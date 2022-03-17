Read news from:
Spain trucker strike sparks supply chain tensions

An open-ended strike by some Spanish lorry drivers over mounting fuel prices has triggered supply chain problems in Spain, leaving several sectors struggling to cope, businesses said Thursday.

Published: 17 March 2022 17:28 CET
truck strikes
Truck strikes in Spain. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

The strike called by a small truck driver union began on Monday, with protesters demanding action over the soaring cost of diesel they said was leaving them in a “catastrophic” situation.

By Wednesday, it had mushroomed into multiple roadblocks and protests, mainly in the country’s ports as well as industrial and commercial zones.

Spain’s main business lobby CEOE and CEPYME, which represents small and medium-sized enterprises, said such “violent and anti-democratic acts” were “causing serious harm to the supply chain in industry, business and the food sector”, all still struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“This situation only exacerbates the difficulties facing Spanish firms across the board… due to out-of-control energy costs, which have been worsened by the conflict in Ukraine”, they said.

They demanded “urgent” government action to ease the impact of soaring prices on companies.

Spain’s national federation of dairy industries, FENIL, said the strike had forced several of its members to halt production.

Milk is a “primary food product which is perishable and… needs to be collected every day”, which can only be done with the “free circulation of trucks”, FENIL’s director Luis Calabozo told Spain’s RNE radio.

The government itself called for an end to the strike. “We are seeing acts of violence by a minority who are blocking other truckers working to ensure the supply of foodstuffs and other primary materials at a very difficult moment,” tweeted government spokeswoman Isabel
Rodriguez.

Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez said: “In a democratic country, we cannot allow violence and force to prevent people who want to work from working.”

Since the end of last year, there has been growing social discontent in Spain over runaway annual inflation, which jumped to 7.6 percent in February, its highest level in 35 years.

The crisis has prompted the UGT and the CCOO, Spain’s two biggest unions, to call a national strike on March 23rd, while the far-right Vox has urged people to join nationwide protests on Saturday.

On Wednesday evening, the government said it was going to take steps to reduce the price of energy and fuel, but did not spell out how.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is on a European tour to lobby for a common EU response to soaring energy prices.

Madrid has for months urged its European partners to change the mechanism which couples electricity prices to the gas market, but its pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears, despite support from Paris.

Should Sánchez’s mission fail, Madrid will adopt its own measures to ease the situation.

ENERGY

Spanish government vows to lower energy prices

The Spanish government has promised it will lower the cost of electricity, gas and petrol this month when it will approve a raft of measures designed to respond to the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Published: 17 March 2022 10:10 CET
Spanish government vows to lower energy prices

Spanish Presidency Minister, Félix Bolaños announced the plan this week, but did not specify yet exactly how the government plans on achieving this. He said it would be done by March 29th.

He said that the Spanish government is working with its partners in the EU to find a solution to the energy crisis and hopes to agree on a plan at the European Summit in Brussels on March 24th and 25th.  

Bolaños promised that if consensus is not agreed upon, the Spanish government will take measures alone to ensure that prices are lowered. “We are considering different ways of doing this, from state aid and taxes to capping prices and establishing a set energy price,” he said.

The minister insisted that the government is aware “of what it is costing to fill the tank, pay for electricity and keep the houses warm” due to the rise in energy prices, and has indicated that the measures taken to lower them will be “immediate and simple”. 

Energy prices have been spiralling in Spain in recent months.

On March 8th, Spain saw a record wholesale market average of €544.98/MWh, breaking the previous day’s all-time high by a rise of €100 in just 24 hours. Electricity was most expensive between 7pm and 9pm, costing a shocking €700/MWh.

Energy costs have been soaring across the EU and other countries have also taken into their own hands in a bid to lower prices.

France, for example, announced a reduction in petrol from April 1st of €0.15 per litre and Portugal also announced a monthly subsidy for the price of fuel of €0.40 per litre.

