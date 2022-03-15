Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport.
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport. Covid travel restrictions are to be scrapped from March 18. (Photo by Ben FATHERS / AFP)

Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

How the rules for travel from Spain to the UK will change on March 18th

If you're planning on travelling to the UK from Spain this Easter, here's everything you need to know about the UK government's eased rule changes that come into force on Friday March 18th.

Published: 15 March 2022 10:44 CET
How the rules for travel from Spain to the UK will change on March 18th

From March 18th 2022, all Covid entry restrictions to the UK will be dropped, UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Monday.

What does this mean for travel from Spain?

This means that from 4am on March 18th, no one entering the UK from Spain or any other country will need to take any Covid tests or even complete a passenger locator form.

The changes apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, meaning that those in Spain who are not fully vaccinated, will not have to take pre-departure tests or a day 2 post-arrival test.

This is good news for those planning on travelling back home to the UK to see friends or family over the Easter break, with travel hopefully set to be as easy as it was before the pandemic began. 

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I said we wouldn’t keep travel measures in place for any longer than necessary, which we’re delivering on today – providing more welcome news and greater freedom for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays.

I look forward to continuing to work with the travel sector and partners around the world to keep international travel moving”.

The UK’s Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “As we learn to live with Covid-19, we’re taking further steps to open up international travel once again ahead of the Easter holidays”. 

Mask mandates in the UK are also changing. From Wednesday March 16th, the UK’s biggest airport London Heathrow has said that while mask-wearing is still encouraged, it will no longer be mandatory. Airlines British Airways, Tui, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic have also stated that they will drop mask rules under certain circumstances. However, they are still required on planes if you’re flying into Wales or Scotland. 

Jason Mahoney, BA’s chief operating officer, said: “From Wednesday March 16th, customers will only be required to wear a face-covering on board our flights if the destination they’re travelling to requires it,” which suggests that they will still likely be required when returning to Spain, but perhaps not when travelling to the UK.

If in doubt, it’s best to bring a mask as you will definitely still need them in the airports in Spain.

The move comes as part of the UK government’s Living with Covid plan, which saw them drop all restrictions within the country at the end of February 2022. The UK has also been steadily lifting its entry requirements since the new year, dropping both the need for the pre-departure tests and the Day 2 Covid tests for vaccinated travellers. 

While the tourism industry and airline officials have applauded the move, doctors, as well as leaders in Scotland and Wales have expressed their concern over the UK government’s plans. 

What are the travel rules before March 18th?

If you’re vaccinated and travelling to the UK before March 18th, you must still complete a passenger locator form found here.

If you’re unvaccinated and travelling to the UK before March 18th you must still:

  • Take a Covid-19 test in the two days before you travel
  • Book and pay for a PCR test to be taken after you arrive
  • Complete a UK passenger locator form in the three days before you arrive

What are the requirements for travelling from the UK to Spain?

While the UK is removing all its travel restrictions, there are still some restrictions in place for those travelling to Spain or those returning home.

Spain currently only allows entry for fully vaccinated travellers from the UK or those who have a recovery certificate from Covid-19, dated within the last six months.

If more than 270 days have passed since your last vaccine dose, then you must show you have a Covid-19 booster too. 

British holidaymakers can now travel to Spain with their children aged 12 to 17 even if they are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Residents of Spain, EU citizens and family members of EU citizens are exempt from these rules.

Everyone travelling into Spain, regardless of where they reside and vaccination or recovery status, must complete a health control form found here.

SHOW COMMENTS