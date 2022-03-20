Read news from:
Thousands protest over soaring prices across Spain

Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets across Spain on Saturday in protest at the soaring cost of food, light and fuel, which have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Published: 20 March 2022 09:13 CET
Demonstrators wave Spanish flags during a nationwide protest called by Spanish far-right Vox party against price hikes, in front of the city hall in Madrid on March 19, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

The rallies, which took place in Spain’s main cities, were called by the far-right Vox party which sought to tap into growing social discontent over the spiralling cost of living that has left many families struggling to pay their bills. 

Outside City Hall in Madrid, a crowd of several thousand people gathered, waving hundreds of Spanish flags and chanting angry slogans calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. 

“Sanchez, you’re rubbish, bring down our bills!” they shouted, between patriotic cries of “Long live Spain!” at a rally demanding government action to lower prices. 

“We have the worst possible government.. It’s not even a government, it’s a misery factory… which plunders and extorts workers through abusive taxes,” Vox leader Santiago Abascal told the rally to rousing cheers. 

“We will not leave the streets until this illegitimate government is expelled.” 

This government “is taking everything from us”, said Anabel, a 56-year-old demonstrator who didn’t give her surname.  

“They hike the light and gas prices and say it’s because of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, but that’s a lie. It was like this before,” she told AFP. 

“Light prices really affect (my family) because some of us work from home, and we can hardly put the heating on because the price of gas has almost doubled over the past six months.” 

‘Abandoning the people’

Many said government should be lowering taxes to help those struggling. 

“A country that raises prices in this way and doesn’t help its citizens by partially lowering taxes, is abandoning its people,” said Francisco, 53, who is unemployed and didn’t give his family name. 

“We have to force the government to act — or remove them, for Spain’s sake.”  Spain’s main right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) has also demanded the government immediately lower taxes. 

“Taxes must be lowered at once! We can’t live with prices that are over 7.0 percent and growing,” said incoming PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on Saturday, referring to Spain’s annual inflation, which jumped to 7.6 percent in February, its highest level in 35 years. 

Last year, energy prices soared by 72 percent in Spain, one of the highest increases within the European Union, and costs have surged even higher since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a crisis that comes hot on the heels of the pandemic. 

On Monday, Spanish lorry drivers declared an open-ended strike over fuel prices which soon mushroomed into multiple roadblocks and protests, triggering supply chain problems. 

Rising prices have also prompted the UGT and the CCOO, Spain’s two biggest unions, to call a national strike on March 23. 

Government minister Felix Bolanos pledged the government would unveil its planned steps to reduce the cost of energy and fuel on March 29, accusing Vox of seeking to profit from a difficult situation. 

“The far-right is always stirring up problems and complicating things, no matter how difficult they are… They are not patriots they are troublemakers,” he told Spain’s public television. 

Sanchez is currently on a European tour to lobby for a common EU response to soaring energy prices. 

Madrid has for months urged its European partners to change the mechanism which couples electricity prices to the gas market, but its pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears, despite support from Paris. 

Madrid to reset ties with Morocco by backing Western Sahara stance

Spain announced Friday a "new stage" in its tense ties with Morocco after Madrid changed its position and backed Rabat's autonomy plan for the disputed Western Sahara territory. 

Published: 19 March 2022 09:44 CET
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Rabat’s 2007 proposal to offer Western Sahara autonomy within Morocco was the “most serious, realistic and credible basis” to end a decades-long dispute over the vast territory.   

Spain has until now tried to appear neutral on the issue of Western Sahara, a territory which Morocco considers its own but where an Algeria-backed independence movement demands a sovereign state.   

A desert region the size of Britain, it was a Spanish colony until 1975.   

Albares’ announcement mirrored the language of a statement from Morocco’s royal palace which said Spain’s prime minister had told the Moroccan king that Madrid backed the autonomy plan.   

In a statement, the Spanish government said a “new stage” in ties between Spain and Morocco had opened based on “mutual respect”.   

Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez would visit Morocco as part of the renewal of ties, it added without setting a date.   

Albares will visit Morocco before the end of the month to prepare this visit, the statement said.   

Ignacio Cembrero, a Spanish journalist who is a leading expert on Morocco-Spain ties, said Madrid had “met Morocco’s main demand” that Madrid publicly back its autonomy plan.   

“Spanish authorities have always backed Morocco in recent years but discreetly,” he told AFP.   

Morocco’s foreign ministry it “highly appreciates Spain’s positive positions and constructive commitments on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara”.   

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which has long fought for Western Sahara’s independence from Morocco, has demanded a referendum to resolve the conflict.   

The Spanish branch of the group accused Spain of giving in to “blackmail and the politics of fear used by Morocco”.   

Ties between Spain and Morocco hit a low after Madrid in April 2021 allowed Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali into a Spanish hospital when he was very sick with Covid.   

The following month Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to enter its tiny north African enclave of Ceuta as Moroccan border forces looked the other way.   

Morocco’s ambassador to Spain was recalled for consultations during the Ceuta crisis and has still not returned to her post. 

