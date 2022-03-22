Read news from:
CONFIRMED: Spain’s right-wing Popular Party pick Feijóo as new leader

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, a 60-year-old moderate and party stalwart who currently heads the northwestern Galicia region, has received the support of 99 percent of PP party members to become the new leader of Spain’s conservative party.

Published: 22 March 2022 09:11 CET
Galician regional president Alberto Nunez Feijoo gives supporters the thumbs up as he attends a Popular Party meeting in Santiago de Compostela in March. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Spain’s Partido Popular has a new leader.  

With 36,781 votes, 99.63 percent of the ballots cast, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo on Monday March 21st became “the most voted candidate in history for the national presidency of the Popular Party”.

Outgoing PP leader Casado, who was forced to resign in February following a spying scandal involving Madrid’s PP leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso, also threw his support behind Feijóo at his final appearance in congress.

“He has always given me his loyalty and friendship,” Casado said of the Galician leader. 

READ MORE: Spain’s opposition party to pick new leader as Casado quits

Feijóo (pronounced fay-ho) has been the regional president of Galicia since 2009. 

It is the only region where the PP governs alone with a majority — a rare feat within Spain’s increasingly fragmented political landscape.

Feijóo, born in Ourense (Galicia) in 1961, studied Law and joined the ranks of the PP in 1996.

When the Popular Party picked a new leader following the resignation of former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 2018, Feijóo ruled himself out of the candidacy race. Pablo Casado was elected with only 34 percent of the vote. 

PP affiliates will be hoping Feijóo can bring unity to the party after the internal battle between Casado and Ayuso in February saw support for the PP plummet to 20 percent in an official Sigma Dos voting survey carried out in early March. 

READ ALSO: A foreigner’s guide to understanding Spanish politics in five minutes

Much younger than the ruling PSOE Socialist Party, the PP was founded in 1976 and has historically had a conservative, Christian-democratic ideology, although the emergence of Vox has forced the party rightward on certain cultural issues. 

The party was in power from 2011 until 2018, when corruption downed Mariano Rajoy’s government and led to the return to power of the socialists under Pedro Sánchez.

ENERGY

Thousands protest over soaring prices across Spain

Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets across Spain on Saturday in protest at the soaring cost of food, light and fuel, which have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Published: 20 March 2022 09:13 CET
Thousands protest over soaring prices across Spain

The rallies, which took place in Spain’s main cities, were called by the far-right Vox party which sought to tap into growing social discontent over the spiralling cost of living that has left many families struggling to pay their bills. 

Outside City Hall in Madrid, a crowd of several thousand people gathered, waving hundreds of Spanish flags and chanting angry slogans calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. 

“Sanchez, you’re rubbish, bring down our bills!” they shouted, between patriotic cries of “Long live Spain!” at a rally demanding government action to lower prices. 

“We have the worst possible government.. It’s not even a government, it’s a misery factory… which plunders and extorts workers through abusive taxes,” Vox leader Santiago Abascal told the rally to rousing cheers. 

“We will not leave the streets until this illegitimate government is expelled.” 

This government “is taking everything from us”, said Anabel, a 56-year-old demonstrator who didn’t give her surname.  

“They hike the light and gas prices and say it’s because of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, but that’s a lie. It was like this before,” she told AFP. 

“Light prices really affect (my family) because some of us work from home, and we can hardly put the heating on because the price of gas has almost doubled over the past six months.” 

‘Abandoning the people’

Many said government should be lowering taxes to help those struggling. 

“A country that raises prices in this way and doesn’t help its citizens by partially lowering taxes, is abandoning its people,” said Francisco, 53, who is unemployed and didn’t give his family name. 

“We have to force the government to act — or remove them, for Spain’s sake.”  Spain’s main right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) has also demanded the government immediately lower taxes. 

“Taxes must be lowered at once! We can’t live with prices that are over 7.0 percent and growing,” said incoming PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on Saturday, referring to Spain’s annual inflation, which jumped to 7.6 percent in February, its highest level in 35 years. 

Last year, energy prices soared by 72 percent in Spain, one of the highest increases within the European Union, and costs have surged even higher since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a crisis that comes hot on the heels of the pandemic. 

On Monday, Spanish lorry drivers declared an open-ended strike over fuel prices which soon mushroomed into multiple roadblocks and protests, triggering supply chain problems. 

Rising prices have also prompted the UGT and the CCOO, Spain’s two biggest unions, to call a national strike on March 23. 

Government minister Felix Bolanos pledged the government would unveil its planned steps to reduce the cost of energy and fuel on March 29, accusing Vox of seeking to profit from a difficult situation. 

“The far-right is always stirring up problems and complicating things, no matter how difficult they are… They are not patriots they are troublemakers,” he told Spain’s public television. 

Sanchez is currently on a European tour to lobby for a common EU response to soaring energy prices. 

Madrid has for months urged its European partners to change the mechanism which couples electricity prices to the gas market, but its pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears, despite support from Paris. 

