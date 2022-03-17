Weather warning: Spain puts 11 regions on alert for storms and high winds

The areas at the greatest risk of storms are the coastal provinces of Galicia, including La Coruña and the coastal provinces in Valencia.

Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, Murcia and the Balearic Islands have also been given a yellow warning.

All these areas have also been put on an orange warning for rainfall, which is expected to reach 100 liters per square metre in 12 hours in Valencia and Castellón.

Rain warnings have also been put in place for Alicante, Murcia, Almería, Albacete, Navarra and Guipúzcoa, which are expected to have up to 60 liters per square metre in 12 hours.

Strong winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour have also been forecast for these areas.

AEMET expects that the east of Spain will continue to be affected by storm Celia, but says that the Saharan dust or calima will begin to subside.

The haze will continue to affect the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the eastern Canary Islands, but it will be less intense AEMET reported.

Unfortunately, the agency also predicts that the cloudy and rainy weather experienced by much of the north of the country for the past couple of weeks is set to continue.