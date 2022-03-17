BREAKING: P&0 Ferries suspends all sailings between France and UK ahead of ‘major announcement’

P&O ferries announced on Thursday morning that all of its sailings would be halted.

Passengers who have journeys booked on Thursday are advised to turn up at the port and use the check-in for rival firm DFDS.

#POCalais 12:35- Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours. Please arrive at the port as booked and we will arrange to get you away on an alternative carrier as quickly as possible. Once at the port please make your way to the DFDS check-in booths — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) March 17, 2022

British newspaper The Independent reported that an internal memo has been sent to all staff, informing them: “We will be making a major company announcement today which, with the support of our shareholder DP World, will secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries.”

Like many transport firms, P&O has been hard-hit by the pandemic, and was forced to run greatly reduced services for large parts of 2020 and 2021.

Even once lockdowns were lifted, restrictive travel conditions imposed by both France and the UK have had a major impact on cross-Channel trips.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.