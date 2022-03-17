Read news from:
UKRAINE

Spain impounds third yacht linked to Russian oligarch

Spanish authorities impounded Wednesday a third yacht suspected of belonging to a Russian oligarch as part of European Union sanctions over the Ukraine war, the transport ministry said.

Published: 17 March 2022 14:37 CET
Russian yachts
Spain impounds third yacht linked to Russian oligarch. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP

The 135-metre long yacht, the Crescent, cannot leave the northeastern port of Tarragona while the police determine if it “belongs or is under the control of” someone on the EU sanctions list, it said in a statement.

The yacht reportedly belongs to Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s oil giant Rosneft and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Crescent has been docked in Tarragona, a port city some 95 kilometres (60 miles) down the coast from Barcelona, since November.

It requested permission to depart the port on March 4th but did not set sail, the ministry said.

Sechin is on the European Union’s list of Russian tycoons targeted by sanctions imposed by the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

Spanish authorities on Tuesday impounded a yacht called Lady Anastasia on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca which reportedly belongs to Russian tycoon Alexander Mikheev, the head of weapons exporting group Rosoboronexport.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Monday during a TV interview that police had impounded an 85-metre-long yacht in Barcelona.

That yacht is named Valeria and it belongs to Sergei Chemezov, who heads Russian defence firm Rostec.

The authorities in Italy and France have also impounded yachts with links to Russian oligarchs as part of Europe’s efforts to pressure Putin to pull back from Ukraine.

UKRAINE

Spain eases corn import controls as war threatens feed shortage

The Spanish government said Tuesday it would temporarily ease import controls on corn from Argentina and Brazil to offset potential shortages in animal feed caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 16 March 2022 08:33 CET
Spain eases corn import controls as war threatens feed shortage

“We have taken an important step in lifting these import restrictions,” Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said after the weekly cabinet meeting, adding it would “ensure supplies” for livestock breeders concerned by war-related shortages.

Spain is a major buyer of corn for cattle feed, a quarter of which it normally purchases from Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest grain exporter.

But supplies have been jeopardised by the war, with Madrid pressing Brussels to ease restrictions on imports from Latin America due to pesticide residues which are limited within the European Union.

On Friday, the European Commission agreed to allow a temporary easing of the rules for EU member states in order to ease feed shortages.

Last year, Ukraine supplied Spain with nearly 1.9 million tonnes of maize which is crucial for its livestock sector, one of the biggest in Europe.

Many international organisations have expressed alarm in recent days over the impact of the war in Ukraine — often referred to as Europe’s bread basket because of its vast grain exports — on global food supplies.

Most grains produced in Ukraine are exported in the summer and autumn.

Last week, the UN’s World Food Programme warned that the longer the conflict continued, the more exports would be affected, with a particular impact on Africa.

