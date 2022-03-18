Read news from:
SPANISH TRADITIONS

Why do people in Spain have two surnames?

Anyone who has spent time in Spain will know that the vast majority of Spaniards have two surnames. But why is that, how does it work, and does it mean anything?

Published: 18 March 2022 12:08 CET
A Spanish mother holds her newborn son next on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on October 24, 2013. Photo: Desiree Martin/AFP

For people from English-speaking countries and many other countries around the world, it is conventional to have only one surname. This is almost always their father’s name, and traditionally women have beed the ones expected to change their names when getting married, albeit many couples do things differently these days. But in Spain, things are different. 

Newborn babies in Spain almost always take on both the surnames of their mother and father. But unlike in other countries, he UK in particular, where double-barrelled names have historically been markers of social class and included for inheritance reasons, in Spain the double surname is not a hyphenated marker of status but an entirely normal thing to do.

How does it work?

It is often believed that Spanish surname traditions are more progressive and an affront to the patriarchal customs in other countries, but in reality even the Spanish tradition of taking from the mother and father is based on male-inheritance.

When a baby is born, it will take both its mother and father’s surname. However as it’s very likely their parents are Spanish and therefore also have two surnames, the question arises as to which of their names the newborn should take.

Although Spanish babies do take a surname from their mother, it is almost always the ‘male’ surname – that is, the name of their father, so the newborn’s maternal grandfather – from both. That is to say, the surnames that are passed down are, albeit from both Mum and Dad, both from the male part of the name.

What about the order?

In Spain it is convention that the father’s surname will go first. For example, say Maria-Jose García Rodríguez and Carlos Fernández González had a baby called Carmen. Traditionally, her name would therefore be Carmen Fernández García. 

The patrilineal naming tradition was even law until 2000, and many still continue the tradition to this day. When children reach eighteen they can legally rearrange their names if they wish to but according to El Diario a whopping 99.53% of newborns follow convention and take Dad’s name first, Mum’s second.

Day to day life

Like many things in Spain, history and tradition are taken seriously but have little real impact on day to day living. When it comes to names, most Spaniards only go by one of their surnames – normally the first, so male surname – when it comes to introducing themselves or filling out paperwork.

In fact, Spain’s two surname tradition can sometimes lead to confusion for both Spaniards abroad and foreigners living in Spain. For Spaniards living in English speaking countries, many people simply assume that their second surname is their only surname, and this can present problems when alphabetising names in databases and so on.

Similarly, any foreigner with one surname who has lived in Spain will have surely had their middle name read out when waiting for an appointment in the doctor’s, doing paperwork in the foreigner’s office, or any other kind of administrative task.

Spaniards very rarely have middle names, so often assume the middle names of Brits, Americans or whoever else are their first surnames. Thomas Barry Smith, for example, might be called Thomas Michael when attending a doctor’s appointment in Spain. 

What about weddings?

Although in large parts of the world it is tradition for women to take their husband’s name, in Spain this is rarely the case. The only times it might happen are when brides add their husbands name to their own with the prefix ‘de’, but this is rare, and often associated with old nobility.

First names

You might have noticed that some Spaniards also have double-barrelled first names. This is very common, and if you’ve spent any time in Spain you’ll have no doubt met a Marí-Carmen or Juan-Miguel. But another interesting quirk of Spanish naming customs is that these double-barrelled first names do not follow gender norms, and can include both a traditionally male and female name.

It’s very common, for example, to meet women called María-José or men called José-María.

LIFE IN SPAIN

IN IMAGES: Horses ‘purified’ with fire in controversial Spanish ritual

At full gallop, the horse emerges from the darkness and races through a string of bonfires in an ancient ritual to ward off sickness performed every January in a tiny Spanish village.

Published: 17 January 2022 17:26 CET
A horseman rides through a bonfire in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares in the province of Avila in central Spain, during the traditional religious festival of
A horseman rides through a bonfire in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares in the province of Avila in central Spain, during the traditional religious festival of "Las Luminarias" in honour of San Antonio Abad (Saint Anthony), patron saint of animals, on January 16, 2022. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Known as Luminarias, the festival takes place every January 16th in San Bartolomé de Pinares, a village perched high in the hills about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of Madrid.

By the light of an almost full moon, several local officials are sweating copiously, despite freezing temperatures, as they pile branches onto the bonfires blazing along the main street of this village of just 600 residents

As the bells ring out, there’s a sudden clatter of hooves as the first horse and rider come charging out.

After the first horse passes another follows, then a group of them, sparks flying from their hooves as they gallop down the street, cheered on by hundreds of onlookers here to witness this mystical, medieval-like spectacle.

The tradition takes place every year on the eve of the feast of San Antón, Spain’s patron saint of animals, and dates back to the 18th century when an epidemic devastated the horse population.

“Before when animal died because of infection, they had to be burned,” said Leticia Martin, a 29-year-old physiotherapist riding a horse called Fiel.

“So when the epidemic disappeared, people began to believe that the smoke protected the animals.”

A horseman rides through a bonfire during “Las Luminarias” . (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Purifying fire

“These fires, which purify animals from all diseases, are lit on the eve of San Anton’s day, which is celebrated on January 17,” said Anton Erkoreka of the Museum of the History of Medicine in Spain’s Basque Country region.

During the feast, masses are held across Spain to bless animals.

(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

“Fire is always a purifying element and this festival asks the saint for his protection on animals.”

In other Spanish villages, bonfires are lit at different times of the year to remember earlier plagues and epidemics, although the global pandemic has given the Luminarias festival a slightly new dimension.

But locals such as Emmanuel Martín insist the tradition has nothing to do with Covid. It is only about blessing the animals and keeping them “healthy all year round as the smoke from the green branches purifies them”, he says.

“It’s not a show to entertain people,” insists this 26-year-old who first witnessed the event when he was two years old.

Urged on by the crowd, one rider crosses the bonfires with his arms spread wide in a cross, his horse’s mane plaited, its tail rolled up in a type of topknot, to avoid catching fire.

SPAIN-TRADITION-FESTIVAL-ANIMAL-RELIGION-HORSE(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Adrenaline

Although the tradition is widely criticised by animal rights groups, Martín insists it doesn’t harm the horse nor the rider.

“You don’t even notice it,” says his cousin Andrea Lenela, who compares it to brushing a finger quickly through the flame of a cigarette lighter.

Every year, the event is attended by vets and firefighters brought in by the local authorities.

“If I thought there was any risk to the horses, I wouldn’t do it,” says local resident Mario Candil.

SPAIN-TRADITION-FESTIVAL-ANIMAL-RELIGION-HORSE(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

“Nothing has ever happened to anyone, ever,” insists Monce García, 49, who has come along to enjoy the “atmosphere, the smoke and the typical village tradition”.

Dismounting from her horse, a 46-year-old pharmacist Noelia Guerra speaks animatedly about “the emotions and the adrenaline” which flood through both horse and rider.

“You don’t have to force them, they just go on their own,” she says of the festival, which was celebrated this year for the first time since the pandemic began.

“We laughed about that, saying it was because we didn’t celebrate the Luminarias in January 2021.”

