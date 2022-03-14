Read news from:
Austria
VISAS

Is Spain’s golden visa scheme at risk of being phased out?

Should non-EU nationals looking to gain residency in Spain through investment be rushing to apply for the golden visa following the European Parliament’s recent vote to phase out golden passports?

Published: 14 March 2022 12:02 CET
Is Spain's golden visa scheme at risk of being phased out?
Spain's golden visa scheme draws around €1 billion in foreign investments in Spain every year. But is the scheme at risk of disappearing now? Photo: Claudia Schmalz/Pixabay

Members of the European Parliament have been calling for the termination of ‘golden passport’ schemes since 2014, but the issue has become more prominent in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, given the number of Russian citizens acquiring rights in EU countries through this route in recent years. 

This raises the question of whether Spain’s so-called golden visa has its days numbered, a scheme which started in 2013 and allows non-EU nationals who buy a Spanish property worth €500,000 or make a sizable investment in Spain to gain residency.

Spain’s golden visa

From 2013 to early 2020, Spain approved 24,500 golden visa residency permits for investors and their family members, including first-time applications and renewals.  

Chinese nationals received the most (8,287), followed by Russians (6,185) and then Ukrainians (1,011). 

According to Transparency International, Spain is one of the countries that approves most golden visas. 

READ MORE: What foreigners should be aware of before applying for Spain’s golden visa

Golden visas across Europe

The market of golden passports and visas developed rapidly since the 2008 financial crisis, as countries have sought to incentivise foreign investment.

Three EU countries – Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta – offer citizenship in exchange for a financial investment. Currently, however, Bulgaria is considering a government proposal to end the scheme, Cyprus is only processing applications submitted before November 2020, and Malta has just suspended the processing of applications from Russian citizens.

Spain is among the 12 EU countries (Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal) that grant residence permits on the basis of investments, the so-called ‘golden visas’. 

Each national scheme has different rules regarding minimum investment requirements, which range between €60,000 in Latvia and €1.25 million in the Netherlands. These can be through property ownership or contributions to public projects. 

A European parliament study estimates that, from 2011 to 2019, the total investment associated with these schemes has been €21.4 billion. 42,180 citizenship or residence applications have been approved under such programmes and more than 132,000 people have benefited, including family members of applicants. 

Do golden visas have their days numbered in Spain and Europe?

On March 9th 2022, the European Parliament called for the phasing out of citizenship by investment programmes operated by some EU countries and for EU-wide regulation on so-called ‘golden visas’ offered to wealthy individuals. 

The resolution passed by the parliament with 595 votes to 12 and 74 abstentions says golden passports should be scrapped fully, which evidences the support among EU directives to put a stop to these kinds of schemes. 

Golden visas pose a threat to European security and democracy as they can be used “as a backdoor” to the EU for “dirty money”, MEPs argued during the debate.

In the context of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,  a number of European countries including Greece, Portugal, Latvia, Lithuania , the Czech Republic and Iceland have blocked golden visa or similar residency applications by Russian nationals. 

People stroll in Puerto Banús luxury marina and shopping complex in Marbella. The glitzy town next to Málaga is one of the favourite destinations for Russian tourists and residents in Spain. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

The Spanish government is yet to comment or announce any change to the golden visa scheme, either for Russians or applicants from other non-EU/Schengen nations.  

This is despite the fact that the Ministerial Counsellor of the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid Dmitri Matyushenko has asked Spain to “review the policy of golden visas through which Russian oligarchs and representatives of the Russian government have obtained residence permits in Spain, by buying mansions”.

If Spain were to suspend golden visa applications from Russians, it would lose its second main source of golden visa investors, a scheme which draws an average of €1 billion a year for Spain, more so than any other EU country.  

It may still be willing to play ball with Europe on this front given the impact Russia’ illegal invasion of Ukraine is having on Spain’s economy.

But how about the rest of international golden visa applicants from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Canada and more? 

The European Parliament does make a distinction between golden passports, which it wants completely banned, and golden visas, for which it wants to “harmonise” the rules across the bloc with more stringent background checks, reporting obligations by member states, requirements for minimum physical residence. 

“Passports and golden visa schemes are not about attracting any meaningful legitimate investment in the real economy of Europe. They are designed for shady business, shady money and shady characters,” MEP Sophie in’t Veld said during the recent European Parliament debate.

This does rather controversially paint all golden visa applicants with the same brush and these are not necessarily views that are shared by the Spanish government, their lack of comment on the matter so far suggesting so. 

Spain does not have a golden passport scheme but rather a golden residency scheme which does allow holders to begin their ten-year road to Spanish citizenship.

It therefore seems highly unlikely that Spain’s golden visa scheme is at risk of being banned altogether, at most just for Russian nationals. 

But it could be that some of the more favourable conditions it currently offers – such as not having to actually live in Spain or be a tax resident – will be scrapped in order for Spain to be in line with these new EU regulations.

READ ALSO: How to make the most of Spain’s golden visa scheme

BREXIT

How feasible is it really for young Brits to move to Spain after Brexit?

Despite what a new UK TV reality show might suggest, it's not easy for young Britons to move to Spain in a post-Brexit world.

Published: 22 February 2022 14:37 CET
How feasible is it really for young Brits to move to Spain after Brexit?

A new UK reality TV show puts young Brits and Spaniards in a villa together with the objective of them falling in love and moving to Spain. But is the show just another example of how many in the UK are unaware of the complications of starting a new life in Spain on the fly after Brexit? 

In Channel Four’s Language of Love, presented by Davina McCall and Ricky Merino, British singles are brought to Spain to live in a villa and date Spaniards in the hope of finding love, the only thing is that none of them speak the same language.

After a few weeks of dating and trying to communicate with one another, the British are asked to make a choice – will you move to Spain for love?

This is may have all been very well before Brexit, but what is the reality today – can young Brits still really make that choice and what are their options?

Brits are now only able to stay up to 90 days in 180 days in Spain, meaning that if you want to be able to live in Spain any longer than three months, it’s now a lot more difficult to do so.

Getting a work permit to live in Spain is now quite tricky, especially for young Brits, who will need to prove that they’re highly skilled and will need to find a job that is on Spain’s ‘Shortage Occupation’ list. Any potential employer will also have to prove that there are no other suitable candidates in the whole of the EU with that skillset.

And if you want to get an entrepreneur visa to set up your own business, you will have to prove that your business is innovative and has a special economic interest for Spain. You will also have several hoops to jump through, including submitting your business plan to the authorities for approval.

Only young Brits with a spare €500,000 to invest in property will be able to apply for the golden visa.

As the majority of young British people won’t be eligible for any of the above visas, what are the most realistic options to be able to move to Spain?  

Marriage

If young Brits really have fallen in love with a Spanish partner and are ready to make a permanent move to Spain, then one of the simplest ways to move here is of course to marry your Spanish partner. Even if you’re in Spain on a tourist visa, then you are able to register to get married here to a Spaniard.

You should be aware that you will need to submit quite a bit of paperwork beforehand, (which could take around three months or more) and you will also have to go through an interview process to check that your relationship with your Spanish partner is genuine.

Once you are married and have your marriage certificate, you can apply for a residence card as a family member of an EU citizen. This will allow you to stay in Spain for a period of five years before you need to renew it. You are also able to apply for Spanish citizenship after one year of marriage.

READ ALSO: Civil union or marriage in Spain: which one is better?

Pareja de Hecho or Civil Union

Of course, after only two weeks living in a villa with someone, it’s unlikely the young Brits will be ready for marriage, so what are the other options? A pareja de hecho or a civil union is still a big step in registering your relationship but could be another way to be able to stay in Spain with your Spanish partner. This will allow you to stay in Spain without the need of having a job (as long as your partner can prove sufficient means of income for both of you). 

However, here comes the tricky part, in order to be eligible for the civil union, in some regions in Spain, you will have to show proof that you have been living with your Spanish partner for at least a year. This is the case in Madrid for example, whereas in Catalonia, there is no minimum requirement, but you must have been registered as living in the same province as them. Depending on where your partner is from in Spain, this could prove virtually impossible if you’re only allowed to be in Spain for up to 90 days at a time.

If you are able to register your pareja de hecho status, you can apply for a residence card as a family member of an EU citizen for a period of five years.

Non-Lucrative Visa

If you’re a young Brit and are lucky or savvy enough to have saved up (or have income from investments or similar) quite a bit of money, then you can move to Spain for one year on a non-lucrative visa (NVL). As the name suggests, you will not be allowed to work in Spain on the (NVL) and must prove you have sufficient funds to support yourself while you’re here. Currently, for 2022 you need to prove that you have €27,792 for the year, as well as private health insurance.

After the one year is up, you will be able to renew it for a further two years (provided you have a lot more money to do so) or can exchange it for a work permit or register to become self-employed.

READ ALSO: What are the pros and cons of Spain’s non-lucrative visa?

Student Visa

If you’re not yet ready for marriage or to be registered as being in a serious relationship and you don’t have a lot of money saved up to be eligible for the non-lucrative visa, then your easiest option is to apply for a student visa. In order to apply for a student visa, you have to have been accepted on a course first. Besides the forms, ID documents and acceptance letter from the school or university, you will also have to get private health insurance and have proof of sufficient funds to cover your time in Spain.

Be aware that your student visa will typically only last as long as your course lasts, this means that you can apply for the short-term visa, between three to six months or the long-term visa for a course longer than six months. The good news is that you are allowed to work for up to 20 hours a week on your student visa. 

Digital Nomad Visa

The last option is Spain’s digital nomad visa, which was announced at the end of last year. Technically on this visa, you should be able to live in Spain for up to one year, whilst continuing to work remotely for your company back in the UK (if your job allows it). However, as the Spanish government hasn’t yet confirmed the requirements for this visa or when it will be launched, this is not currently an option. Be sure to keep an eye out on our website though, as we will be sharing the details as soon as we know more.  

