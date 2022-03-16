For members
Getting a medical certificate for Spanish residency: What you need to know
Some Spanish residency visas require applicants to get a medical certificate to prove that they’re in good health. What exactly are these medical certificates, what do you need them for and where do you get one from?
Published: 16 March 2022 08:38 CET
Getting a medical certificate for Spanish residency. Photo: Sozavisimost / Pixabay
Is Spain’s golden visa scheme at risk of being phased out?
Should non-EU nationals looking to gain residency in Spain through investment be rushing to apply for the golden visa following the European Parliament’s recent vote to phase out golden passports?
Published: 14 March 2022 12:02 CET
