How can I travel with my pet from Spain to the UK without it going in the hold?
As pets are not allowed to travel in the cabin of planes from Spain to the United Kingom, what alternative routes are available to pet owners who don't want their furry friends to fly as cargo down below in the aircraft's hold?
Published: 14 March 2022 14:47 CET
Taking a pet from Spain to UK. Photo: Egor Gordeev / Unsplash
Top tips to safely enjoy Spain’s Camino de Santiago on foot or by bike
The famous pilgrimage was affected by Covid-19 in recent years but as Spain seemingly begins to move on from the pandemic, many people are keen to make the walk, or cycle. The Local has outlined some tips to get the most from the famous pilgrimage by foot or bike.
Published: 23 February 2022 09:23 CET
