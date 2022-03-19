Read news from:
Madrid to reset ties with Morocco by backing Western Sahara stance

Spain announced Friday a "new stage" in its tense ties with Morocco after Madrid changed its position and backed Rabat's autonomy plan for the disputed Western Sahara territory. 

Published: 19 March 2022 09:44 CET
Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares speaks to the press before an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels on February 25, 2022. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Rabat’s 2007 proposal to offer Western Sahara autonomy within Morocco was the “most serious, realistic and credible basis” to end a decades-long dispute over the vast territory.   

Spain has until now tried to appear neutral on the issue of Western Sahara, a territory which Morocco considers its own but where an Algeria-backed independence movement demands a sovereign state.   

A desert region the size of Britain, it was a Spanish colony until 1975.   

Albares’ announcement mirrored the language of a statement from Morocco’s royal palace which said Spain’s prime minister had told the Moroccan king that Madrid backed the autonomy plan.   

In a statement, the Spanish government said a “new stage” in ties between Spain and Morocco had opened based on “mutual respect”.   

Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez would visit Morocco as part of the renewal of ties, it added without setting a date.   

Albares will visit Morocco before the end of the month to prepare this visit, the statement said.   

Ignacio Cembrero, a Spanish journalist who is a leading expert on Morocco-Spain ties, said Madrid had “met Morocco’s main demand” that Madrid publicly back its autonomy plan.   

“Spanish authorities have always backed Morocco in recent years but discreetly,” he told AFP.   

Morocco’s foreign ministry it “highly appreciates Spain’s positive positions and constructive commitments on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara”.   

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which has long fought for Western Sahara’s independence from Morocco, has demanded a referendum to resolve the conflict.   

The Spanish branch of the group accused Spain of giving in to “blackmail and the politics of fear used by Morocco”.   

Ties between Spain and Morocco hit a low after Madrid in April 2021 allowed Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali into a Spanish hospital when he was very sick with Covid.   

The following month Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to enter its tiny north African enclave of Ceuta as Moroccan border forces looked the other way.   

Morocco’s ambassador to Spain was recalled for consultations during the Ceuta crisis and has still not returned to her post. 

CONFIRMED: Spain’s far right enters regional government for first time

Spain's Vox party on Thursday entered a regional government as part of a coalition agreement with the right-wing Popular Party (PP), the first time in Spain's democratic history that the far right will govern in a region.

Published: 10 March 2022 15:28 CET
The country’s highly decentralised system gives Spain’s 17 regions broad powers, meaning Vox’s entry into the regional government of Castilla y León, just north of Madrid, will give it a major impact on policy.

Vox said it would hold the second-highest position in the government of Castilla y León, where it came third in last month’s regional election.

Although the PP came first, it did not achieve an absolute majority, winning only 31 of the regional assembly’s 81 seats.

That left it vulnerable to pressure from Vox — which won 13 seats in a huge increase from the 2019 election where it secured just one.

“We have reached an agreement with Vox… that will allow us to establish a stable and solid government,” tweeted the region’s outgoing PP leader Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, who will be reinstated thanks to the deal.

Vox leader in the region Juan García-Gallardo will be Castilla y León vicepresident, the parties have agreed. 

READ ALSO: How the crisis in Spain’s centre-right party is opening the door to the far right

The ruling Socialist party immediately attacked the opposition PP over the deal, denouncing it as “a pact of shame”.

Founded in 2014, Vox started as a marginal force in Spanish politics before causing a major upset in late 2018 when it entered a regional parliament for the first time, winning seats in the assembly of Andalusia in the south.

Following national elections nearly a year later, it became the third-largest force in Spanish politics with 52 seats in the 350-seat parliament, mirroring gains elsewhere in Europe for the far right.

The regional governments of both Andalusia and the Madrid area are PP-led but supported from the outside by Vox in exchange for political concessions.

READ MORE: Why elections in little-known Castilla y León really matter for Spain’s future

