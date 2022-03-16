Read news from:
UKRAINE

Spain eases corn import controls as war threatens feed shortage

The Spanish government said Tuesday it would temporarily ease import controls on corn from Argentina and Brazil to offset potential shortages in animal feed caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 16 March 2022 08:33 CET
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 5, 2019 a harvester works on a corn field at Brazilian cattlebreeder Luiz Medeiros dos Santos' farm in Ruropolis, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon rainforest. - Brazil, one of the largest crop producers in the world, expects to increase its maize exports after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but fears that the conflict could make it difficult for it to import fertilisers. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

“We have taken an important step in lifting these import restrictions,” Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said after the weekly cabinet meeting, adding it would “ensure supplies” for livestock breeders concerned by war-related shortages.

Spain is a major buyer of corn for cattle feed, a quarter of which it normally purchases from Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest grain exporter.

But supplies have been jeopardised by the war, with Madrid pressing Brussels to ease restrictions on imports from Latin America due to pesticide residues which are limited within the European Union.

On Friday, the European Commission agreed to allow a temporary easing of the rules for EU member states in order to ease feed shortages.

Last year, Ukraine supplied Spain with nearly 1.9 million tonnes of maize which is crucial for its livestock sector, one of the biggest in Europe.

Many international organisations have expressed alarm in recent days over the impact of the war in Ukraine — often referred to as Europe’s bread basket because of its vast grain exports — on global food supplies.

Most grains produced in Ukraine are exported in the summer and autumn.

Last week, the UN’s World Food Programme warned that the longer the conflict continued, the more exports would be affected, with a particular impact on Africa.

UKRAINE

Spain impounds another yacht linked to a Russian oligarch

Spanish authorities Tuesday impounded a second yacht believed to belong to a Russian oligarch as part of European Union sanctions over the Ukraine war.

Published: 15 March 2022 16:55 CET
The 48-metre-long yacht named Lady Anastasia cannot leave a marina on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca while police determine if it “belongs or is under the control of” someone on the EU sanctions list, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The authorities suspect it belongs to Russian tycoon Alexander Mikheev, who heads Russian weapon exporting group Rosoboronexport, a police source said.

Rosoboronexport is a subsidiary of Russian defence firm Rostec, owned by Sergei Chemezov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The freezing of the Lady Anastasia comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said late on Monday in a television interview that police had impounded a 85-metre-long yacht worth $140 million in Barcelona.

The premier did not give further details, but daily newspaper El Pais said the yacht is named Valeria and it belongs to Chemezov.

Both Chemezov and Mikheev are on the European Union’s list of Russian tycoons targeted by sanctions imposed by the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

Last month police arrested a Ukrainian crew member of the Lady Anastasia after he tried to sink the yacht in revenge for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, local police said.

