981 to 2010 found that the rainiest city in Spain is the Basque city of San Sebastián, where there is rain on average 141.1 days every year. 

It rains a lot in the classy Basque city of San Sebastián, also known as Donostia. Photo: Raul Cacho Oses/Unsplash

The following six rainiest cities after San Sebastián are all in the coastal windswept region of Galicia in northwestern Spain. 

As you will see in the breakdown below, there is a clear north-south divide in terms of average precipitation in Spain, with the first 27 spots occupied by cities that are north of Madrid.

The rainiest cities in Spain:  

1 San Sebastián – 141.1 days of rain a year

2 Santiago de Compostela – 139.5  days of rain a year

3 Pontevedra – 131.3 days of rain a year

4 A Coruña – 129.6 days of rain a year

5 Vigo – 129.2 days of rain a year

6 Lugo – 126.3 days of rain a year

7 Bilbao – 124.0 days of rain a year

8 Santander – 123.6 days of rain a year

9 Oviedo – 122.3 days of rain a year

10 Vitoria-Gasteiz – 99.3 days of rain a year

11 Ourense – 96.9 days of rain a year

12 Pamplona – 93.5 days of rain a year

13 Burgos – 83.5 days of rain a year

14 Soria – 78.8 days of rain a year

15 Segovia – 78.6 days of rain a year

16 León – 74.9 days of rain a year

17 Guadalajara – 74.1 days of rain a year

18 Cuenca – 71.2 days of rain a year

19 Valladolid – 68.5 days of rain a year

20 Ávila – 66.9 days of rain a year

21 Logroño – 66.6 days of rain a year

22 Girona – 65.8 days of rain a year

23 Cáceres – 64.2 days of rain a year

24 Zamora – 64.2 days of rain a year

25 Salamanca – 63.8 days of rain a year

26 Maó (Menorca) – 63.6 days of rain a year

27 Huesca – 60.7 days of rain a year

28 Madrid – 59.4 days of rain a year

29 Ciudad Real – 59.3 days of rain a year

30 Badajoz – 59.2 days of rain a year

31 Teruel – 57.4 days of rain a year

32 Córdoba – 56.6 days of rain a year

33 Toledo – 53.8 days of rain a year

34 Barcelona – 53.3 days of rain a year

35 Palma (Mallorca) – 53.1 days of rain a year

36 Granada – 52.1 days of rain a year

37 Huelva – 51.5 days of rain a year

38 Zaragoza – 51.1 days of rain a year

39 Cádiz – 50.7 days of rain a year

40 Sevilla – 50.5 days of rain a year

41 Albacete – 50.4 days of rain a year

42 Tarragona – 50.3 days of rain a year

43 Lleida – 46.2 days of rain a year

44 Jaén – 46.0 days of rain a year

45 Castellón – 45.5 days of rain a year

46 Valencia – 43.9 days of rain a year

47 Málaga – 42.3 days of rain a year

48 Alicante – 37.5 days of rain a year

49 Murcia – 36.5 days of rain a year

50 Santa Cruz de Tenerife – 29.7 days of rain a year

51 Almería – 25.4  days of rain a year

This map of Spain by Aemet, which doesn’t include the Canary Islands, shows where the average rainfall in millilitres is highest, again reflecting the stark difference between the country’s northern coastline (mostly in blue due to higher precipitation) and the rest of the country. 

Map showing average annual rainfall in the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Source: Aemet weather agency

But if you look closer, you’ll see that in Spain’s southern tip there’s also an area with a high amount of rainfall. 

This is Cádiz province, more specifically the Sierra de Grazalema, a mountainous range that records around 4,000 mm of rainfall per square metre a year. 

Even though it doesn’t rain that often in Cádiz city, the nearby Sierra de Grazalema is widely regarded as the rainiest place in Spain, making Cádiz the rainiest province in Spain, ahead of other cloud-covered Galician provinces such as Pontevedra and Vigo. 

Dark clouds approaching the village of Zahara de la Sierra in the Grazalema region. Photo: José Luis Rodríguez Martínez/Unsplash

Other mountain ranges (and their closeby villages and towns) such as the Sierra de Gredos in central Spain and the Navarran Pyrenees and Cantabrian Mountains in the north record high levels of rainfall throughout much of the year. 

But if there is a region where rain is common throughout its cities, countryside and most of its territory it has to be Galicia. 

A lot of the time it’s drizzle, but in specific areas of the Rías Baixas or the Barbanza region rainfall amounts to 2,500 litres per square metre per year .

Its climate is oceanic, temperate, humid and very variable throughout the year, and most of the storms that are generated in the Atlantic enter the Iberian Peninsula through Galicia, all of which contributes to the often 150 days of rain a year in the region.

It’s no surprise Gallegos (Galician people) have more than 100 words to describe rain.

LIFE IN SPAIN

How the truck drivers’ strike is affecting life in Spain

An open-ended strike called by Spanish lorry drivers over sky-rocketing fuel prices last week has put Spanish supply chains under stress and numerous sectors are struggling to cope. Here's how it's causing problems for everything from driving to food supplies and even tap water.

Published: 21 March 2022 16:43 CET
How the truck drivers' strike is affecting life in Spain

As the second week of lorry driver roadblocks and demonstrations begins in Spain, the true consequences of a worsening strike are now being felt. 

“The situation is very serious because the drivers have not only ceased their activity, but to a large extent they have cut off other trucks and transport vehicles through coercive picketing and aggressive actions,” Spanish fishing association Apromar has stressed.

The strike action was called by small drivers unions in protest against the crippling petrol prices affecting Spain and the rest of the world but it has since mushroomed into multiple roadblocks and protests, mainly focused on the country’s ports as well as industrial and commercial zones.

The Spanish government, which has linked the protests to the far right, has mobilised 24,000 police officers to manage the strike by escorting truck drivers who aren’t taking part in the strikes. Around 45 protesters have also been arrested. 

Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calviño is currently negotiating measures with transport associations that will hopefully address the rise in fuel prices. A temporary VAT reduction and the reimbursement of professional petrol costs are both on the table, but there’s no concrete solution yet. 

All this comes at a time when rising inflation and the war in Ukraine have seen the general cost of living rise considerably in Spain, with everything from the price of fuel, food, electricity and gas affected.

How will the ongoing lorry driver strike in Spain make the situation worse still for ordinary people in Spain?

Traffic jams 

With truck drivers blocking key roads, ports, industrial areas and intersections with their vehicles, there are reports of kilometre-long traffic jams in Madrid, the Valencia region, the Basque Country, Andalusia, Navarre, Galicia, Murcia and other parts of Spain. 

Although this won’t affect all traffic in Spain, drivers are advised to check in advance where the road blocks will be in their area in order to avoid using their cars or using public transport instead.

Food shortages

Although during the first week of protests the strikes didn’t cause problems to a supply chain already strained by the Ukraine war and rising inflation, intensifying mobilisations have now started to further affect the distribution of goods across Spain. 

Numerous olive and dairy factories have stopped their production as a result of the hauliers’ strike.

The distribution of milk has therefore ground to a halt in much of Spain, meaning thousands of litres are going to waste. 

The delivery of other fresh produce such as meat, fish, seafood, beer, fruit and vegetables has become an issue in regions that import from other parts of the country, with wholesale suppliers in Madrid and Andalusia raising their rates due to the short supply.

This is having a knock-on effect as bars and restaurants in Spain are also having to put up their prices to prevent further losses. 

Tap water 

Northern Spain is at risk of running out of tap water in the coming days because a chemical used to make it drinkable isn’t being delivered to the treatment plants as a result of the trucker strike. 

Those are the conclusions drawn by José Luis Caravia, manager of Asturquimia (one of three companies in charge of managing tap water supplies in Spain), who told Cadena Ser radio station that the transport strike “has 100 percent compromised the administration system of sodium hypochlorite for water chlorination in municipal drinking water stations”.

If a solution isn’t found soon, Caravia believes “the tap water supply should be interrupted and a health alert should be sent out” to the inhabitants of northern Spain that Asturquimia treats drinking water for.

“I find it quite worrying because we are no longer talking about a product missing from a shelf, but rather a question of public health and sanitation,” Caravia concluded.

Fuel

Spain’s automatic fuel station association Aesae on Monday warned that the haulier strike is now causing a shortage of petrol and diesel at gas stations in Andalusia, Murcia and the Valencia region in particular.

“Some of the more than 1,300 automatic gas stations in Spain are suffering supply problems caused by the stoppage of road transport that Spain has suffered since this week,” wrote Aesae in a statement. 

Building materials 

Another sector affected by the lack of supplies is Spain’s construction sector. In Andalusia, employers have warned of a lack of concrete, an essential raw material for construction companies. There are already reports of projects being paused as a result of the strike in Cádiz and Seville.

Prior to the strike, the Spanish National Association of Concrete Manufacturers (Anefhop) warned of the risk of bankruptcy of the entire sector due to the rising price of raw materials, a situation “never before experienced in Spain”.

Automotive industry

Buying a new car in Spain or getting a spare part is also being made harder by the transporters’ strike action.

Volkswagen and Ford as well as tire manufacturer Bridgestone have temporarily closed their factories in Spain as their production lines have been paralysed by hauliers’ picketing and road blocks, whilst Opel and Mercedes have also been forced to reduce operations. 

Flowers

March is the month during which 70 percent of flowers are cut for the entire year. This year however, many flowers are sitting in cold storage when they should have been in shops and supermarkets across Spain long ago.

“The situation isn’t dramatic, it’s far worse than that,” the head of Andalucía’s cut flower association Luis Manuel Rivera told Spanish news site Nius Diario.

“The chambers are full after 5 days without even a single flower being taken out, so they will have to be thrown away. The same as with the flowers that are in the greenhouse that have to be collected, they should go to the storage chambers but instead they’ll have to go to be binned”.

